December 27, 2016

Buffalo Bills Fire Rex Ryan After Almost 2 Seasons: Two years ago, Rex Ryan proclaimed that he'd give the Buffalo Bills a league-leading defense and end their playoff drought of 15 years. He also got a sweet truck. Today he was fired two years into a five-year deal after going 15-16. The team also fired his brother Rob Ryan, who coached the defense. The drought is 17 years.

posted by rcade to football at 12:51 PM - 2 comments