November 27, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 13: Offensive Rams Edition: Week 13 begins with a three-game Thanksgiving Day slate of games: Bears/Lions, Bills/Cowboys and Saints/Falcons. Our top three remains Tron7, Jagsnumberone and Cixelsyd with only 18 points dividing them. Bender wins the week with 87. Make your picks and pass the stuffing.
This Week's Games
Chicago at Detroit on Fox (Thursday)
Buffalo at Dallas on CBS (Thursday)
New Orleans at Atlanta on NBC (Thursday)
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Miami on Fox (Sunday)
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
Washington at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Houston on NBC (Sunday)
Minnesota at Seattle on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Houston 20, Indianapolis 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 22 (9 < 13 < 17)
Buffalo 20, Denver 3 (12 < 17 < 22)
Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14 (3 < 5 < 7)
Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
Cleveland 41, Miami 24 (12 < 17 < 22)
New Orleans 34, Carolina 31 (2 < 3 < 4)
N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3 (22 < 31 < 40)
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9 (6 < 8 < 10)
Washington 19, Detroit 16 (2 < 3 < 4)
Tennessee 42, Jacksonville 20 (15 < 22 < 29)
New England 13, Dallas 9 (3 < 4 < 5)
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 8 (20 < 29 < 38)
Baltimore 45, L.A. Rams 6 (27 < 39 < 51)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Indianapolis by 5, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 7 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Boaz's picks
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 14, 5 points
Cleveland by 17, 10 points
New Orleans by 12, 5 points
Oakland by 10, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 8 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 17, 0 points
San Francisco by 21, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 4 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
cl's picks
Houston by 10, 5 points
Atlanta by 12 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 14, 5 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 10, 8 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Houston by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 9, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 9, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 8 points
Detroit by 8, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 9, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Indianapolis by 13, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 14, 0 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 9, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New England by 3, 8 points
San Francisco by 12, 5 points
Baltimore by 16 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Buffalo by 12 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Houston by 3, 10 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 2, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 11, 0 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
jjzucal's picks
Houston by 5, 5 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 11 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 15 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 18 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 12 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 2, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 5 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
Buffalo by 12 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 8 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 9, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 8, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
rcade's picks
Houston by 3, 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3, 8 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
rumple's picks
Houston by 9, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 9, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 8 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 9, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 8 points
Detroit by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
Houston by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 8, 10 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Indianapolis by 11, 0 points
Atlanta by 12, 0 points
Buffalo by 2, 5 points
Chicago by 4, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points
Cleveland by 5, 5 points
New Orleans by 28, 5 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Detroit by 15, 0 points
Jacksonville by 2, 0 points
New England by 16, 5 points
Green Bay by 1, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
tron7's picks
Houston by 3, 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Cleveland by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|821
|65
|jagsnumberone
|812
|63
|cixelsyd
|803
|68
|grum@work
|787
|53
|rumple
|761
|56
|rcade
|744
|77
|ic23b
|737
|76
|NoMich
|708
|56
|Howard_T
|705
|56
|tahoemoj
|696
|58
|bender
|656
|87
|cl
|633
|41
|tommytrump
|617
|43
|Boaz
|542
|46
|Ufez Jones
|520
|0
|wfrazerjr
|388
|0
|jjzucal
|334
|45
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Chicago by 3
Dallas by 10 - LOCK
New Orleans by 13 - LOCK
New York Jets by 6
Tennessee by 3
Kansas City by 10 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 10 - LOCK
Green Bay by 13 - LOCK
Carolina by 6
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 6
Arizona by 6
Los Angeles Chargers by 3
Pittsburgh by 3
New England by 7
Seattle by 3
posted by tron7 at 06:09 PM on November 27
THURSDAY
Chicago by 12
Dallas by 5
New Orleans by 8
SUNDAY
N.Y. Jets by 7
Indianapolis by 6
Philadelphia by 5
Green Bay by 14
Cleveland by 7
Carolina by 12
Jacksonville by 6
San Francisco by 5
L.A. Rams by 14
L.A. Chargers by 12
Kansas City by 12
Houston by 5
MONDAY
Seattle by 7
posted by NoMich at 08:33 PM on November 27
Chicago by 10 (lock)
Dallas by 7 (lock)
New Orleans by 13 (lock)
Happy Thanksgiving, Spofites!
posted by rcade at 08:34 PM on November 27
Chicago by 7
Dallas by 3
New Orleans by 13
N.Y. Jets by 6
Indianapolis by 9
Philadelphia by 11
Green Bay by 14
Cleveland by 6
Carolina by 10
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 7
L.A. Rams by 9
L.A. Chargers by 8
Kansas City by 13
New England by 3
Seattle by 9
posted by grum@work at 10:49 PM on November 27
Detroit by 3
Buffalo by 4
New Orleans by 17 (LOCK)
N.Y.Jets by 10
Tennessee by 6
Philadelphia by 10 (LOCK)
Green Bay by 20 (LOCK)
Cleveland by 3
Carolina by 17 (LOCK)
Tampa Bay by 6
Baltimore by 4
Arizona by 3
L.A.Chargers by 10
Kansas City by 17 (LOCK)
New England by 7 (LOCK)
Minnesota by 3
posted by ic23b at 01:03 AM on November 28
It's either going to be a great week or a horrible one/lol. A lot of locks.
Chicago by 6 LOCK
Dallas by 4 LOCK
New Orleans by 10 LOCK
NY Jets by 3
Indianapolis by 7
Philadelphia by 13 LOCK
Green Bay by 10 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 4
Carolina by 14 LOCK
Jacksonville by 6
Baltimore by 17
Arizona by 5
LA Chargers by 3
Kansas City by 7 LOCK
New England by 10 LOCK
Seattle by 7 LOCK
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:32 AM on November 28
Detroit BY 6
Dallas By 17 LOCK
New Orleans By 14 LOCK
posted by rumple at 04:21 AM on November 28
Chicago by 11
Buffalo by 3
New Orleans by 28
N.Y. Jets by 4
Indianapolis by 2
Philadelphia by 15
Green Bay by 14
Cleveland by 2
Washington at Carolina Tie
Jacksonville by 5
Baltimore by 3
L.A. Rams by 3
L.A. Chargers by 3
Kansas City by 6
New England by 2
Seattle by 5
posted by tommytrump at 07:49 AM on November 28
Chicago by 6 [lock]
Dallas by 7
New Orleans by 10 [lock]
N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock]
Indianapolis by 6
Philadelphia by 7
Green Bay by 14 [lock]
Pittsburgh by 3
Carolina by 14 [lock]
Jacksonville by 10
Baltimore by 7
Arizona by 7
Denver by 7
Kansas City by 10
Houston by 6
Minnesota by 7
posted by cl at 08:45 AM on November 28
LOCK Chicago by 14 LOCK
Buffalo by 4
New Orleans by 8
posted by bender at 10:07 AM on November 28
Chicago by 4
Dallas by 7
New Orleans by 9
N.Y. Jets by 3
Indianapolis by 3
Philadelphia by 9 LOCK
Green Bay by 7 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 4
Carolina by 7
Jacksonville by 4
San Francisco by 4
Arizona by 7
Denver by 10
Kansas City by 7 LOCK
New England by 4
Seattle by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 10:36 AM on November 28
Happy Thanksgiving to all. I am thankful for many things, among which is the chance to interact with all of you. I hope that all have had plenty to be thankful for in the past year.
This game sounds like a Cub Scout pack. Bears and Lions are there, and all you need is the wolves to make up a Webelo. (Explanation on request) Detroit by 9
Another wild west show with Cowboys and Buffalo Bill(s). Dallas by 13
Revenge is a dish best served cold, but they're playing in a dome. Saints will have to do the best they can. New Orleans by 14
More later.
posted by Howard_T at 12:34 PM on November 28
For tomorrow's games:
Chicago by 3;
Dallas by 6;
New Orleans by 21 (lock)
posted by tahoemoj at 05:16 PM on November 27