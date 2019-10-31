October 30, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 9: San Francisco 51ers Edition: The San Francisco juggernaut heads to Arizona Thursday to begin the ninth week of the NFL season. In a week of massive point scores, Jagsnumberone keeps first place with a second-best 141 and now leads Cixelsyd by 41. Tron7 keeps third 51 back and Cl wins the week with 59. Make your picks, prognosticators.

This Week's Games

San Francisco at Arizona on Fox (Thursday)
Houston at Jacksonville on NFL (Sunday)
Washington at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)
Detroit at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Baltimore on NBC (Sunday)
Dallas at N.Y. Giants on ESPN (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

Minnesota 19, Washington 9 (7 < 10 < 13)
Seattle 27, Atlanta 20 (5 < 7 < 9)
Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13 (13 < 18 < 23)
L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16 (1 < 1 < 1)
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26 (3 < 5 < 7)
Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23 (3 < 4 < 5)
Indianapolis 15, Denver 13 (1 < 2 < 3)
L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
New Orleans 31, Arizona 9 (15 < 22 < 29)
Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15 (10 < 14 < 18)
San Francisco 51, Carolina 13 (27 < 38 < 49)
New England 27, Cleveland 13 (10 < 14 < 18)
Houston 27, Oakland 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14 (9 < 13 < 17)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 12 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 8 points
Indianapolis by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 18 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points

Boaz's picks

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 14, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 8 points
Tennessee by 3, 8 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 21, 8 points
Jacksonville by 9, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
New England by 27 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 9, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 16 points

cl's picks

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 20 points
Houston by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 16 points

grum@work's picks

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
Jacksonville by 13, 8 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points

Howard_T's picks

Minnesota by 18 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 20 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 9, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 8 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

ic23b's picks

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 10, 0 points
Detroit by 12, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 3, 8 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
New England by 27 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 10 points

jjzucal's picks

Minnesota by 19 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 5, 8 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 9 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 15 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 2, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 19 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 8, 8 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Chicago by 5, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 18 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 5, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], 20 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Green Bay by 5, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

rcade's picks

Minnesota by 23 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 20 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 3 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 20 points

rumple's picks

Minnesota by 23 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 11, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 8 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 21 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 10, 8 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
New England by 19 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 12, 8 points

tahoemoj's picks

Minnesota by 18 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 13, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 11, 8 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 16 points

tommytrump's picks

Minnesota by 13, 8 points
Seattle by 20, 5 points
Buffalo by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 2, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 28, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 11, 5 points
New England by 19, 5 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Green Bay by 14, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17, 8 points

tron7's picks

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Minnesota by 21 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 8, 8 points
Buffalo by 12, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 21 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 8, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points

wfrazerjr's picks

Minnesota by 8, 8 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
jagsnumberone622141
cixelsyd581122
tron7571115
grum@work564131
rcade542132
tahoemoj532133
ic23b53080
Howard_T52394
rumple499105
Ufez Jones495101
NoMich492106
cl449159
tommytrump44774
bender422111
wfrazerjr3888
Boaz364100
jjzucal284120
truthhurts1480

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

THURSDAY
San Francisco by 12

posted by NoMich at 10:22 AM on October 30

San Francisco by 24

Houston by 10

Buffalo by 12

Minnesota by 4

N.Y. Jets by 2

Philadelphia by 6

Indianapolis by 7

Tennessee by 10

Detroit by 7

Seattle by 9

Cleveland by 9

Green Bay by 18

New England by 14

Dallas by 11

posted by tommytrump at 11:18 AM on October 30

San Francisco by 14 LOCK

Houston by 3

Buffalo by 9

Kansas City by 4

N.Y. Jets by 7

Philadelphia by 4 LOCK

Indianapolis by 3

Carolina by 9

Detroit by 3

Seattle by 4 LOCK

Denver BY 4

Green Bay BY 9 LOCK

Baltimore BY 4

Dallas by 4

posted by cixelsyd at 11:20 AM on October 30

San Francisco by 32 (LOCK)

Houston by 6

Buffalo by 10

Kansas City by 7

N.Y.Jets by 3

Philadelphia by 4

Indianapolis by 3

Carolina by 3

Detroit by 3

Seattle by 10

Denver by 6

Green Bay by 17 (LOCK)

Baltimore by 3

Dallas by 14 (LOCK)

posted by ic23b at 11:38 AM on October 30

LOCK San Francisco by 37 LOCK

posted by bender at 11:40 AM on October 30

San Francisco by 13
Houston by 9
Buffalo by 14
Minnesota by 10
N.Y. Jets by 6
Philadelphia by 3
Indianapolis by 10
Carolina by 7
Detroit by 6
Seattle by 10
Cleveland by 3
Green Bay by 13
New England by 14
Dallas by 13

posted by grum@work at 12:53 PM on October 30

San Francisco by 14 LOCK

Jacksonville by 7

Buffalo by 9

Kansas City by 7

Miami by 3

Philadelphia by 7

Pittsburgh by 7

Carolina by 9

Oakland by 6

Seattle by 17 LOCK

Denver by 14 LOCK

L.A. Chargers by 6

New England by 7

Dallas by 13 LOCK

posted by rumple at 06:48 PM on October 30

San Francisco by 6 LOCK

Jacksonville by 3

Buffalo by 6 LOCK

Minnesota by 4

NY Jets by 7 LOCK

Philadelphia by 10

Indianapolis by 9

Carolina by 4 LOCK

Detroit by 5

Seattle by 17 LOCK

Cleveland by 2

LA Chargers by 2

New England by 10

Dallas by 11 LOCK

Bye by 23 (against the Bengals)/lol

posted by jagsnumberone at 02:11 AM on October 31

San Francisco by 13 LOCK (but don't the Niners generally shit the bed against Arizona at least once a year?)

Houston by 10

Buffalo by 13 LOCK

Minnesota by 6

N.Y. Jets by 3

Philadelphia by 10

Indianapolis by 7

Tennessee by 10

Detroit by 4

Seattle by 13 LOCK

Cleveland by 3

Green Bay by 8

Baltimore by 3

Dallas by 6

Bye by 23 (against the Bengals)/lol Tough but fair.

posted by tahoemoj at 12:24 PM on October 31

