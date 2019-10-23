October 23, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 8: Seeing Ghosts Edition: Washington visits Minnesota Thursday night as the NFL nears the halfway turn. In our contest Jagsnumberone keeps the lead, but Cixelsyd cuts the lead by six and is 22 back. Tron7 climbs into third. Tahoemoj wins the week with 77. Make your picks with the confidence of the New England secondary when Sam Darnold attempted a pass.

This Week's Games

Washington at Minnesota on Fox (Thursday)

Seattle at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)

Denver at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Cincinnati at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at New Orleans on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Carolina at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Oakland at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

Green Bay at Kansas City on NBC (Sunday)

Miami at Pittsburgh on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Kansas City 30, Denver 6 (17 < 24 < 31)

L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10 (19 < 27 < 35)

Buffalo 31, Miami 21 (7 < 10 < 13)

Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17 (7 < 10 < 13)

Minnesota 42, Detroit 30 (8 < 12 < 16)

Green Bay 42, Oakland 24 (13 < 18 < 23)

Indianapolis 30, Houston 23 (5 < 7 < 9)

Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21 (4 < 6 < 8)

San Francisco 9, Washington 0 (6 < 9 < 12)

Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20 (2 < 3 < 4)

New Orleans 36, Chicago 25 (8 < 11 < 14)

Baltimore 30, Seattle 16 (10 < 14 < 18)

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10 (19 < 27 < 35)

New England 33, N.Y. Jets 0 (23 < 33 < 43)



Player Scores

bender's picks Kansas City by 5, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 9 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

New England by 12 [lock], 10 points



Boaz's picks L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 21 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points



cixelsyd's picks Kansas City by 9, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

Buffalo by 6 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 4, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 19 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points



cl's picks Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points



grum@work's picks Kansas City by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 9, 8 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

New England by 21 [lock], 10 points



Howard_T's picks Denver by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 22 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 7, 8 points

Green Bay by 11, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 10, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

New England by 16 [lock], 10 points



ic23b's picks Kansas City by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 4, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

San Francisco by 23 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

New England by 18 [lock], 10 points



jagsnumberone's picks Kansas City by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

New England by 6 [lock], 10 points



NoMich's picks Denver by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points

San Francisco by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points

Chicago by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

New England by 12 [lock], 10 points



rcade's picks Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 20 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 9, 0 points

San Francisco by 7, 8 points

Tennessee by 3, 10 points

Chicago by 11 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points



tahoemoj's picks Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 5, 0 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10, 8 points

Green Bay by 8, 5 points

Houston by 14, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 20 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 10, 8 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

New England by 20 [lock], 10 points



tommytrump's picks Kansas City by 21, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 17, 5 points

Buffalo by 17, 5 points

Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 14, 8 points

Houston by 11, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 24, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 21, 0 points

New Orleans by 8, 8 points

Seattle by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 2, 0 points

New England by 31, 8 points



tron7's picks Kansas City by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 20 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 8, 5 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

