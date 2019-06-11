November 06, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 10: Miami Winning Streak Edition: Week 10 of the NFL begins Thursday night with the Chargers at Oakland. In our pick 'em, Jagsnumberone stays in first with 675, but Cixelsyd wins the week with 70 and narrows the lead down from 41 to 24. Tron7 is still in third. Make your picks, ladies and germs.
This Week's Games
L.A. Chargers at Oakland on Fox (Thursday)
Detroit at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Baltimore at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)
Arizona at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Miami at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at Dallas on NBC (Sunday)
Seattle at San Francisco on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
San Francisco 28, Arizona 25 (2 < 3 < 4)
Houston 26, Jacksonville 3 (16 < 23 < 30)
Buffalo 24, Washington 9 (10 < 15 < 20)
Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18 (6 < 8 < 10)
Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14 (6 < 8 < 10)
Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24 (1 < 2 < 3)
Carolina 30, Tennessee 20 (7 < 10 < 13)
Oakland 31, Detroit 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34 (4 < 6 < 8)
Denver 24, Cleveland 19 (3 < 5 < 7)
L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11 (10 < 15 < 20)
Baltimore 37, New England 20 (12 < 17 < 22)
Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 18 (13 < 19 < 25)
Player Scores
bender's picks
San Francisco by 37 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 4, 0 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 8 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 3, 8 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Boaz's picks
San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 8 points
Indianapolis by 9, 0 points
Carolina by 4 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 2, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points
New England by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
San Francisco by 14 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 9, 5 points
Kansas City by 4, 8 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 9, 8 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 4 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 4, 8 points
Green Bay by 9 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
cl's picks
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 9, 0 points
Miami by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Indianapolis by 14, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 9, 0 points
New England by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
grum@work's picks
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 10, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 14 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], 16 points
Howard_T's picks
San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 8 points
Indianapolis by 9, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 10, 10 points
Minnesota by 11, 0 points
Seattle by 16 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 10, 5 points
ic23b's picks
San Francisco by 32 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 10, 8 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Denver by 6, 8 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 16 points
jagsnumberone's picks
San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 8 points
Indianapolis by 9, 0 points
Carolina by 4 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 2, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points
New England by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
San Francisco by 12 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 8, 5 points
Minnesota by 8, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8, 10 points
Indianapolis by 5, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 8, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
rcade's picks
San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 10, 8 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 7 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
San Francisco by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 9, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 9, 8 points
Oakland by 6, 8 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
New England by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], 16 points
tahoemoj's picks
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 8 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 10, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 8, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
San Francisco by 24, 5 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Buffalo by 12, 8 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 2, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 10, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 9, 5 points
Cleveland by 9, 0 points
Green Bay by 18, 0 points
New England by 14, 0 points
Dallas by 11, 5 points
tron7's picks
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 9 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
San Francisco by 23 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jagsnumberone
|675
|53
|cixelsyd
|651
|70
|tron7
|636
|65
|rcade
|600
|58
|grum@work
|598
|34
|rumple
|594
|95
|ic23b
|592
|62
|tahoemoj
|591
|59
|Howard_T
|577
|54
|NoMich
|537
|45
|cl
|516
|67
|Ufez Jones
|505
|10
|bender
|491
|69
|tommytrump
|483
|36
|Boaz
|417
|53
|wfrazerjr
|388
|0
|jjzucal
|284
|0
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Oakland by 6
Detroit by 10
Baltimore by 19 LOCK
Buffalo BY 7
Kansas City by 13 LOCK
New Orleans BY 23 LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 8 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 6
Indianapolis by 10 LOCK
Green Bay by 7
L.A. Rams by 6
Dallas by 6
Seattle by 4
posted by tahoemoj at 07:03 PM on November 05
Whenever I pick my Detroit Lions to win they lose, when I pick them to lose they win, so I will be forced to pick them to lose for the sake of the team.
L.A.Chargers by 6
Chicago by 3
Baltimore by 21 (LOCK)
Buffalo by 7
Kansas City by 17 (LOCK)
New Orleans by 24 (LOCK)
N.Y.Giants by 3
Tampa Bay by 6
Indianapolis by 17 (LOCK)
Carolina by 7
Pittsburgh by 3
Dallas by 3
San Francisco by 4
posted by ic23b at 10:35 PM on November 05
L.A. Chargers by 10
Detroit by 9
Baltimore by 17
Buffalo by 10
Kansas City by 13
New Orleans by 17
N.Y. Giants by 3
Tampa Bay by 3
Indianapolis by 6
Green Bay by 10
L.A. Rams by 10
Minnesota by 6
Seattle by 6
posted by grum@work at 06:09 PM on November 05