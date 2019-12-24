December 20, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Another Fine Mess in Jacksonville Edition: Only two weeks remain to decide the winner in the 2019 SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em. There are three games Saturday to begin the penultimate week of the regular season. In our contest, Tron7 leads new second place team Jagsnumberone by 27 with Cixelsyd behind by 63. Jags wins the week with 117. Make your picks, break out the locks and hope for the best.

This Week's Games

Houston at Tampa Bay on NFL (Saturday)

Buffalo at New England on NFL (Saturday)

L.A. Rams at San Francisco on NFL (Saturday)

Jacksonville at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Baltimore at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

New Orleans at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)

Carolina at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

Oakland at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

Arizona at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)

Kansas City at Chicago on NBC (Sunday)

Green Bay at Minnesota on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21 (15 < 21 < 27)

New England 34, Cincinnati 13 (15 < 21 < 27)

Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17 (15 < 21 < 27)

Green Bay 21, Chicago 13 (6 < 8 < 10)

Houston 24, Tennessee 21 (2 < 3 < 4)

Kansas City 23, Denver 3 (14 < 20 < 26)

N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20 (11 < 16 < 21)

Philadelphia 37, Washington 27 (7 < 10 < 13)

Seattle 30, Carolina 24 (4 < 6 < 8)

Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16 (3 < 4 < 5)

Arizona 38, Cleveland 24 (10 < 14 < 18)

Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10 (20 < 29 < 38)

Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21 (16 < 23 < 30)

Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22 (5 < 7 < 9)

Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10 (5 < 7 < 9)

New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7 (19 < 27 < 35)



Player Scores

bender's picks Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

New England by 18 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 2, 5 points

Philadelphia by 5, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 10 points

Oakland by 1, 0 points

Arizona by 2, 5 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points

San Francisco by 14 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 12 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 9 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

grum@work's picks Baltimore by 19 [lock], 16 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Baltimore by 23 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 9, 8 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Miami by 13 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 20 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 12, 0 points

Arizona by 10, 8 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 15 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 15 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks Baltimore by 23 [lock], 16 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 17 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 10 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 14, 0 points

San Francisco by 12 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 7, 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by -20, 5 points

Arizona by 2, 5 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

San Francisco by 15 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 4 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

jjzucal's picks Baltimore by 18 [lock], 16 points

New England by 15 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 5 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 4, 8 points

Oakland by 13 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 5, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 5 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

New England by 12 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 8, 10 points

Houston by 4, 8 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9, 8 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 9, 0 points

Buffalo by 5, 8 points

New Orleans by 12 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 11 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

Tennessee by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 9 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 1, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 5, 8 points

Oakland by 5, 0 points

Cleveland by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 2, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 1, 0 points

San Francisco by 11 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 1, 0 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks Baltimore by 21 [lock], 20 points

New England by 24 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 10, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 8, 5 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks Baltimore by 34, 5 points

New England by 20, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 11, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

Houston by 2, 8 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 14, 5 points

Seattle by 17, 5 points

Oakland by 10, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 21, 0 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 17, 5 points

tron7's picks Baltimore by 20 [lock], 16 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Seattle by 6, 10 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

San Francisco by 17 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 20 [lock], 16 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week tron7 1053 90 jagsnumberone 1026 117 cixelsyd 990 77 grum@work 978 93 rumple 960 98 rcade 920 63 ic23b 913 72 Howard_T 911 103 NoMich 911 95 tahoemoj 893 71 bender 875 77 tommytrump 793 61 cl 762 0 Boaz 542 0 Ufez Jones 520 0 jjzucal 421 67 wfrazerjr 388 0 truthhurts 148 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 04:29 PM - 15 comments