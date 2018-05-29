May 28, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Stanley Cup Final Round: The Washington Capitals visit the Vegas Golden Knights tonight in game one of the Stanley Cup Final. In SportsFilter's NHL Playoff Pick 'Em, ic23b is in first with 18 followed by cixelsyd at 17 and rumple at 16. MrFrisby wins the week by scoring 4, which seems to be a recurring theme. Pick the series winner, the number of games required and eight bonus categories. The winner receives a Hartford Whalers puck.

posted by rcade to hockey at 01:10 PM - 16 comments