March 29, 2018

Rusty Staub Dead at 73: A sad note on opening day, Le Grand Orange has passed away. His career spanned 23 seasons, mainly with the Montreal Expos and the New York Mets.
This takes me back to my golden age of baseball -- the 1970s.
I heard a story once about a Yankees great who gave a speech where Rusty Staub was the butt of a joke about his personal life that made the crowd roar. I looked for any mention of this online and came up empty.
posted by rcade at 03:28 PM on March 30
Saw him play at Tiger Stadium, he also started for the AL all-star team in 1976 when he was with the Tigers. (Mark "the Bird" Fidrych rookie year)
posted by ic23b at 11:44 PM on March 29