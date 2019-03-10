October 02, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 5: 902 Passing Yards Edition: Week 5 of the NFL season begins Thursday night when Les Mouflons visit Blue-ish Men Group. In our NFL Pick 'Em, Grum@work retakes first place, followed by Jagsnumberone climbing to second and Cixelsyd holding at third. Boaz wins the week with 69. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

L.A. Rams at Seattle on Fox (Thursday)
Arizona at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Washington on CBS (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at Houston on Fox (Sunday)
Denver at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Kansas City on NBC (Sunday)
Cleveland at San Francisco on ESPN (Monday)

Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27 (5 < 7 < 9)
Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
New England 16, Buffalo 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
Kansas City 34, Detroit 30 (3 < 4 < 5)
Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10 (14 < 20 < 26)
N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3 (15 < 21 < 27)
Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25 (10 < 15 < 20)
Carolina 16, Houston 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40 (10 < 15 < 20)
Seattle 27, Arizona 10 (12 < 17 < 22)
Chicago 16, Minnesota 6 (7 < 10 < 13)
Jacksonville 26, Denver 24 (1 < 2 < 3)
New Orleans 12, Dallas 10 (1 < 2 < 3)
Pittsburgh 27, Cincinnati 3 (17 < 24 < 31)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 8 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 8 points
Denver by 9 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 2, 5 points

Boaz's picks

Green Bay by 14, 0 points
Tennessee by 14 [lock], 20 points
New England by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 13, 5 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Chargers by 21 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
Dallas by 10, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10, 0 points

cixelsyd's picks

Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

cl's picks

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 5, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

grum@work's picks

Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Howard_T's picks

Green Bay by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 16 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
New England by 9, 5 points
Indianapolis by 15 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 9, 5 points
Jacksonville by 8, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 9, 0 points

ic23b's picks

Green Bay by 10, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 14, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 22 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 2, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 1, 5 points

jjzucal's picks

Green Bay by 5 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 2, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 14, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points

NoMich's picks

Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 8, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 5, 0 points

rcade's picks

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
New England by 7 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 10, 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks

Green Bay by 11, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 11, 0 points
Carolina by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

tahoemoj's picks

Green Bay by 8, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

tommytrump's picks

Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
Buffalo by 2, 0 points
Kansas City by 14, 5 points
Indianapolis by 5, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 21, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 17, 0 points
Seattle by 11, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 8, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 2, 0 points

tron7's picks

Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Green Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
New England by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 4, 10 points
Indianapolis by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

wfrazerjr's picks

Green Bay by 9, 0 points
Tennessee by 2, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 8 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 22 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Houston by 1, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 2, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 11 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 2, 5 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
grum@work31351
jagsnumberone30151
cixelsyd29840
ic23b29336
tron728821
Howard_T27831
wfrazerjr27636
rcade27064
NoMich25948
Ufez Jones25814
rumple25061
tommytrump22438
tahoemoj2190
bender18126
cl17415
truthhurts1480
Boaz14069
jjzucal12725

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

L.A. Rams by 3
Arizona by 7
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 7
New Orleans by 3
Minnesota by 7 (lock)
Philadelphia by 10 (lock)
Baltimore by 3
New England by 13 (lock)
Jacksonville by 3
Houston by 7
L.A. Chargers by 6 (lock)
Dallas by 7
Kansas City by 7 (lock)
Cleveland by 3

I can't pick Cincinnati after Monday night. Arizona in a convincing upset. I also like Cleveland to go to San Francisco and take a W home. Otherwise I'm light on underdogs.

On Yahoo Pick 'Em three teams have 3 percent or less of fans choosing them to win: Jets (at Eagles), Washington (at Patriots) and Colts (at Chiefs).

posted by rcade at 10:55 PM on October 01

L.A.Rams by 6

Arizona by 3

Tennessee by 3

Chicago by 10

Tampa Bay by 6

Minnesota by 7

Philadelphia by 14

Baltimore by 3

New England by 21 (LOCK)

Jacksonville by 6

Houston by 6

L.A.Chargers by 10

Green Bay by 3

Kansas City by 14 (LOCK)

Cleveland by 6

posted by ic23b at 02:00 AM on October 02

L.A. Rams by 6
Arizona by 7
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 11
Tampa Bay by 10
N.Y. Giants by 10
Philadelphia by 13
Baltimore by 17
New England by 21
Jacksonville by 13
Atlanta by 3
L.A. Chargers by 9
Dallas by 6
Kansas City by 17
Cleveland by 3

posted by grum@work at 06:52 AM on October 02

L.A. Rams by 5

Cincinnati by 7

Buffalo by 14

Chicago by 3

New Orleans by 7

N.Y. Giants by 2

Philadelphia by 21

Baltimore by 4

New England by 41

Jacksonville by 1

Houston by 6

L.A. Chargers by 9

Green Bay by 10

Kansas City by 24

San Francisco by 11

posted by tommytrump at 06:59 AM on October 02

L.A. Rams by 7

Arizona by 3

Buffalo by 4

Chicago by 3

New Orleans by 4

N.Y. Giants by 4

Philadelphia by 10 LOCK

Baltimore by 4

New England by 9 LOCK

Jacksonville by 3

Houston by 6

L.A. Chargers by 4

Dallas by 4

Kansas City by 9 LOCK

San Francisco by 4

posted by cixelsyd at 10:52 AM on October 02

Oof, what a week.

L.A. Rams by 3
Cincinnati by 6
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 8 - LOCK
New Orleans by 6
Minnesota by 3
Philadelphia by 10 - LOCK
Baltimore by 7
New England by 20 - LOCK
Carolina by 7
Houston by 10
L.A. Chargers by 8 - LOCK
Dallas by 3
Kansas City by 13
San Francisco by 6

posted by tron7 at 05:37 PM on October 02

Seattle by 6. More to come

posted by rumple at 08:37 PM on October 02

Seattle by 3
Cincinnati by 7
Tennessee by 7
Chicago by 3 *lock*
New Orleans by 10 *lock*
Minnesota by 3
Philadelphia by 10 *lock*
Baltimore by 3
New England by 10 *lock*
Carolina by 3
Houston by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7 *lock*
Dallas by 10 *lock*
Kansas City by 10 *lock*
San Francisco by 7 *lock*

posted by cl at 09:50 PM on October 02

THURSDAY
Seattle by 6

posted by NoMich at 10:16 PM on October 02

LA Rams by 5

Arizona by 4

Tennessee by 3

Oakland by 7

New Orleans by 7 LOCK

Minnesota by 3

Philadelphia by 10 LOCK

Baltimore by 14 LOCK

New England by 27 LOCK

Jacksonville by 6

Houston by 6 LOCK

LA Chargers by 10 LOCK

Dallas by 3

Kansas City by 4 LOCK

San Francisco by 5

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:55 AM on October 03

L.A. Rams by 7
Arizona by 3
Tennessee by 3
Chicago by 5
LOCK New Orleans by 14 LOCK
Minnesota by 8
LOCK Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
Baltimore by 10
LOCK New England by 14 LOCK
Carolina by 4
Houston by 6
LOCK L.A. Chargers by 12 LOCK
Dallas by 5
LOCK Kansas City by 19 LOCK
San Francisco by 3

posted by bender at 02:29 AM on October 03

L.A. Rams at Seattle on Fox (Thursday) Rams by 7 Arizona at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday) Arizona by 10 Buffalo at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)Buffalo by 3 Chicago at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)Chicago by 10 Tampa Bay at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday) New Orleans by 13 Minnesota at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday) Minnesota by 3 N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday) Philadelphia by 10 Baltimore at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday) Baltimore by 14 New England at Washington on CBS (Sunday) New England by 21 lock Jacksonville at Carolina on CBS (Sunday) Jacksonville by 3 Atlanta at Houston on Fox (Sunday)Houston by 10 Denver at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)Chargers by 10 Green Bay at Dallas on Fox (Sunday) Dallas by 10 Indianapolis at Kansas City on NBC (Sunday) KC by 10 Lock Cleveland at San Francisco on ESPN (Monday) SF by 10 LOCK

posted by Boaz at 08:06 AM on October 03

