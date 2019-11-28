November 27, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 13: Offensive Rams Edition: Week 13 begins with a three-game Thanksgiving Day slate of games: Bears/Lions, Bills/Cowboys and Saints/Falcons. Our top three remains Tron7, Jagsnumberone and Cixelsyd with only 18 points dividing them. Bender wins the week with 87. Make your picks and pass the stuffing.

This Week's Games

Chicago at Detroit on Fox (Thursday)

Buffalo at Dallas on CBS (Thursday)

New Orleans at Atlanta on NBC (Thursday)

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

Tennessee at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Miami on Fox (Sunday)

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)

Washington at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)

San Francisco at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

Oakland at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

New England at Houston on NBC (Sunday)

Minnesota at Seattle on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Houston 20, Indianapolis 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 22 (9 < 13 < 17)

Buffalo 20, Denver 3 (12 < 17 < 22)

Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14 (3 < 5 < 7)

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10 (4 < 6 < 8)

Cleveland 41, Miami 24 (12 < 17 < 22)

New Orleans 34, Carolina 31 (2 < 3 < 4)

N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3 (22 < 31 < 40)

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9 (6 < 8 < 10)

Washington 19, Detroit 16 (2 < 3 < 4)

Tennessee 42, Jacksonville 20 (15 < 22 < 29)

New England 13, Dallas 9 (3 < 4 < 5)

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 8 (20 < 29 < 38)

Baltimore 45, L.A. Rams 6 (27 < 39 < 51)



Player Scores

bender's picks Indianapolis by 5, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 7 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points



Boaz's picks Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 14, 5 points

Cleveland by 17, 10 points

New Orleans by 12, 5 points

Oakland by 10, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 8 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 17, 0 points

San Francisco by 21, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 4 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points



cl's picks Houston by 10, 5 points

Atlanta by 12 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 14, 5 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 10, 8 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points



grum@work's picks Houston by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 9, 0 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 9, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 8 points

Detroit by 8, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 9, 5 points



Howard_T's picks Indianapolis by 13, 0 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 14, 0 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 9, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

New England by 3, 8 points

San Francisco by 12, 5 points

Baltimore by 16 [lock], 10 points



ic23b's picks Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Buffalo by 12 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 3 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points



jagsnumberone's picks Houston by 3, 10 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 2, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 11, 0 points

New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points



jjzucal's picks Houston by 5, 5 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 11 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 15 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 18 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 9 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 12 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 2, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 5 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points



NoMich's picks Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 8, 0 points

Buffalo by 12 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 8 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 8, 5 points

New Orleans by 9, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

New England by 6, 5 points

San Francisco by 8, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points



rcade's picks Houston by 3, 10 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3, 8 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points



rumple's picks Houston by 9, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 9, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 8 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 9, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 8 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points



tahoemoj's picks Houston by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 8, 10 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points



tommytrump's picks Indianapolis by 11, 0 points

Atlanta by 12, 0 points

Buffalo by 2, 5 points

Chicago by 4, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points

Cleveland by 5, 5 points

New Orleans by 28, 5 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 4, 5 points

Detroit by 15, 0 points

Jacksonville by 2, 0 points

New England by 16, 5 points

Green Bay by 1, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

