October 30, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 9: San Francisco 51ers Edition: The San Francisco juggernaut heads to Arizona Thursday to begin the ninth week of the NFL season. In a week of massive point scores, Jagsnumberone keeps first place with a second-best 141 and now leads Cixelsyd by 41. Tron7 keeps third 51 back and Cl wins the week with 59. Make your picks, prognosticators.
This Week's Games
San Francisco at Arizona on Fox (Thursday)
Houston at Jacksonville on NFL (Sunday)
Washington at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)
Detroit at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Baltimore on NBC (Sunday)
Dallas at N.Y. Giants on ESPN (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Minnesota 19, Washington 9 (7 < 10 < 13)
Seattle 27, Atlanta 20 (5 < 7 < 9)
Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13 (13 < 18 < 23)
L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16 (1 < 1 < 1)
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26 (3 < 5 < 7)
Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23 (3 < 4 < 5)
Indianapolis 15, Denver 13 (1 < 2 < 3)
L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
New Orleans 31, Arizona 9 (15 < 22 < 29)
Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15 (10 < 14 < 18)
San Francisco 51, Carolina 13 (27 < 38 < 49)
New England 27, Cleveland 13 (10 < 14 < 18)
Houston 27, Oakland 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14 (9 < 13 < 17)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 12 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 8 points
Indianapolis by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 18 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points
Boaz's picks
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 14, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 8 points
Tennessee by 3, 8 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 21, 8 points
Jacksonville by 9, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
New England by 27 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 9, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 16 points
cl's picks
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 20 points
Houston by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 16 points
grum@work's picks
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
Jacksonville by 13, 8 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points
Howard_T's picks
Minnesota by 18 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 20 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 9, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 8 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 10, 0 points
Detroit by 12, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 3, 8 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
New England by 27 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 10 points
jjzucal's picks
Minnesota by 19 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 5, 8 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 9 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 15 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 2, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 19 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 8, 8 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Chicago by 5, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 18 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 5, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], 20 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Green Bay by 5, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
rcade's picks
Minnesota by 23 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 20 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 3 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 20 points
rumple's picks
Minnesota by 23 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 11, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 8 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 21 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 10, 8 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
New England by 19 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 12, 8 points
tahoemoj's picks
Minnesota by 18 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 13, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 11, 8 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 16 points
tommytrump's picks
Minnesota by 13, 8 points
Seattle by 20, 5 points
Buffalo by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 2, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 28, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 11, 5 points
New England by 19, 5 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Green Bay by 14, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17, 8 points
tron7's picks
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Minnesota by 21 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 8, 8 points
Buffalo by 12, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 21 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 8, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points
wfrazerjr's picks
Minnesota by 8, 8 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jagsnumberone
|622
|141
|cixelsyd
|581
|122
|tron7
|571
|115
|grum@work
|564
|131
|rcade
|542
|132
|tahoemoj
|532
|133
|ic23b
|530
|80
|Howard_T
|523
|94
|rumple
|499
|105
|Ufez Jones
|495
|101
|NoMich
|492
|106
|cl
|449
|159
|tommytrump
|447
|74
|bender
|422
|111
|wfrazerjr
|388
|8
|Boaz
|364
|100
|jjzucal
|284
|120
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
San Francisco by 24
Houston by 10
Buffalo by 12
Minnesota by 4
N.Y. Jets by 2
Philadelphia by 6
Indianapolis by 7
Tennessee by 10
Detroit by 7
Seattle by 9
Cleveland by 9
Green Bay by 18
New England by 14
Dallas by 11
posted by tommytrump at 11:18 AM on October 30
San Francisco by 14 LOCK
Houston by 3
Buffalo by 9
Kansas City by 4
N.Y. Jets by 7
Philadelphia by 4 LOCK
Indianapolis by 3
Carolina by 9
Detroit by 3
Seattle by 4 LOCK
Denver BY 4
Green Bay BY 9 LOCK
Baltimore BY 4
Dallas by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 11:20 AM on October 30
San Francisco by 32 (LOCK)
Houston by 6
Buffalo by 10
Kansas City by 7
N.Y.Jets by 3
Philadelphia by 4
Indianapolis by 3
Carolina by 3
Detroit by 3
Seattle by 10
Denver by 6
Green Bay by 17 (LOCK)
Baltimore by 3
Dallas by 14 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 11:38 AM on October 30
LOCK San Francisco by 37 LOCK
posted by bender at 11:40 AM on October 30
San Francisco by 13
Houston by 9
Buffalo by 14
Minnesota by 10
N.Y. Jets by 6
Philadelphia by 3
Indianapolis by 10
Carolina by 7
Detroit by 6
Seattle by 10
Cleveland by 3
Green Bay by 13
New England by 14
Dallas by 13
posted by grum@work at 12:53 PM on October 30
San Francisco by 14 LOCK
Jacksonville by 7
Buffalo by 9
Kansas City by 7
Miami by 3
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 7
Carolina by 9
Oakland by 6
Seattle by 17 LOCK
Denver by 14 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 6
New England by 7
Dallas by 13 LOCK
posted by rumple at 06:48 PM on October 30
San Francisco by 6 LOCK
Jacksonville by 3
Buffalo by 6 LOCK
Minnesota by 4
NY Jets by 7 LOCK
Philadelphia by 10
Indianapolis by 9
Carolina by 4 LOCK
Detroit by 5
Seattle by 17 LOCK
Cleveland by 2
LA Chargers by 2
New England by 10
Dallas by 11 LOCK
Bye by 23 (against the Bengals)/lol
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:11 AM on October 31
San Francisco by 13 LOCK (but don't the Niners generally shit the bed against Arizona at least once a year?)
Houston by 10
Buffalo by 13 LOCK
Minnesota by 6
N.Y. Jets by 3
Philadelphia by 10
Indianapolis by 7
Tennessee by 10
Detroit by 4
Seattle by 13 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
Green Bay by 8
Baltimore by 3
Dallas by 6
Bye by 23 (against the Bengals)/lol Tough but fair.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:24 PM on October 31
THURSDAY
San Francisco by 12
posted by NoMich at 10:22 AM on October 30