October 16, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 7: J-E-T-S Edition: The NFL week begins Thursday with a Chiefs visit to the Broncos that's a lot more interesting than it was two weeks ago. In our Pick 'Em, the top three remain the same: Jagsnumberone, Cixelsyd and Ic23b. Wfrazerjr wins the week with 68.

This Week's Games

Kansas City at Denver on Fox (Thursday)

L.A. Rams at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Miami at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

Minnesota at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday)

Houston at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

San Francisco at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

New Orleans at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)

Baltimore at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Dallas on NBC (Sunday)

New England at N.Y. Jets on ESPN (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14 (15 < 21 < 27)

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26 (8 < 11 < 14)

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28 (3 < 4 < 5)

Houston 31, Kansas City 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

Washington 17, Miami 16 (1 < 1 < 1)

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20 (13 < 18 < 23)

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6 (5 < 7 < 9)

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17 (4 < 6 < 8)

San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7 (9 < 13 < 17)

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33 (1 < 1 < 1)

Denver 16, Tennessee 0 (11 < 16 < 21)

N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22 (1 < 2 < 3)

Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

Green Bay 23, Detroit 22 (1 < 1 < 1)



Player Scores

bender's picks New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 18 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points



Boaz's picks New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 14, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points



cixelsyd's picks New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 8 points

San Francisco by 4, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 9, 5 points



cl's picks New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

grum@work's picks New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Washington by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 9, 0 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points



Howard_T's picks New England by 12 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 13, 5 points

Kansas City by 9, 0 points

San Francisco by 12, 8 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 16 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 13, 0 points

Green Bay by 13, 5 points



ic23b's picks New England by 23 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

Baltimore by 18 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points



jagsnumberone's picks New England by 20, 8 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 3 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 10, 0 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 21 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points



NoMich's picks New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 8, 8 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 5, 8 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points

Atlanta by 5, 0 points

Tennessee by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 8, 5 points



rcade's picks New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points



rumple's picks New England by 35, 5 points

Carolina by 5, 5 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 19 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 5, 0 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 5 points

Denver by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points



tahoemoj's picks New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 4 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 3 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 8 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 4 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 3 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 6 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points



tommytrump's picks New England by 28, 5 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 2, 5 points

Kansas City by 8, 0 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 5, 8 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Denver by 12, 8 points

Dallas by 21, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points



tron7's picks New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 8, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 8 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points



Ufez Jones's picks New England by 24 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 10 points

Baltimore by 9, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Denver by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

