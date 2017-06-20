June 19, 2017

Soccer Rules Body Considers Timed 30-Minute Halves: Several huge rules changes are being debated by the International Football Association Board, a rules maker for world soccer. Some ideas: Switch to timed, 30-minute halves; only blow the whistle to end a half- or full-time when the ball goes out of play; and use ABBA order on penalty kicks instead of ABAB.

posted by rcade to soccer at 12:23 PM - 8 comments