December 20, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Another Fine Mess in Jacksonville Edition: Only two weeks remain to decide the winner in the 2019 SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em. There are three games Saturday to begin the penultimate week of the regular season. In our contest, Tron7 leads new second place team Jagsnumberone by 27 with Cixelsyd behind by 63. Jags wins the week with 117. Make your picks, break out the locks and hope for the best.
This Week's Games
Houston at Tampa Bay on NFL (Saturday)
Buffalo at New England on NFL (Saturday)
L.A. Rams at San Francisco on NFL (Saturday)
Jacksonville at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Baltimore at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Arizona at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
Kansas City at Chicago on NBC (Sunday)
Green Bay at Minnesota on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21 (15 < 21 < 27)
New England 34, Cincinnati 13 (15 < 21 < 27)
Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17 (15 < 21 < 27)
Green Bay 21, Chicago 13 (6 < 8 < 10)
Houston 24, Tennessee 21 (2 < 3 < 4)
Kansas City 23, Denver 3 (14 < 20 < 26)
N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20 (11 < 16 < 21)
Philadelphia 37, Washington 27 (7 < 10 < 13)
Seattle 30, Carolina 24 (4 < 6 < 8)
Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16 (3 < 4 < 5)
Arizona 38, Cleveland 24 (10 < 14 < 18)
Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10 (20 < 29 < 38)
Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21 (16 < 23 < 30)
Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22 (5 < 7 < 9)
Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10 (5 < 7 < 9)
New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7 (19 < 27 < 35)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
New England by 18 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 2, 5 points
Philadelphia by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 10 points
Oakland by 1, 0 points
Arizona by 2, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points
San Francisco by 14 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 12 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 9 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Baltimore by 19 [lock], 16 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Baltimore by 23 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 9, 8 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Miami by 13 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 20 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 12, 0 points
Arizona by 10, 8 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 15 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 15 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Baltimore by 23 [lock], 16 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 17 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 14, 0 points
San Francisco by 12 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by -20, 5 points
Arizona by 2, 5 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
San Francisco by 15 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 4 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
jjzucal's picks
Baltimore by 18 [lock], 16 points
New England by 15 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 5 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 4, 8 points
Oakland by 13 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 5, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 5 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 8, 10 points
Houston by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9, 8 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 9, 0 points
Buffalo by 5, 8 points
New Orleans by 12 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 11 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
Tennessee by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 1, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 5, 8 points
Oakland by 5, 0 points
Cleveland by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 2, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 1, 0 points
San Francisco by 11 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 1, 0 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Baltimore by 21 [lock], 20 points
New England by 24 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 8, 5 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Baltimore by 34, 5 points
New England by 20, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 11, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
Houston by 2, 8 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 14, 5 points
Seattle by 17, 5 points
Oakland by 10, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 21, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 17, 5 points
tron7's picks
Baltimore by 20 [lock], 16 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 6, 10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
San Francisco by 17 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 20 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|1053
|90
|jagsnumberone
|1026
|117
|cixelsyd
|990
|77
|grum@work
|978
|93
|rumple
|960
|98
|rcade
|920
|63
|ic23b
|913
|72
|Howard_T
|911
|103
|NoMich
|911
|95
|tahoemoj
|893
|71
|bender
|875
|77
|tommytrump
|793
|61
|cl
|762
|0
|Boaz
|542
|0
|Ufez Jones
|520
|0
|jjzucal
|421
|67
|wfrazerjr
|388
|0
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Tampa Bay BY 7
Buffalo BY 4
San Francisco BY 7
Atlanta BY 9 LOCK
Baltimore BY 13 LOCK
New Orleans BY 7
Indianapolis BY 4
Miami BY 7
Pittsburgh BY 3 LOCK
N.Y. Giants BY 4
Denver BY 6
L.A. Chargers BY 6
Dallas BY 7
Seattle BY 6 LOCK
Kansas City BY 4 LOCK
Minnesota BY 4
posted by cixelsyd at 05:29 PM on December 20
Tampa Bay by 6
Buffalo by 3
San Francisco by 10
Atlanta by 13
Baltimore by 17
New Orleans by 6
Indianapolis by 4
Miami by 9
Pittsburgh by 6
Washington by 6
Denver by 6
L.A. Chargers by 4
Dallas by 10
Seattle by 6
Kansas City by 14
Green Bay by 10
Locked. All of 'em.
posted by tahoemoj at 06:31 PM on December 20
Back in the pack 1c23b, nomich, and I are locked in a death struggle for 8th 9th, and 10th place. ic23b's lead is tenuous at best. We'll see if we can get by them here in the last 2 laps.
Texans are still strong for a playoff spot, but could blow it all against the Buccs. Houston by 12
Could the Bills possibly become the first team to win the AFC East other than Patriots in a very long time? New England by 10
For supremacy in the NFC West, California branch. Ssn Francisco by 7
Bengals, you are on the clock. Miami by 14 LOCK
There are many things wrong in DC, and that includes the football team. New York (National Conference) by 9
It's a short trip to the big city for the Jags, but it won't be fun. Atlanta by 13 LOCK
Other than Indianapolis, where do the Panthers go from here? Indianapolis by 6
This should be a layup for the Ravens, but you never really know. Baltimore by 17 LOCK
Can the Saints play any better than they did in their last game? New Orleans by 10 LOCK
If it could go wrong in Pittsburgh, it has. Now they have a player arrested after a bar brawl for making terrorist threats. New York (American Conference) by 7
Lions try to attack the horses but fail. Denver by 13
Another battle for state supremacy within the conference. Los Angeles (American Conference) by 10
The red birds of the desert won't do well in the rainy Pacific Northwest. Seattle by 15 LOCK
Will the real Dallas Cowboys please identify themselves. Philadelphia by 6
The Chiefs have a successful Bear hunt. Kansas City by 12 LOCK
This one is for the championship of what was called The Northwest in the early years of the USA. Green Bay by 3
posted by Howard_T at 08:04 PM on December 20
Houston by 6
Buffalo by 3
San Francisco by 9
Jacksonville by 10
Baltimore by 17
New Orleans by 9
Carolina by 13
Miami by 6
Pittsburgh by 13
N.Y. Giants by 9
Detroit by 7
L.A. Chargers by 13
Dallas by 13
Seattle by 10
Kansas City by 17
Minnesota by 3
There is only a prize for first place, right?
LOCK THEM ALL, BABY!
posted by grum@work at 10:00 PM on December 20
I'm digging the Buffalo enthusiasm. I think they can do it.
posted by beaverboard at 10:18 PM on December 20
Houston by 21
Buffalo by 2
San Francisco by 4
Atlanta on Fox by 5
Baltimore by 28
New Orleans by 17
Indianapolis by 7
Cincinnati by 8
Pittsburgh by 5
N.Y. Giants by 4
Denver by 6
L.A. Chargers by 9
Dallas by 10
Seattle by 11
Kansas City by 3
Green Bay by 12
If it's good enough for grum, it's good enough for me, lock 'em.
posted by tommytrump at 10:25 PM on December 20
Tampa Bay by 2
New England by 7
San Francisco by 3
LOCK Atlanta by 9 LOCK
LOCK Baltimore by 17 LOCK
New Orleans by 3
LOCK Indianapolis by 10 LOCK
Miami by 4
N.Y. Jets by 3
Washington by 3
Detroit by 4
L.A. Chargers by 6
LOCK Philadelphia by 8 LOCK
LOCK Seattle by 14 LOCK
Chicago by 5
Green Bay by 4
posted by bender at 10:54 PM on December 20
To stay ahead of Howard_T
Tampa Bay by 7 (LOCK)
New England by 6 (LOCK)
San Francisco by 10 (LOCK)
Atlanta by 20 (LOCK)
Baltimore by 27 (LOCK)
New Orleans by 17 (LOCK)
Indianapolis by 4
Miami by 6
N.Y.Jets by 7
N.Y.Giants by 6
Denver by 10 (LOCK)
L.A.Chargers by 10 (LOCK)
Philadelphia 3
Seattle by 14 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 17 (LOCK)
Minnesota by 3
posted by ic23b at 11:11 PM on December 20
SATURDAY
Houston by 8
New England by 8
San Francisco by 14
SUNDAY
Atlanta by 14
Baltimore by 12
Tennessee by 4
Indianapolis by 6
Miami by 5
Pittsburgh by 6
Washington by 7
Denver by 6
Oakland by 5
Philadelphia by 4
Seattle by 14
Kansas City by 6
MONDAY
Minnesota by 4
posted by NoMich at 11:30 PM on December 20
Houston by 3
New England by 4
San Francisco by 7 LOCK
Jacksonville by 10
Baltimore by 6 LOCK
New Orleans by 10 LOCK
Indianapolis by 3
Cincinnati by 6
NY Jets by 3
Washington by 7
Denver by 9 LOCK
LA Chargers by 2
Philadelphia by 3
Seattle by 14 LOCK
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
Minnesota by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:21 AM on December 21
Tampa Bay by 1
New England by 5
San Francisco by 5
Atlanta by 8 (lock)
Baltimore by 10 (lock)
New Orleans by 2
Indianapolis by 5
Miami by 4
Pittsburgh by 1
Washington by 1
Denver by 11 (lock)
L.A. Chargers by 6
Philadelphia by 3
Seattle by 12 (lock)
Kansas City by 4
Minnesota by 5
posted by rcade at 12:34 PM on December 21
Houston by 7
NE by 15 LOCK
SF by 17 LOCK
posted by rumple at 02:41 PM on December 21
Missed last week completely, and late this week. I woulda totally picked all the winners.
Atlanta by 10 *lock*
Baltimore by 20 *lock*
New Orleans by 6
Indianapolis by 6
Miami by 7 *lock*
Pittsburgh by 9 *lock*
N.Y. Giants by 7
Denver by 7 *lock*
L.A. Chargers by 3
Dallas by 20
Seattle by 10 *lock*
Kansas City by 14 *lock*
Minnesota by 7
posted by cl at 09:15 PM on December 21
Atlanta By 20. LOCK
Baltimore BY 21 LOCK
Tennessee BY 3
Indianapolis by 9
Miami By 7
Pittsburgh by 11 lock
N.Y. Giants by 9
Denver by 7
L.A. Chargers by 3
Philadelphia by 13 lock
Seattle by 24 lock
Kansas City by 10 lock
Minnesota by 9
posted by rumple at 12:43 PM on December 22
The last time I picked a Jacksonville game correctly was week 8.
Tampa Bay by 4
New England by 6
San Francisco by 7
Atlanta by 10 - LOCK
Baltimore by 10 - LOCK
New Orleans by 7
Indianapolis by 6
Miami by 3
Pittsburgh by 3
N.Y. Giants by 3
Denver by 7 - LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 6
Dallas by 4
Seattle by 6 - LOCK
Kansas City by 10 - LOCK
Minnesota by 3
posted by tron7 at 04:58 PM on December 20