May 11, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Third Round: The puck drops on the third round of the NHL Playoffs tonight when Washington faces Tampa Bay. Vegas plays Winnipeg tomorrow night. Pick the winners of both series and the number of games. One bonus point for picking the top goal scorer and top point scorer in each series. In our contest for the Hartford Whalers puck, Ic23b and Cixelsyd remain tied for first at 16.
Cixelsyd: Email to you is bouncing. Could you update your account with a new one?
posted by rcade at 12:57 PM on May 11
Washington in 6; Kuznetsov (goals), Backstrom (points)
Winnipeg in 5; Laine (goals), Wheeler (points)
posted by rumple at 12:59 PM on May 11
I have no idea what is going on any more in the NHL.
Lightning in 6: Stamkos (goals), Kucherov (points)
Winnipeg in 7: Karlsson (goals), Schiefele (points)
posted by grum@work at 01:10 PM on May 11
Washington in 7
Winnipeg in 6
Ovechkin
Stamkos
Stastny
Schiefle
posted by tommytrump at 01:17 PM on May 11
Washington in 7
Goals: Ovechkin
Points: Kucherov
Winnipeg in 7
Goals: Stasny
Points: Wheeler
posted by rcade at 03:10 PM on May 11
Tampa Bay in 6: OVEchkin (goals), Kucherov (points)
Winnipeg in 6 : Laine (Goals), Wheeler (points)
e-mail updated
posted by cixelsyd at 03:50 PM on May 11
Washington in 6; Ovechkin (goals), Stamkos (points)
Winnipeg in 6; Shiefele (goals), Wheeler (points)
posted by geneparmesan at 03:56 PM on May 11
Washington in 7; Alex Ovechkin (goals), Nicklas Backstrom (points)
Vegas in 6; William Karlsson (goals), Reilly Smith (points)
posted by MrFrisby at 04:42 PM on May 11
Tampa Bay in 6
Goals: Alex Ovechkin
Points: Alex Ovechkin
Las Vegas in 7
Goals: Mark Scheifele
Points: Filip Forsberg
posted by ic23b at 06:09 PM on May 11
I have no idea where that second post from me came from!
posted by rumple at 07:34 PM on May 11
Lightning in 7
Ovi
Stamkos
posted by tahoemoj at 08:06 PM on May 11
Winnipeg in 5
Goals-Laine
Points-Stastny
posted by tahoemoj at 06:26 PM on May 12
Oops. That was me. I was testing something and needed to jump into another account to see a non-admin view. I will fix it.
posted by rcade at 08:09 PM on May 12
I've been Malkoviched! I did feel a tingle in my nethers about that time . . .
posted by rumple at 09:06 PM on May 12
LOL.
posted by rcade at 11:18 AM on May 13
The scores are in the previous discussion. Geneparmesan also got an extra first-round point that was overlooked.
Standings
The top goal scorers in each series were Mark Schiefele of Winnipeg with 7, Jon Marchessault of Vegas with 4, Patrice Bergeron of Boston with 5 and Jake Guentzel of Pittsburgh with 4. Only Ic23b got a bonus point, choosing Guentzel.
posted by rcade at 12:41 PM on May 11