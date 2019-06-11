November 06, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 10: Miami Winning Streak Edition: Week 10 of the NFL begins Thursday night with the Chargers at Oakland. In our pick 'em, Jagsnumberone stays in first with 675, but Cixelsyd wins the week with 70 and narrows the lead down from 41 to 24. Tron7 is still in third. Make your picks, ladies and germs.

This Week's Games

L.A. Chargers at Oakland on Fox (Thursday)

Detroit at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)

Baltimore at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

Buffalo at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

Kansas City at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Atlanta at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)

Arizona at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Miami at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Carolina at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh on Fox (Sunday)

Minnesota at Dallas on NBC (Sunday)

Seattle at San Francisco on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25 (2 < 3 < 4)

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3 (16 < 23 < 30)

Buffalo 24, Washington 9 (10 < 15 < 20)

Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23 (2 < 3 < 4)

Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18 (6 < 8 < 10)

Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14 (6 < 8 < 10)

Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24 (1 < 2 < 3)

Carolina 30, Tennessee 20 (7 < 10 < 13)

Oakland 31, Detroit 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34 (4 < 6 < 8)

Denver 24, Cleveland 19 (3 < 5 < 7)

L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11 (10 < 15 < 20)

Baltimore 37, New England 20 (12 < 17 < 22)

Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 18 (13 < 19 < 25)



Player Scores

bender's picks San Francisco by 37 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 4, 0 points

Tennessee by 4, 0 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 8 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 3, 8 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Boaz's picks San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 6 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 10, 8 points

Indianapolis by 9, 0 points

Carolina by 4 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 2, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points

New England by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks San Francisco by 14 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 9, 5 points

Kansas City by 4, 8 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 9, 8 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 4 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 4, 8 points

Green Bay by 9 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

cl's picks San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 9, 0 points

Miami by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Indianapolis by 14, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 10, 5 points

Green Bay by 9, 0 points

New England by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

grum@work's picks San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Minnesota by 10, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 14 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], 16 points

Howard_T's picks San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 8 points

Indianapolis by 9, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 10, 10 points

Minnesota by 11, 0 points

Seattle by 16 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], -10 points

New England by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 10, 5 points

ic23b's picks San Francisco by 32 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 10, 8 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Denver by 6, 8 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], 16 points

jagsnumberone's picks San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 6 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 10, 8 points

Indianapolis by 9, 0 points

Carolina by 4 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 2, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points

New England by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks San Francisco by 12 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 8, 5 points

Minnesota by 8, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8, 10 points

Indianapolis by 5, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 8, 0 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

rcade's picks San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 10, 8 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 7 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks San Francisco by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 9, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 9, 8 points

Oakland by 6, 8 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

New England by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], 16 points

tahoemoj's picks San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 8 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 10, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 8, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

tommytrump's picks San Francisco by 24, 5 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Buffalo by 12, 8 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 2, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 10, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 9, 5 points

Cleveland by 9, 0 points

Green Bay by 18, 0 points

New England by 14, 0 points

Dallas by 11, 5 points

tron7's picks San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 9 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

New England by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks San Francisco by 23 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week jagsnumberone 675 53 cixelsyd 651 70 tron7 636 65 rcade 600 58 grum@work 598 34 rumple 594 95 ic23b 592 62 tahoemoj 591 59 Howard_T 577 54 NoMich 537 45 cl 516 67 Ufez Jones 505 10 bender 491 69 tommytrump 483 36 Boaz 417 53 wfrazerjr 388 0 jjzucal 284 0 truthhurts 148 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

