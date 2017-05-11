November 04, 2017

Death, Taxes, And Pop: It’s Time Gregg Popovich Finally Has His Moment: A long-read on Pop's life from Jeff Weiss.

posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 12:57 AM - 2 comments

As a hardcore Mavs fan it took me a long time to come around to it, and no offense intended to Rick Carlisle, but damn, Pop really is great.

posted by Ufez Jones at 12:58 AM on November 04

Pops the best.

posted by tommytrump at 10:19 AM on November 04

