October 23, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 8: Seeing Ghosts Edition: Washington visits Minnesota Thursday night as the NFL nears the halfway turn. In our contest Jagsnumberone keeps the lead, but Cixelsyd cuts the lead by six and is 22 back. Tron7 climbs into third. Tahoemoj wins the week with 77. Make your picks with the confidence of the New England secondary when Sam Darnold attempted a pass.
This Week's Games
Washington at Minnesota on Fox (Thursday)
Seattle at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)
Denver at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at New Orleans on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at Kansas City on NBC (Sunday)
Miami at Pittsburgh on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Kansas City 30, Denver 6 (17 < 24 < 31)
L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10 (19 < 27 < 35)
Buffalo 31, Miami 21 (7 < 10 < 13)
Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17 (7 < 10 < 13)
Minnesota 42, Detroit 30 (8 < 12 < 16)
Green Bay 42, Oakland 24 (13 < 18 < 23)
Indianapolis 30, Houston 23 (5 < 7 < 9)
Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21 (4 < 6 < 8)
San Francisco 9, Washington 0 (6 < 9 < 12)
Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 36, Chicago 25 (8 < 11 < 14)
Baltimore 30, Seattle 16 (10 < 14 < 18)
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10 (19 < 27 < 35)
New England 33, N.Y. Jets 0 (23 < 33 < 43)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Kansas City by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 9 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
Boaz's picks
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 21 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Kansas City by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 19 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
cl's picks
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 9, 8 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
New England by 21 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Denver by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 22 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 8 points
Green Bay by 11, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
New England by 16 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
San Francisco by 23 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
New England by 18 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
New England by 6 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Denver by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points
Chicago by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 20 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 9, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 8 points
Tennessee by 3, 10 points
Chicago by 11 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10, 8 points
Green Bay by 8, 5 points
Houston by 14, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 20 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10, 8 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Kansas City by 21, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 17, 5 points
Buffalo by 17, 5 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 14, 8 points
Houston by 11, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 24, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 21, 0 points
New Orleans by 8, 8 points
Seattle by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 2, 0 points
New England by 31, 8 points
tron7's picks
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 20 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 8, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 3, 10 points
Chicago by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jagsnumberone
|481
|54
|cixelsyd
|459
|60
|tron7
|456
|70
|ic23b
|450
|55
|grum@work
|433
|68
|Howard_T
|429
|63
|rcade
|410
|60
|tahoemoj
|399
|77
|rumple
|394
|64
|Ufez Jones
|394
|61
|NoMich
|386
|43
|wfrazerjr
|380
|0
|tommytrump
|373
|47
|bender
|311
|74
|cl
|290
|56
|Boaz
|264
|60
|jjzucal
|164
|0
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Minnesota by 13
Seattle by 20
Buffalo by 4
L.A. Chargers by 7
Detroit by 7
Tampa Bay by 2
Indianapolis by 5
L.A. Rams by 28
New Orleans by 7
Jacksonville by7
San Francisco by 11
New England by 19
Houston by 9
Green Bay by 14
Pittsburgh by 17
posted by tommytrump at 08:33 AM on October 23
Minnesota by 10
Seattle by 13
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 3
Detroit by 10
Tennessee by 6
Indianapolis by 9
L.A. Rams by 13
New Orleans by 10
Jacksonville by 13
San Francisco by 13
New England by 17
Houston by 13
Green Bay by 10
Pittsburgh by 10
posted by grum@work at 06:52 AM on October 23