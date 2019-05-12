December 05, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 14: Color Analyst Tim Ryan Edition: NFL week 14 begins tonight in a donnybrook of disappointment as the Cowboys visit the Bears. In our pick 'em, Tron7 keeps first place, Cixelsyd climbs into second 14 back and Jagsnumberone falls to third. Miami, Cincinnati and Washington win, breaking a lot of stone cold lead pipe locks. Tahoemoj wins a tough week with 70. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Dallas at Chicago on Fox (Thursday)
Carolina at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Baltimore at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
Washington at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Miami at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)
Tennessee at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at L.A. Rams on NBC (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Chicago 24, Detroit 20 (3 < 4 < 5)
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15 (8 < 11 < 14)
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18 (6 < 8 < 10)
Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6 (11 < 16 < 21)
Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17 (10 < 14 < 18)
Miami 37, Philadelphia 31 (4 < 6 < 8)
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13 (13 < 18 < 23)
Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13 (5 < 7 < 9)
Washington 29, Carolina 21 (6 < 8 < 10)
Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11 (12 < 17 < 22)
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7 (19 < 27 < 35)
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20 (2 < 3 < 4)
Kansas City 40, Oakland 9 (22 < 31 < 40)
Houston 28, New England 22 (4 < 6 < 8)
Seattle 37, Minnesota 30 (5 < 7 < 9)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Chicago by 14 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 1, 5 points
Carolina by 2, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 4, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 15 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Chicago by 4, 10 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 9, 8 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Denver by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 10 points
cl's picks
Chicago by 6 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Houston by 6, 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Chicago by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 9, 0 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 10, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 9, 8 points
Howard_T's picks
Detroit by 9, 0 points
Dallas by 13, 0 points
New Orleans by 14, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
Green Bay by 9, 5 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 12, 0 points
Baltimore by 14, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Denver by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 16 [lock], 10 points
New England by 10, 0 points
Seattle by 13, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 20 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 4, 8 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Chicago by 6 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 17, 5 points
Arizona by 5, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 20 points
NoMich's picks
Chicago by 12 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
New Orleans by 8, 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 12 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 5, 8 points
Seattle by 7, 10 points
rcade's picks
Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
rumple's picks
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points
Carolina by 9, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 10, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Chicago by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 21 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 13, 8 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 8, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 10 points
Seattle by 8, 8 points
tommytrump's picks
Chicago by 11, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 28, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 2, 0 points
Philadelphia by 15, 0 points
Green Bay by 14, 8 points
Cleveland by 2, 0 points
Carolina by 0, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
New England by 2, 0 points
Seattle by 5, 8 points
tron7's picks
Chicago by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
New England by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|865
|44
|cixelsyd
|851
|48
|jagsnumberone
|848
|36
|grum@work
|836
|49
|rumple
|801
|40
|tahoemoj
|771
|75
|rcade
|769
|25
|ic23b
|766
|29
|NoMich
|762
|54
|Howard_T
|748
|43
|bender
|724
|68
|cl
|685
|52
|tommytrump
|668
|51
|Boaz
|542
|0
|Ufez Jones
|520
|0
|wfrazerjr
|388
|0
|jjzucal
|334
|0
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Dallas by 7
posted by grum@work at 07:06 AM on December 05
Jason Garrett is currently 6-6 and needs to go 8-8 to avoid having to update his Google and Facebook user profiles. Pick accordingly.
posted by beaverboard at 09:02 AM on December 05
Dallas by 3
posted by rcade at 09:04 AM on December 05
Dallas by 7
Carolina by 6
Baltimore by 7
Cleveland by 6
Green Bay by 17
Minnesota by 9
New Orleans by 7
N.Y. Jets by 3
Indianapolis by 10
Houston by 13
L.A. Chargers by 9
Oakland by 7
Kansas City by 3
Pittsburgh by 7
Seattle by 10
N.Y. Giants by 8
posted by grum@work at 09:08 AM on December 05
Dallas by 11
Atlanta by 7
Baltimore by 11
Cleveland by 7
Green Bay by 28
Minnesota by 17
New Orleans by 2
N.Y. Jets by 1
Indianapolis by 3
Houston by 10
L.A. Chargers by 6
Tennessee by 2
Kansas City by 5
Arizona by 4
Seattle by 8
Philadelphia by 14
posted by tommytrump at 09:30 AM on December 05
Chicago by 5
LOCK Atlanta by 8 LOCK
Buffalo by 2
Cleveland by 2
LOCK Green Bay by 8 LOCK
LOCK Minnesota by 11 LOCK
New Orleans by 7
N.Y. Jets by 6
Tampa Bay by 3
LOCK Houston by 10 LOCK
Jacksonville by 4
Tennessee by 5
New England by 3
Arizona by 1
L.A. Rams by 4
LOCK Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
posted by bender at 09:56 AM on December 05
Props to Howard on Methuselah and the Mammals' pick over my grounded Iggles.
Dallas by 5
Atlanta by 3
Buffalo by 2
Cleveland by 15 LOCK
Green Bay by 12 LOCK
Minnesota by 18 LOCK
San Francisco by 7 (UPSET SPECIAL)
Miami by 4 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 5
Houston by 9 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 12 LOCK
Oakland by 10 LOCK
New England by 13 LOCK (pray for Mahomes)
Arizona by 3
Seattle by 7 LOCK
Philadelphia by 10 (Eli won't save the Giants)
posted by jjzucal at 10:08 AM on December 05
Bears by 3
posted by rumple at 06:28 AM on December 05