November 14, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 11: Miami 2-Game Winning Streak Edition: Week 11 of the NFL begins tonight when the Steelers face the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. There's carnage up and down our standings, with only Rumple's 34 looking respectable. Jagsnumberone stays in first despite a -2 week, Cixelsyd keeps second 11 back and Tron7 third 31 behind. If you forgot to make picks you beat five players, including myself at -15. Make your selections.

This Week's Games

Pittsburgh at Cleveland on Fox (Thursday)

Dallas at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Buffalo at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Denver at Minnesota on CBS (Sunday)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Atlanta at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)

New England at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at L.A. Rams on NBC (Sunday)

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24 (1 < 2 < 3)

Chicago 20, Detroit 13 (5 < 7 < 9)

Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13 (25 < 36 < 47)

Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16 (2 < 3 < 4)

Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32 (2 < 3 < 4)

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9 (12 < 17 < 22)

N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27 (5 < 7 < 9)

Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27 (2 < 3 < 4)

Miami 16, Indianapolis 12 (3 < 4 < 5)

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16 (6 < 8 < 10)

Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12 (3 < 5 < 7)

Minnesota 28, Dallas 24 (3 < 4 < 5)

Seattle 27, San Francisco 24 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

bender's picks Oakland by 3, 8 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 7 [lock], -10 points

Boaz's picks L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Baltimore by 20 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 4, 8 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 10 points

cixelsyd's picks L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 9 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 9, 5 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points

cl's picks Chicago by 7, 10 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points

Indianapolis by 14 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 6, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 8 points

San Francisco by 7, 0 points

grum@work's picks L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points

Detroit by 9, 0 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 10, 0 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Oakland by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 9, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 8, 8 points

Baltimore by 24 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 14 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 13, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 8 points

Dallas by 10, 0 points

San Francisco by 12, 0 points

ic23b's picks L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 21 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 24 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 17 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Baltimore by 20 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 4, 8 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 10 points

jjzucal's picks Oakland by 5, 5 points

Detroit by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 19 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 25 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 2, 5 points

Minnesota by 8, 5 points

San Francisco by 5, 0 points

NoMich's picks Oakland by 8, 5 points

rcade's picks Chicago by 7, 10 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 1, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

rumple's picks Oakland by 3, 8 points

Chicago by 6, 8 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 21 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 18 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 14 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 14, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 9, 5 points

tahoemoj's picks Oakland by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 19 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 23 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 8 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 4, 8 points

tommytrump's picks L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 21, 5 points

Buffalo by 2, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 24, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 1, 0 points

Indianapolis by 17, 0 points

Green Bay by 19, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 14, 0 points

Dallas by 2, 0 points

San Francisco by 1, 0 points

tron7's picks Oakland by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 9, 0 points

New Orleans by 21 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 17 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 18 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week jagsnumberone 673 -2 cixelsyd 662 11 tron7 642 6 rumple 628 34 grum@work 616 18 ic23b 590 -2 tahoemoj 587 -4 rcade 585 -15 Howard_T 583 6 NoMich 542 5 cl 532 16 Ufez Jones 515 10 bender 494 3 tommytrump 493 10 Boaz 415 -2 wfrazerjr 388 0 jjzucal 289 5 truthhurts 148 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 04:13 PM - 22 comments