November 14, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 11: Miami 2-Game Winning Streak Edition: Week 11 of the NFL begins tonight when the Steelers face the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. There's carnage up and down our standings, with only Rumple's 34 looking respectable. Jagsnumberone stays in first despite a -2 week, Cixelsyd keeps second 11 back and Tron7 third 31 behind. If you forgot to make picks you beat five players, including myself at -15. Make your selections.
This Week's Games
Pittsburgh at Cleveland on Fox (Thursday)
Dallas at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at Minnesota on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Atlanta at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at L.A. Rams on NBC (Sunday)
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24 (1 < 2 < 3)
Chicago 20, Detroit 13 (5 < 7 < 9)
Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13 (25 < 36 < 47)
Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16 (2 < 3 < 4)
Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32 (2 < 3 < 4)
Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9 (12 < 17 < 22)
N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27 (5 < 7 < 9)
Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27 (2 < 3 < 4)
Miami 16, Indianapolis 12 (3 < 4 < 5)
Green Bay 24, Carolina 16 (6 < 8 < 10)
Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12 (3 < 5 < 7)
Minnesota 28, Dallas 24 (3 < 4 < 5)
Seattle 27, San Francisco 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Oakland by 3, 8 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 7 [lock], -10 points
Boaz's picks
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 20 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 9 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 9, 5 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
cl's picks
Chicago by 7, 10 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points
Indianapolis by 14 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 6, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 8 points
San Francisco by 7, 0 points
grum@work's picks
L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points
Detroit by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 10, 0 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Oakland by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 9, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 8, 8 points
Baltimore by 24 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 14 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 13, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 8 points
Dallas by 10, 0 points
San Francisco by 12, 0 points
ic23b's picks
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 21 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 24 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 17 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 20 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 10 points
jjzucal's picks
Oakland by 5, 5 points
Detroit by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 19 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 25 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 2, 5 points
Minnesota by 8, 5 points
San Francisco by 5, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Oakland by 8, 5 points
rcade's picks
Chicago by 7, 10 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 1, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
rumple's picks
Oakland by 3, 8 points
Chicago by 6, 8 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 21 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 18 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 14 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 14, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 9, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
Oakland by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 19 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 23 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 8 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 8 points
tommytrump's picks
L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 21, 5 points
Buffalo by 2, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 24, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 1, 0 points
Indianapolis by 17, 0 points
Green Bay by 19, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 14, 0 points
Dallas by 2, 0 points
San Francisco by 1, 0 points
tron7's picks
Oakland by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 9, 0 points
New Orleans by 21 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 17 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 18 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jagsnumberone
|673
|-2
|cixelsyd
|662
|11
|tron7
|642
|6
|rumple
|628
|34
|grum@work
|616
|18
|ic23b
|590
|-2
|tahoemoj
|587
|-4
|rcade
|585
|-15
|Howard_T
|583
|6
|NoMich
|542
|5
|cl
|532
|16
|Ufez Jones
|515
|10
|bender
|494
|3
|tommytrump
|493
|10
|Boaz
|415
|-2
|wfrazerjr
|388
|0
|jjzucal
|289
|5
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
My NFL Pick'em selection for Thursday:
Pittsburgh by 7
posted by grum@work at 08:44 AM on November 14
Pittsburgh by 10
posted by rumple at 02:58 PM on November 14
I'm going Pittsburgh by 13 in a lock.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:06 PM on November 14
NFL pick for Thursday. Pittsburgh by 3
posted by ic23b at 04:09 PM on November 14
Pittsburgh by 9 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 04:13 PM on November 14
I'm working on scores from last week now and they will be posted forthwith.
posted by rcade at 04:14 PM on November 14
Pittsburgh by 9 LOCK
Dallas by 4
Indianapolis by 7
Buffalo by 7
Minnesota by 10
New Orleans by 7
N.Y. Jets by 4
Carolina by 3
Baltimore by 9 LOCK
San Francisco by 3
Oakland by 7 LOCK
Philadelphia by 3
L.A. Rams by 4 LOCK
Kansas City by 6
posted by cixelsyd at 04:27 PM on November 14
Cleveland by 3
Dallas by 7
Jacksonville by 3
Buffalo by 10 (lock)
Minnesota by 13 (lock)
New Orleans by 7
Washington by 3
Carolina by 6
Baltimore by 3
San Francisco by 10 (lock)
Oakland by 9 (lock)
Philadelphia by 3
L.A. Rams by 7
Kansas City by 7
Vegas, 538, and Yahoo Pick 'Em agree on everything this week, though Nate Silver's ELO has tonight's game as a 50/50. I'm picking upsets by Cleveland, Jacksonville and Philadelphia (over New England) while hoping Texans/Ravens is on locally. That showdown could be special.
The line on Cardinals at 49ers has moved from -14 to -10.5. Seems like a lot when there's no big injury news.
posted by rcade at 04:51 PM on November 14
Pittsburgh by 3 (already posted above)
Dallas by 10
Indianapolis by 4
Miami by 6
Minnesota by 14 (LOCK)
Tampa Bay by 3
N.Y.Jets by 6
Carolina by 10
Baltimore by 7
San Francisco by 12
Oakland by 21 (LOCK)
New England by 3
L.A.Rams by 6
Kansas City by 20 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 05:00 PM on November 14
Cleveland by 2
posted by bender at 05:04 PM on November 14
The line on Cardinals at 49ers has moved from -14 to -10.5. Seems like a lot when there's no big injury news.
49ers starters TE Kittle, WR Sanders are out; LT Staley, and RB Breida also likely out. Next 2 TEs on the depth chart are listed as not practicing this week .. nobody left in the passing game. Also, Arizona has won 9 of the last 10 games between the teams. Anyone who lays on 49ers @ -14 or even -10.5 is a fool.
posted by cixelsyd at 05:41 PM on November 14
THURSDAY
Land of Cleves by 6. TAKE THAT FOR DATA!
posted by NoMich at 05:46 PM on November 14
Pittsburgh by 3
Dallas by 7
Jacksonville by 3
Buffalo by 7 - LOCK
Minnesota by 10 - LOCK
New Orleans by 8
N.Y. Jets by 3
Carolina by 6
Baltimore by 7
San Francisco by 10 - LOCK
Oakland by 10 - LOCK
New England by 6 - LOCK
L.A. Rams by 3
Kansas City by 7 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 05:50 PM on November 14
Browns by 5
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:02 PM on November 14
About last week's picks: YGBSM. This was the acronym on the shoulder patch of aircrews who flew the Wild Weasel (flak suppression) missions over North Vietnam. Here's a hint: It stands for You Gotta Be....Me. I survived the mission, but not without damage.
Somewhat improved Steelers vs the overrated Browns. Pittsburgh by 9
That will be quite enough out of you, Flipper. Buffalo by 12
D stands for Denver stands for defense. M stands for Minnesota stands for nothing in particular. Minnesota by 13
More cities starting with the letter D. Howard, are you binge watching Sesame Street episodes? Dallas by 8
Hugely disappointing Falcons meet somewhat disappointing Panthers. Carolina by 9
Why Colts have been included in the AFC South is beyond me. It makes no sense geographically. Indianapolis by 11
The odor emanating from the DC area is not coming from Capital Hill for a change. It's coming from Landover, MD. New York (dog-assed Jets) by 3
East on I-10, then south on I-75 should bring Saints to a win. New Orleans by 14
Houston might have a problem, but there could be a bigger one for the Ravens. Houston by 4
I thought I saw something in both teams last week. It was a mirage. San Francisco by 16
Cincinnati, you're on the clock. Oakland by 14
Teams named for birds give the Patriots trouble. New England by 11
Rams need a wakeup call. Bears could help. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 15
The stumbling Chiefs meet the Chargers who are rapidly descending to a level slightly below mediocrity. Kansas City by 12
posted by Howard_T at 06:31 PM on November 14
Dallas by 11
Indianapolis by 6
Buffalo by 13
Minnesota by 17
New Orleans by 14
N.Y. Jets by 3
Carolina by 3
Baltimore by 6
San Francisco by 13
Oakland by 17
New England by 10
L.A. Rams by 6
Kansas City by 14
posted by grum@work at 06:36 PM on November 14
Howard--I'm the son of an old F-100 pilot. One of his dear friends from high school and the USAF, a man I grew up around, was a Wild Weasel. As we walked onto the grounds of Stead Air Base outside of Reno one day, we came upon an F-105 displayed outside the gate. Ed said, kind of offhand, "hey, I flew that plane." I asked, "oh, you flew the F-105?," to which he replied, "yeah, but I mean I flew that specific plane." Turns out it was his old mount that had been put out to stud. Anyhow...
Dallas by 8
Jacksonville by 7
Buffalo by 10 LOCK
Minnesota by 13
New Orleans by 7
Washington by 3
Atlanta by 6
Baltimore by 4
San Francisco by 13 LOCK
Cincinnati by 3
Philadelphia by 4
L.A. Rams by 6
L.A. Chargers by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 07:12 PM on November 14
Cleveland by 5
Dallas by 21
Indianapolis by 6
Buffalo by 18
Minnesota by 21
New Orleans by 19
N.Y. Jets by 1
Atlanta by 2
Baltimore by 6
San Francisco by 17
Oakland by 16
New England by 14
L.A. Rams by 10
Kansas City by 12
posted by tommytrump at 07:29 PM on November 14
Thursday night game
Pitt by 14
posted by Boaz at 07:45 PM on November 14
Dallas by 7 Jacksonville by 13 Buffalo by 10 Minnesota by 10 New Orleans by 8 N.Y. Jets by 3 Carolina by 6 Baltimore by 14 San Francisco by 10 Oakland by 10 - New England by 6 L.A. Rams by 10 Lock Kansas City by 10
posted by Boaz at 07:47 PM on November 14
Pittsburgh by 7
Detroit by 6
Indianapolis by 7
Miami by 6
Minnesota by 14 [lock]
New Orleans by 10 [lock]
N.Y. Jets by 3
Carolina by 10 [lock]
Baltimore by 7
San Francisco by 14 [lock]
Oakland by 14 [lock]
Philadelphia by 5
L.A. Rams by 10
Kansas City by 10
posted by cl at 07:54 PM on November 14
For Thursday nights game in the NFL pick 'em: Pittsburgh by 6
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:58 AM on November 14