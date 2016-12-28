December 27, 2016

Buffalo Bills Fire Rex Ryan After Almost 2 Seasons: Two years ago, Rex Ryan proclaimed that he'd give the Buffalo Bills a league-leading defense and end their playoff drought of 15 years. He also got a sweet truck. Today he was fired two years into a five-year deal after going 15-16. The team also fired his brother Rob Ryan, who coached the defense. The drought is 17 years.
The Bills totally screwed this up and broke sharply with fools' protocol by not doing a lavish multi-year contract extension for Ryan prior to the start of the 2016 season.
You're supposed to extend these guys so it looks like you're really committed to winning at all cost when you fire them 3 or 4 months later.
posted by beaverboard at 11:58 PM on December 27
He will be missed in New England. There were many who thought he was useless as a coach. I say he was not useless; he was very good at being held up as a bad example. If nothing else, he was always fun.
posted by Howard_T at 11:26 PM on December 27