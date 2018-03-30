March 29, 2018

Rusty Staub Dead at 73: A sad note on opening day, Le Grand Orange has passed away. His career spanned 23 seasons, mainly with the Montreal Expos and the New York Mets.

posted by Howard_T to baseball at 09:28 PM - 2 comments

Saw him play at Tiger Stadium, he also started for the AL all-star team in 1976 when he was with the Tigers. (Mark "the Bird" Fidrych rookie year)

posted by ic23b at 11:44 PM on March 29

This takes me back to my golden age of baseball -- the 1970s.

I heard a story once about a Yankees great who gave a speech where Rusty Staub was the butt of a joke about his personal life that made the crowd roar. I looked for any mention of this online and came up empty.

posted by rcade at 03:28 PM on March 30

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.