October 09, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 6: One Less Gruden Edition: The New England Patriots will crush the New York Giants Thursday night to begin the sixth week of the season. In our pick 'em, Jagsnumberone wins the week with 69 and claims first place at 370. Cixelsyd ascends to second 24 back and Ic23b moves up to third. In other news I am mired in mediocrity. Make your selections.
This Week's Games
N.Y. Giants at New England on Fox (Thursday)
Carolina at Tampa Bay on NFL (Sunday)
Seattle at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
Houston at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Washington at Miami on Fox (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
New Orleans at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
Atlanta at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Tennessee at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers on NBC (Sunday)
Detroit at Green Bay on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29 (1 < 1 < 1)
Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7 (5 < 7 < 9)
Oakland 24, Chicago 21 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10 (13 < 18 < 23)
Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6 (17 < 25 < 33)
Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
New England 33, Washington 7 (18 < 26 < 34)
Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27 (5 < 7 < 9)
Houston 53, Atlanta 32 (15 < 21 < 27)
Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13 (5 < 7 < 9)
Green Bay 34, Dallas 24 (7 < 10 < 13)
Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13 (4 < 6 < 8)
San Francisco 31, Cleveland 3 (20 < 28 < 36)
Player Scores
bender's picks
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 5, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 10, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Kansas City by 19 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Boaz's picks
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 10, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 13, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 14, 5 points
New England by 21 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 10, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 10 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 4, 8 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 4, 5 points
cl's picks
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 3 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3, 10 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 11 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 21 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 9, 0 points
Arizona by 6, 5 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 9, 0 points
Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 11, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points
Dallas by 12, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
ic23b's picks
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 10, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 14, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 10 points
New England by 21 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 8 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
New England by 27 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 4 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 5, 5 points
jjzucal's picks
Arizona by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 5, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
New England by 19 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 11 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 6, 8 points
Chicago by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 10 points
Minnesota by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 7, 10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 5, 5 points
rcade's picks
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3, 10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
rumple's picks
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 11, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 8 points
Buffalo by 5, 8 points
Chicago by 10, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 1 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
New England by 23 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 14, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points
Philadelphia by 21, 8 points
Baltimore by 4, 8 points
New England by 41, 5 points
Jacksonville by 1, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 10 points
Kansas City by 24, 0 points
San Francisco by 11, 5 points
tron7's picks
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 8 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 7, 10 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 13, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 2, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
New England by 24 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 11 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
wfrazerjr's picks
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 4, 8 points
Buffalo by 2, 5 points
Chicago by 2, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 4 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 2, 5 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
New England by 22, 8 points
Carolina by 2, 5 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 4, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jagsnumberone
|370
|69
|cixelsyd
|346
|48
|ic23b
|339
|46
|tron7
|337
|49
|grum@work
|329
|16
|NoMich
|317
|58
|Howard_T
|313
|35
|wfrazerjr
|312
|36
|rcade
|310
|40
|Ufez Jones
|302
|44
|rumple
|285
|35
|tommytrump
|280
|56
|tahoemoj
|276
|57
|bender
|226
|45
|cl
|204
|30
|Boaz
|191
|51
|jjzucal
|164
|37
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
New England by 14 *lock*
Tampa Bay by 3
Seattle by 6
Kansas City by 10 *lock*
Washington by 6
Philadelphia by 6
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 10 *lock*
L.A. Rams by 7
Atlanta by 7
Denver by 6
Dallas by 14 *lock*
L.A. Chargers by 7 *lock*
Green Bay by 10 *lock*
posted by cl at 10:44 PM on October 08
THURSDAY
New England by 14
posted by NoMich at 10:59 PM on October 08
I get an uneasy feeling when the Patriots are heavily favored over the Giants and people rush headlong into agreement about the outcome.
Also, I think the prize should be changed from an official NFL football to a DJ Chark jersey.
posted by beaverboard at 11:56 PM on October 08
New England by 23 (LOCK)
Carolina by 3
Seattle by 10
Kansas City by 6
Washington by 3
Minnesota by 3
New Orleans by 4
Baltimore by 18 (LOCK)
San Francisco by 3
Arizona by 3
Denver by 7
Dallas by 12 (LOCK)
L.A.Chargers by 3
Detroit Lions by 3
posted by ic23b at 02:22 AM on October 09
New England by 17
Tampa Bay by 3
Seattle by 6
Kansas City by 7
Washington by 7
Philadelphia by 9
New Orleans by 10
Baltimore by 14
San Francisco by 3
Atlanta by 6
Tennessee by 9
Dallas by 13
L.A. Chargers by 10
Green Bay by 7
posted by grum@work at 06:49 AM on October 09
I aspire to mediocrity.
With my great and unmatched wisdom, here are my selections:
New England by 28
Carolina by 4
Seattle by 2
Kansas City by 8
Washington by 4
Philadelphia by 3
New Orleans by 5
Baltimore by 3
L.A. Rams by 7
Atlanta by 7
Denver by 12
Dallas by 21
L.A. Chargers by 10
Green Bay by 4
posted by tommytrump at 07:40 AM on October 09
New England BY 13 LOCK
Carolina BY 4
Seattle BY 10 LOCK
Kansas City BY 7
Washington BY 3
Philadelphia BY 7
New Orleans BY 7
Baltimore BY 7
San Francisco BY 4
Atlanta BY 3
Denver BY 4
Dallas BY 17 LOCK
L.A. Chargers BY 6
Green Bay BY 9 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 11:53 AM on October 09
N.Y. Giants at New England on Fox (Thursday)NE by 14 lock
Carolina at Tampa Bay on NFL (Sunday)Tampa Bay by 14
Seattle at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday) Seattle by 7
Houston at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday) KC by 10 lock
Washington at Miami on Fox (Sunday) Washington by 10 lock
Philadelphia at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday) Philly by 7
New Orleans at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday) New Orleans by 10
Cincinnati at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday) Baltimore by 7
San Francisco at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday) Rams by 10 lock
Atlanta at Arizona on Fox (Sunday) Atlanta by 7
Tennessee at Denver on CBS (Sunday) Tenn by 13
Dallas at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday) Dallas by 14 lock
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers on NBC (Sunday) Chargers by 10
Detroit at Green Bay on ESPN (Monday) Green Bay by 7
posted by Boaz at 12:50 PM on October 09
Effectively taking week 4 off, and a low scoring week 5, have left me looking up at the majority of my fellow prognosticators. Desperate times call for desperate measures, or so I am told. Here goes nothing...
New England by 10
Tampa Bay by 6
Seattle by 13
Kansas City by 4
Washington by 3
Minnesota by 8
New Orleans by 9
Baltimore by 17
San Francisco by 4
Arizona by 3
Tennessee by 6
Dallas by 17
L.A. Chargers by 10
Green Bay by 7
...and LOCK 'em all.
posted by tahoemoj at 01:59 PM on October 09
A couple of so-so weeks have left me down toward the middle of the pack with a score equal to Donald Duck's license plate number (313). Check out a Donald Duck comic book to see. Also, 313 is a constant used in magnetism (it's the approximate magnetic permeability of iron), so I remember it well from my days of studying Electrical Engineering. Enough science, let's try to work some magic with the picks.
Giants fans have a Jones for their quarterback. Patriots will have a Jones for a late evening meal. New England by 12 LOCK
I've been wrong every time I've picked either one of these teams. Carolina by 4
Cheer up, Bengals, only 11 more games left in the season. Baltimore by 14 LOCK
Fly, Eagles, fly, but avoiding Vikings would be advised. Minnesota by 6
Could this be the first scoreless overtime tie? Fitting that tankini would be associated with a team whose name is Dolphins. Washington by 3
Mississippi River or St. John River makes no difference to the Saints. New Orleans by 10
49ers tore the fancy clothes off the Browns, and the Seahawks will pick over the naked corpse. Seattle by 13
Chiefs let their horses ride them last week. They will be wary this week. Kansas City by 9
Their defense made me a believer. San Francisco by 12
Are the Cardinals for real? Atlanta by 10
This one could be brutal. Dallas by 16 LOCK
Broncos keep getting close, and actually broke through last week. Denver by 7
All is not well with either of these teams. Los Angeles (American Conference) by13
Packers had a big win last week while Lions slept in. Green Bay by 13
posted by Howard_T at 10:33 PM on October 09
New England by 14 (lock)
Tampa Bay by 3
Seattle by 7
Kansas City by 7
Washington by 3
Minnesota by 7
New Orleans by 3
Baltimore by 14 (lock)
L.A. Rams by 7
Atlanta by 3
Denver by 3
Dallas by 7 (lock)
L.A. Chargers by 7
Green Bay by 6
Cleveland being favored to beat Seattle is insane. I like Miami to win the Tua Bowl by losing to Washington at home. Otherwise I expect no surprises.
posted by rcade at 09:56 PM on October 08