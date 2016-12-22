December 07, 2016

Tampa Bay Rowdies Launch Campaign to Enter MLS: The team on Tuesday held a 6:15 p.m. announcement at The Birchwood, unveiling its #MLS2StPete campaign to drive local support to show Major League Soccer that the club is ready to be the league's next expansion team.



The campaign also includes a privately funded renovation and expansion plan for Al Lang Stadium.

posted by FLsportsman to soccer at 02:13 PM - 6 comments