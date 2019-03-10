October 02, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 5: 902 Passing Yards Edition: Week 5 of the NFL season begins Thursday night when Les Mouflons visit Blue-ish Men Group. In our NFL Pick 'Em, Grum@work retakes first place, followed by Jagsnumberone climbing to second and Cixelsyd holding at third. Boaz wins the week with 69. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
L.A. Rams at Seattle on Fox (Thursday)
Arizona at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Washington on CBS (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at Houston on Fox (Sunday)
Denver at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Kansas City on NBC (Sunday)
Cleveland at San Francisco on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27 (5 < 7 < 9)
Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
New England 16, Buffalo 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
Kansas City 34, Detroit 30 (3 < 4 < 5)
Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10 (14 < 20 < 26)
N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3 (15 < 21 < 27)
Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25 (10 < 15 < 20)
Carolina 16, Houston 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40 (10 < 15 < 20)
Seattle 27, Arizona 10 (12 < 17 < 22)
Chicago 16, Minnesota 6 (7 < 10 < 13)
Jacksonville 26, Denver 24 (1 < 2 < 3)
New Orleans 12, Dallas 10 (1 < 2 < 3)
Pittsburgh 27, Cincinnati 3 (17 < 24 < 31)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 8 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 8 points
Denver by 9 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 2, 5 points
Boaz's picks
Green Bay by 14, 0 points
Tennessee by 14 [lock], 20 points
New England by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 13, 5 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Chargers by 21 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
Dallas by 10, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
cl's picks
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 5, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
grum@work's picks
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Green Bay by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 16 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
New England by 9, 5 points
Indianapolis by 15 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 9, 5 points
Jacksonville by 8, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 9, 0 points
ic23b's picks
Green Bay by 10, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 14, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 22 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 2, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 1, 5 points
jjzucal's picks
Green Bay by 5 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 2, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 14, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 8, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 5, 0 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
New England by 7 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 10, 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Green Bay by 11, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 11, 0 points
Carolina by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
Green Bay by 8, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
Buffalo by 2, 0 points
Kansas City by 14, 5 points
Indianapolis by 5, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 21, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 17, 0 points
Seattle by 11, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 8, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 2, 0 points
tron7's picks
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Green Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
New England by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 4, 10 points
Indianapolis by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
wfrazerjr's picks
Green Bay by 9, 0 points
Tennessee by 2, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 8 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 22 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Houston by 1, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 2, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 11 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 2, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|grum@work
|313
|51
|jagsnumberone
|301
|51
|cixelsyd
|298
|40
|ic23b
|293
|36
|tron7
|288
|21
|Howard_T
|278
|31
|wfrazerjr
|276
|36
|rcade
|270
|64
|NoMich
|259
|48
|Ufez Jones
|258
|14
|rumple
|250
|61
|tommytrump
|224
|38
|tahoemoj
|219
|0
|bender
|181
|26
|cl
|174
|15
|truthhurts
|148
|0
|Boaz
|140
|69
|jjzucal
|127
|25
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
L.A.Rams by 6
Arizona by 3
Tennessee by 3
Chicago by 10
Tampa Bay by 6
Minnesota by 7
Philadelphia by 14
Baltimore by 3
New England by 21 (LOCK)
Jacksonville by 6
Houston by 6
L.A.Chargers by 10
Green Bay by 3
Kansas City by 14 (LOCK)
Cleveland by 6
posted by ic23b at 02:00 AM on October 02
L.A. Rams by 6
Arizona by 7
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 11
Tampa Bay by 10
N.Y. Giants by 10
Philadelphia by 13
Baltimore by 17
New England by 21
Jacksonville by 13
Atlanta by 3
L.A. Chargers by 9
Dallas by 6
Kansas City by 17
Cleveland by 3
posted by grum@work at 06:52 AM on October 02
L.A. Rams by 5
Cincinnati by 7
Buffalo by 14
Chicago by 3
New Orleans by 7
N.Y. Giants by 2
Philadelphia by 21
Baltimore by 4
New England by 41
Jacksonville by 1
Houston by 6
L.A. Chargers by 9
Green Bay by 10
Kansas City by 24
San Francisco by 11
posted by tommytrump at 06:59 AM on October 02
L.A. Rams by 7
Arizona by 3
Buffalo by 4
Chicago by 3
New Orleans by 4
N.Y. Giants by 4
Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
Baltimore by 4
New England by 9 LOCK
Jacksonville by 3
Houston by 6
L.A. Chargers by 4
Dallas by 4
Kansas City by 9 LOCK
San Francisco by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 10:52 AM on October 02
Oof, what a week.
L.A. Rams by 3
Cincinnati by 6
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 8 - LOCK
New Orleans by 6
Minnesota by 3
Philadelphia by 10 - LOCK
Baltimore by 7
New England by 20 - LOCK
Carolina by 7
Houston by 10
L.A. Chargers by 8 - LOCK
Dallas by 3
Kansas City by 13
San Francisco by 6
posted by tron7 at 05:37 PM on October 02
Seattle by 6. More to come
posted by rumple at 08:37 PM on October 02
Seattle by 3
Cincinnati by 7
Tennessee by 7
Chicago by 3 *lock*
New Orleans by 10 *lock*
Minnesota by 3
Philadelphia by 10 *lock*
Baltimore by 3
New England by 10 *lock*
Carolina by 3
Houston by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7 *lock*
Dallas by 10 *lock*
Kansas City by 10 *lock*
San Francisco by 7 *lock*
posted by cl at 09:50 PM on October 02
THURSDAY
Seattle by 6
posted by NoMich at 10:16 PM on October 02
LA Rams by 5
Arizona by 4
Tennessee by 3
Oakland by 7
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
Minnesota by 3
Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
Baltimore by 14 LOCK
New England by 27 LOCK
Jacksonville by 6
Houston by 6 LOCK
LA Chargers by 10 LOCK
Dallas by 3
Kansas City by 4 LOCK
San Francisco by 5
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:55 AM on October 03
L.A. Rams by 7
Arizona by 3
Tennessee by 3
Chicago by 5
LOCK New Orleans by 14 LOCK
Minnesota by 8
LOCK Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
Baltimore by 10
LOCK New England by 14 LOCK
Carolina by 4
Houston by 6
LOCK L.A. Chargers by 12 LOCK
Dallas by 5
LOCK Kansas City by 19 LOCK
San Francisco by 3
posted by bender at 02:29 AM on October 03
L.A. Rams at Seattle on Fox (Thursday) Rams by 7 Arizona at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday) Arizona by 10 Buffalo at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)Buffalo by 3 Chicago at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)Chicago by 10 Tampa Bay at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday) New Orleans by 13 Minnesota at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday) Minnesota by 3 N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday) Philadelphia by 10 Baltimore at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday) Baltimore by 14 New England at Washington on CBS (Sunday) New England by 21 lock Jacksonville at Carolina on CBS (Sunday) Jacksonville by 3 Atlanta at Houston on Fox (Sunday)Houston by 10 Denver at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)Chargers by 10 Green Bay at Dallas on Fox (Sunday) Dallas by 10 Indianapolis at Kansas City on NBC (Sunday) KC by 10 Lock Cleveland at San Francisco on ESPN (Monday) SF by 10 LOCK
posted by Boaz at 08:06 AM on October 03
L.A. Rams by 3
Arizona by 7
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 7
New Orleans by 3
Minnesota by 7 (lock)
Philadelphia by 10 (lock)
Baltimore by 3
New England by 13 (lock)
Jacksonville by 3
Houston by 7
L.A. Chargers by 6 (lock)
Dallas by 7
Kansas City by 7 (lock)
Cleveland by 3
I can't pick Cincinnati after Monday night. Arizona in a convincing upset. I also like Cleveland to go to San Francisco and take a W home. Otherwise I'm light on underdogs.
On Yahoo Pick 'Em three teams have 3 percent or less of fans choosing them to win: Jets (at Eagles), Washington (at Patriots) and Colts (at Chiefs).
posted by rcade at 10:55 PM on October 01