December 05, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 14: Color Analyst Tim Ryan Edition: NFL week 14 begins tonight in a donnybrook of disappointment as the Cowboys visit the Bears. In our pick 'em, Tron7 keeps first place, Cixelsyd climbs into second 14 back and Jagsnumberone falls to third. Miami, Cincinnati and Washington win, breaking a lot of stone cold lead pipe locks. Tahoemoj wins a tough week with 70. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Dallas at Chicago on Fox (Thursday)

Carolina at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Baltimore at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

Washington at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

San Francisco at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

Miami at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay on CBS (Sunday)

Denver at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)

Tennessee at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)

Kansas City at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)

Seattle at L.A. Rams on NBC (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Chicago 24, Detroit 20 (3 < 4 < 5)

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15 (8 < 11 < 14)

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18 (6 < 8 < 10)

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6 (11 < 16 < 21)

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17 (10 < 14 < 18)

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31 (4 < 6 < 8)

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13 (13 < 18 < 23)

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13 (5 < 7 < 9)

Washington 29, Carolina 21 (6 < 8 < 10)

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11 (12 < 17 < 22)

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7 (19 < 27 < 35)

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20 (2 < 3 < 4)

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9 (22 < 31 < 40)

Houston 28, New England 22 (4 < 6 < 8)

Seattle 37, Minnesota 30 (5 < 7 < 9)



Player Scores

bender's picks Chicago by 14 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 8, 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 5, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 1, 5 points

Carolina by 2, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 4, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 15 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 10 points



cixelsyd's picks Chicago by 4, 10 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 9, 8 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Denver by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 10 points



cl's picks Chicago by 6 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 14 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

Houston by 6, 10 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points



grum@work's picks Chicago by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 9, 0 points

Philadelphia by 11 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 10, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 9, 8 points



Howard_T's picks Detroit by 9, 0 points

Dallas by 13, 0 points

New Orleans by 14, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Miami by 4, 8 points

Green Bay by 9, 5 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 17 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 12, 0 points

Baltimore by 14, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

Denver by 3, 10 points

Kansas City by 16 [lock], 10 points

New England by 10, 0 points

Seattle by 13, 5 points



ic23b's picks Detroit by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 20 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 17 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 4, 8 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points



jagsnumberone's picks Chicago by 6 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 4 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 14 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 17, 5 points

Arizona by 5, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 20 points



NoMich's picks Chicago by 12 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

New Orleans by 8, 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 12 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 5, 8 points

Seattle by 7, 10 points



rcade's picks Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points



rumple's picks Detroit by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points

Carolina by 9, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 10, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points



tahoemoj's picks Chicago by 3, 8 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 21 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 13, 8 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 8, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 10 points

Seattle by 8, 8 points



tommytrump's picks Chicago by 11, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 28, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 2, 0 points

Philadelphia by 15, 0 points

Green Bay by 14, 8 points

Cleveland by 2, 0 points

Carolina by 0, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

New England by 2, 0 points

Seattle by 5, 8 points

