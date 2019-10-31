October 30, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 9: San Francisco 51ers Edition: The San Francisco juggernaut heads to Arizona Thursday to begin the ninth week of the NFL season. In a week of massive point scores, Jagsnumberone keeps first place with a second-best 141 and now leads Cixelsyd by 41. Tron7 keeps third 51 back and Cl wins the week with 59. Make your picks, prognosticators.

This Week's Games

San Francisco at Arizona on Fox (Thursday)

Houston at Jacksonville on NFL (Sunday)

Washington at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)

Minnesota at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)

Tennessee at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)

Detroit at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

New England at Baltimore on NBC (Sunday)

Dallas at N.Y. Giants on ESPN (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Minnesota 19, Washington 9 (7 < 10 < 13)

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20 (5 < 7 < 9)

Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13 (13 < 18 < 23)

L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16 (1 < 1 < 1)

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26 (3 < 5 < 7)

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23 (3 < 4 < 5)

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13 (1 < 2 < 3)

L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10 (10 < 14 < 18)

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9 (15 < 22 < 29)

Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15 (10 < 14 < 18)

San Francisco 51, Carolina 13 (27 < 38 < 49)

New England 27, Cleveland 13 (10 < 14 < 18)

Houston 27, Oakland 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14 (9 < 13 < 17)



Player Scores

bender's picks Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Chicago by 12 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 3, 8 points

Indianapolis by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 5, 5 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 18 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points



Boaz's picks Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 14, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 8 points

Tennessee by 3, 8 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 21, 8 points

Jacksonville by 9, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

New England by 27 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points



cixelsyd's picks Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points

Seattle by 4, 5 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 3, 10 points

Green Bay by 9, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 16 points



cl's picks Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 7 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 14 [lock], 20 points

Houston by 3, 10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 16 points



grum@work's picks Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 9, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

Jacksonville by 13, 8 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points



Howard_T's picks Minnesota by 18 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 20 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 8, 5 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 9, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 8, 8 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points

New England by 13 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points



ic23b's picks Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 10, 0 points

Detroit by 12, 5 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 4, 5 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

New England by 24 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points

Detroit by 6 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 3, 8 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 9 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

New England by 27 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 4, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 10 points



jjzucal's picks Minnesota by 19 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 5, 8 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 9 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 4 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 15 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 2, 5 points

New England by 20 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 19 [lock], 10 points



NoMich's picks Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 8, 8 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 5, 0 points

Detroit by 6, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 18 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 5, 0 points

New England by 14 [lock], 20 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

Green Bay by 5, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points



rcade's picks Minnesota by 23 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 20 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

New England by 13 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 3 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 20 points



rumple's picks Minnesota by 23 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 11, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 8 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 20 points

New Orleans by 21 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 10, 8 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

New England by 19 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 12, 8 points



tahoemoj's picks Minnesota by 18 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 13, 5 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 11, 8 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 16 points



tommytrump's picks Minnesota by 13, 8 points

Seattle by 20, 5 points

Buffalo by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 2, 0 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 28, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

San Francisco by 11, 5 points

New England by 19, 5 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

Green Bay by 14, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 17, 8 points



tron7's picks Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 20 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

New England by 20 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points



Ufez Jones's picks Minnesota by 21 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 8, 8 points

Buffalo by 12, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 9, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 21 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Green Bay by 8, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points

