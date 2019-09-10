October 09, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 6: One Less Gruden Edition: The New England Patriots will crush the New York Giants Thursday night to begin the sixth week of the season. In our pick 'em, Jagsnumberone wins the week with 69 and claims first place at 370. Cixelsyd ascends to second 24 back and Ic23b moves up to third. In other news I am mired in mediocrity. Make your selections.

This Week's Games

N.Y. Giants at New England on Fox (Thursday)

Carolina at Tampa Bay on NFL (Sunday)

Seattle at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

Houston at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Washington at Miami on Fox (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

New Orleans at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

Atlanta at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

Tennessee at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers on NBC (Sunday)

Detroit at Green Bay on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29 (1 < 1 < 1)

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23 (2 < 3 < 4)

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7 (5 < 7 < 9)

Oakland 24, Chicago 21 (2 < 3 < 4)

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10 (13 < 18 < 23)

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6 (17 < 25 < 33)

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23 (2 < 3 < 4)

New England 33, Washington 7 (18 < 26 < 34)

Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27 (5 < 7 < 9)

Houston 53, Atlanta 32 (15 < 21 < 27)

Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13 (5 < 7 < 9)

Green Bay 34, Dallas 24 (7 < 10 < 13)

Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13 (4 < 6 < 8)

San Francisco 31, Cleveland 3 (20 < 28 < 36)



Player Scores

bender's picks L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 10 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 5, 0 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 10, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

Kansas City by 19 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points



Boaz's picks L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 10, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 10, 0 points

New Orleans by 13, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 14, 5 points

New England by 21 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 10, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points



cixelsyd's picks L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 10 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 4, 8 points

New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 9 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 4, 5 points



cl's picks Seattle by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 3 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 10 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points



grum@work's picks L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 11 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 21 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 13 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points



Howard_T's picks Seattle by 7, 5 points

Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 9, 0 points

Arizona by 6, 5 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Jacksonville by 9, 0 points

Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 11, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points

Dallas by 12, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points



ic23b's picks L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 10 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 10, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 14, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 10 points

New England by 21 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points



jagsnumberone's picks L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 8 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 20 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

New England by 27 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 4 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 5, 5 points



jjzucal's picks Arizona by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 5, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

New England by 19 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 5, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 11 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points



NoMich's picks Seattle by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 6, 8 points

Chicago by 8, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 10 points

Minnesota by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 7, 10 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 5, 5 points



rcade's picks L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points



rumple's picks Seattle by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 11, 0 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points



tahoemoj's picks L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 8 points

Buffalo by 5, 8 points

Chicago by 10, 0 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 1 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

New England by 23 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

Kansas City by 10, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points



tommytrump's picks L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 14, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points

Philadelphia by 21, 8 points

Baltimore by 4, 8 points

New England by 41, 5 points

Jacksonville by 1, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 10 points

Kansas City by 24, 0 points

San Francisco by 11, 5 points



tron7's picks L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 8 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 7, 10 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 13, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points



Ufez Jones's picks Seattle by 4, 5 points

Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 2, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 9, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

New England by 24 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 11 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

