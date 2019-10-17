October 16, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 7: J-E-T-S Edition: The NFL week begins Thursday with a Chiefs visit to the Broncos that's a lot more interesting than it was two weeks ago. In our Pick 'Em, the top three remain the same: Jagsnumberone, Cixelsyd and Ic23b. Wfrazerjr wins the week with 68.
This Week's Games
Kansas City at Denver on Fox (Thursday)
L.A. Rams at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Miami at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday)
Houston at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)
Baltimore at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Dallas on NBC (Sunday)
New England at N.Y. Jets on ESPN (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14 (15 < 21 < 27)
Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26 (8 < 11 < 14)
Seattle 32, Cleveland 28 (3 < 4 < 5)
Houston 31, Kansas City 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Washington 17, Miami 16 (1 < 1 < 1)
Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20 (13 < 18 < 23)
New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6 (5 < 7 < 9)
Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7 (9 < 13 < 17)
Arizona 34, Atlanta 33 (1 < 1 < 1)
Denver 16, Tennessee 0 (11 < 16 < 21)
N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22 (1 < 2 < 3)
Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Green Bay 23, Detroit 22 (1 < 1 < 1)
Player Scores
bender's picks
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 18 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Boaz's picks
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 14, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 8 points
San Francisco by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 9, 5 points
cl's picks
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 9, 0 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 13, 5 points
Kansas City by 9, 0 points
San Francisco by 12, 8 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 16 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13, 0 points
Green Bay by 13, 5 points
ic23b's picks
New England by 23 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 18 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
New England by 20, 8 points
Carolina by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 21 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
NoMich's picks
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 8, 8 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 5, 8 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
Tennessee by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 8, 5 points
rcade's picks
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
rumple's picks
New England by 35, 5 points
Carolina by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 19 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 5, 0 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
Denver by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 4 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 3 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 8 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 4 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 6 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
New England by 28, 5 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 2, 5 points
Kansas City by 8, 0 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 5, 8 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Denver by 12, 8 points
Dallas by 21, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
tron7's picks
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
New England by 24 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 10 points
Baltimore by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Denver by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
wfrazerjr's picks
New England by 16, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 10 points
Kansas City by 8, 0 points
Washington by 2, 5 points
Minnesota by 4 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 2, 5 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Rams by 2, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 11, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 5 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jagsnumberone
|419
|49
|cixelsyd
|399
|53
|ic23b
|395
|56
|tron7
|386
|49
|wfrazerjr
|380
|68
|Howard_T
|366
|53
|grum@work
|365
|36
|rcade
|350
|40
|NoMich
|343
|26
|Ufez Jones
|333
|31
|rumple
|330
|45
|tommytrump
|326
|46
|tahoemoj
|322
|46
|bender
|237
|11
|cl
|234
|30
|Boaz
|204
|13
|jjzucal
|164
|0
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Kansas City by 6
L.A.Rams by 4
Buffalo by 14 (LOCK)
Cincinnati by 3
The (got screwed again) Detroit Lions by 3
The(lucky as always) Green Bay by 3
Indianapolis by 4
Arizona by 3
San Francisco by 23 (LOCK)
L.A.Chargers by 7
Chicago by 3
Seattle by 3
Philadelphia by 10
New England by 18 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 02:07 AM on October 16
THURSDAY
Denver by 6
posted by NoMich at 07:43 AM on October 16
Kansas City by 3
L.A. Rams by 6
Buffalo by 9
Jacksonville by 3
Detroit by 7
Green Bay by 10
Houston by 7
N.Y. Giants by 3
San Francisco by 17
Tennessee by 6
New Orleans by 3
Baltimore by 3
Dallas by 6
New England by 21
posted by grum@work at 09:05 AM on October 16
Kansas City by 21
L.A. Rams by 17
Buffalo by 17
Cincinnati by 4
Detroit by 3
Green Bay by 14
Houston by 11
N.Y. Giants by 6
San Francisco by 24
L.A. Chargers by 21
New Orleans by 8
Seattle by 5
Philadelphia by 2
New England by 31
posted by tommytrump at 09:32 AM on October 16
Kansas City at Denver on Fox (Thursday) L.A. Rams at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday) Rams by 10 LOCK Miami at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)Buffalo by 14 LOCK Jacksonville at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday) Cincinnati by 7 Minnesota at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)Minnesota by 6 Oakland at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday) Green Bay by 7 Houston at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday) Houston by 10 Arizona at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday) Giants by 7 San Francisco at Washington on Fox (Sunday) San Fran by 21 LOCK L.A. Chargers at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday) Chargers by 3 New Orleans at Chicago on Fox (Sunday) New Orleans by 7 Baltimore at Seattle on CBS (Sunday) Seattle by 7 Philadelphia at Dallas on NBC (Sunday) Dallas by 7 New England at N.Y. Jets on ESPN (Sunday) New England by 14 LOCK
posted by Boaz at 01:49 PM on October 16
Whew! My "lock-em-all" approach in a week full of upsets didn't hurt me as badly as I thought it might! Still looking up at the pack though...and now for my picks and best Howard_T impression:
Kansas City by 3 (Is it just me, or have defenses figured out how to stop Mahomes and co.?)
Atlanta by 5 (When the completely resistible force comes up against an imminently movable object...)
Buffalo by 13 LOCK (the entire AFC East should be relegated, with one notable exception)
Jacksonville by 17 LOCK (continuing the Bengals pattern of close loss...blowout loss...close loss...blowout loss...close loss...enter Minshew and DJ Chark do do do do do DO)
Minnesota by 10 (good Purple D and timely bad calls will sink Detroit)
Green Bay by 8 (I dunno what to think about the Raiders this season..maybe Chucky's getting a bit of his mojo back?)
Houston by 14 (Will it be Houston's O or D that shows up Sunday? Doesn't matter)
N.Y. Giants by 3 (Jones/Barkley > Murray?)
San Francisco by 20 LOCK (all of the insufferable Niners fans here in Reno have laid dormant for the past 5 years or so...and now they're back)
L.A. Chargers by 3 (Tannehill gets the start, and will prove that 2 mediocre quarterbacks don't equal 1 viable starter)
New Orleans by 10 (the Saints D has people saying "Drew Brees...who dat?")
Baltimore by 4 (Carroll and Wilson are denied the sweep of the AFC North)
Philadelphia by 6 (Jerry Jones' pain is like sweet ambrosia to most casual NFL fans)
New England by 20 LOCK (Darnold returns to earth)
posted by tahoemoj at 02:34 PM on October 16
Kansas City by 3
L.A. Rams by 6
Buffalo by 10 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 3
Detroit by 3
Green Bay by 10 - LOCK
Houston by 6
N.Y. Giants by 6
San Francisco by 14 - LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 6
Chicago by 3
Seattle by 3
Dallas by 8
New England by 13 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 06:17 PM on October 16
KC by 9
Remainder to follow
posted by cixelsyd at 09:10 PM on October 16
Kansas City by 4
LA Rams by 3
Buffalo by 7 LOCK
Jacksonville by 17 LOCK
Detroit by 3
Green Bay by 6
Indianapolis by 4
NY Giants by 7
San Francisco by 6
LA Chargers by 4 LOCK
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
Seattle by 6 LOCK
Philadelphia by 7
New England by 6 LOCK
PS. I hope you saw my note above about last weeks scoring. Thanks.
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:52 AM on October 17
KC by 13 LOCK
posted by rumple at 02:12 AM on October 17
I should have 8 more points. I "locked" the New England game and it doesn't show that. Thanks in advance.
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:22 AM on October 16