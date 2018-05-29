May 28, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Stanley Cup Final Round: The Washington Capitals visit the Vegas Golden Knights tonight in game one of the Stanley Cup Final. In SportsFilter's NHL Playoff Pick 'Em, ic23b is in first with 18 followed by cixelsyd at 17 and rumple at 16. MrFrisby wins the week by scoring 4, which seems to be a recurring theme. Pick the series winner, the number of games required and eight bonus categories. The winner receives a Hartford Whalers puck.
Washington
6
1
Ovechkin
M.A.F.
Ovechkin
Wilson
M.A.F.
34
posted by tommytrump at 01:38 PM on May 28
Washington in 6
Longest: Game 2
First goalscorer:
Kuznetsov
Conn Smythe: Fleury
Most goals: Ovechkin
PIM: Brayden McNabb
Goalie SV%: Fleury
Total goals: 30
posted by geneparmesan at 01:42 PM on May 28
Winner: Vegas
Games: 5
Longest OT: None
First Goal Scorer:
William Karlsson
Conn Smythe: Fleury
Most Goals: Ovechkin
PIM: Tom Wilson
Goalie SV%: Fleury
Total goals: 26
posted by cixelsyd at 03:12 PM on May 28
Not that it matters at all but why don't I get the +1 for Ovechkin?
Washington in 6, there will be a 2OT game, Marchessault scores first, Ovechkin scores most, Wilson tops the PIMs (is je concussed?), Feury has best Save Pct, Ovechkin gets Conn Smythe.
posted by tahoemoj at 03:53 PM on May 28
I've picked against them every round, so why not continue to bless the Golden Knights some more...
1. Winner: Washington
2. Number of games that team will require : 6
3. The longest game : 1 OT
4. First player to score a goal:
Karlsson (VGK)
5. Conn Smythe winner: Ovechkin (WSH)
6. Player to score the most goals: Ovechkin (WSH)
7. Player with the most penalty minutes: Wilson (WSH)
8. Starting goaltender with the best save percentage: Fleury (VGK)
Tiebreaker: 27
posted by grum@work at 04:02 PM on May 28
Winner: Las Vegas Golden Knights
Games: 6
Longest Game: 1 OT
First Player to score a Goal:
Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas)
Conn Smythe Winner: Marc-Andre Fleury
Player that scores the most goals: Alex Ovechkin
Player with most Penalty Minutes: Tom Wilson (Washington)
Starting Goaltender with best save %: Marc-Andre Fleury
Tie Breaker: 36
posted by ic23b at 04:29 PM on May 28
1. Winner: Washington
2. 7 games
3. The longest game: 2OT
4. First player to score a goal:
James Neal (VGK)
5. Conn Smythe winner: Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK)
6. Player to score the most goals: Alex Ovechkin (WSH)
7. Player with the most penalty minutes: Brayden McNabb (VGK)
8. Starting goaltender with the best save percentage: Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK)
Tiebreaker: 33 Total goals scored in the series.
posted by MrFrisby at 04:31 PM on May 28
1. Washington
2. 6
3. 2OT
4.
Jon Marchessault
5. Evgeny Kuznetsov
6. Evgeny Kuznetsov
7. Brooks Orpik
8. Marc-Andre Fleury
Tiebreaker: 28
posted by rcade at 07:47 PM on May 28
Glad I tuned in to that pregame. I've never seen anything quite like that before in sports.
posted by rcade at 08:23 PM on May 28
WOW, Now that was a pregame.
posted by ic23b at 08:29 PM on May 28
I didn't recognize the nickname. You move one point up, which could be huge in the Costanza.
posted by rcade at 08:44 PM on May 28
I'm in the UK and haven't seen a result
I think Wash will win but in the interests of winning this contest:
VEGAS IN 7
Longest: 60 minutes
First goal:
MAFleury (I see some strikethroughs already)
Conn Smythe Karlsson
Most goals Karlsson
Most penalty. Neal
% Fleury
Total goals. 33
Off to check score (just woke up and remembered this thing. If not cool then I volunteer for 2nd last )
posted by rumple at 01:36 AM on May 29
(I see some strikethroughs already)
Colin Miller blew everybody up on that pick.
posted by rcade at 08:49 AM on May 29
Thanks for the point on "Ovi" Ovechkin. If I win the Costanza, I want to earn it fair and square. And sorry for the hurried phone post yesterday. Let me clean up that formatting for you:
Washington in 6
There will be a 2OT game
Marchessault scores first
Ovechkin gets Conn Smythe
Ovechkin scores most goals,
Wilson tops the PIMs (is he concussed? [on edit] or just an asshole),
Fleury has best Save Pct
posted by tahoemoj at 12:04 PM on May 29
Wilson tops the PIMs (is he concussed? [on edit] or just an asshole),
Just an asshole and somehow no suspension for this.....
posted by tommytrump at 02:03 PM on May 29
The scores are in the previous discussion.
Results
Washington in 7
Goals: 4 by Evgeny Kuznetsov (Washington), Alex Ovechkin (Washington) and Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay)
Points: 10 by Evgeny Kuznetsov (Washington)
Vegas in 5
Goals: 4 by Jon Marchessault (Vegas)
Points: 7 by Jon Marchessault (Vegas)
Standings
Stanley Cup picks
1. Winner: Washington or Vegas (4 points)
2. Number of games that team will require (4 points)
3. The longest game (in OT periods or none) (1 point)
4. First player to score a goal (1 point)
5. Conn Smythe winner (1 point)
6. Player to score the most goals (1 point)
7. Player with the most penalty minutes (1 point)
8. Starting goaltender with the best save percentage (minimum 2 starts) (1 point)
Tiebreaker: Total goals scored in the series. If two players pick the same tiebreaker, the one who posted it first wins.
posted by rcade at 01:17 PM on May 28