October 02, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 5: 902 Passing Yards Edition: Week 5 of the NFL season begins Thursday night when Les Mouflons visit Blue-ish Men Group. In our NFL Pick 'Em, Grum@work retakes first place, followed by Jagsnumberone climbing to second and Cixelsyd holding at third. Boaz wins the week with 69. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

L.A. Rams at Seattle on Fox (Thursday)

Arizona at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)

Buffalo at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)

New England at Washington on CBS (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)

Atlanta at Houston on Fox (Sunday)

Denver at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Green Bay at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Kansas City on NBC (Sunday)

Cleveland at San Francisco on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27 (5 < 7 < 9)

Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10 (10 < 14 < 18)

New England 16, Buffalo 10 (4 < 6 < 8)

Kansas City 34, Detroit 30 (3 < 4 < 5)

Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10 (14 < 20 < 26)

N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3 (15 < 21 < 27)

Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25 (10 < 15 < 20)

Carolina 16, Houston 10 (4 < 6 < 8)

Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40 (10 < 15 < 20)

Seattle 27, Arizona 10 (12 < 17 < 22)

Chicago 16, Minnesota 6 (7 < 10 < 13)

Jacksonville 26, Denver 24 (1 < 2 < 3)

New Orleans 12, Dallas 10 (1 < 2 < 3)

Pittsburgh 27, Cincinnati 3 (17 < 24 < 31)



Player Scores

bender's picks Green Bay by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 8 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 8 points

Denver by 9 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 2, 5 points



Boaz's picks Green Bay by 14, 0 points

Tennessee by 14 [lock], 20 points

New England by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 13, 5 points

Oakland by 7 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Chargers by 21 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 10, 5 points

Dallas by 10, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points



cl's picks Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 5, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points



grum@work's picks Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

New England by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 9, 0 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points



Howard_T's picks Green Bay by 9, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 16 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

New England by 9, 5 points

Indianapolis by 15 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 9, 5 points

Jacksonville by 8, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Cincinnati by 9, 0 points



ic23b's picks Green Bay by 10, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 14, 8 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

Jacksonville by 3, 8 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 22 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 9, 0 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 4, 5 points

Minnesota by 2, 0 points

Jacksonville by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 1, 5 points



jjzucal's picks Green Bay by 5 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 2, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 14, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points



NoMich's picks Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

New England by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 8, 5 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 5, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 5, 0 points



rcade's picks Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

New England by 7 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 10, 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 8 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks Green Bay by 11, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 11, 0 points

Carolina by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Chicago by 13 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 5, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points



tahoemoj's picks Green Bay by 8, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points



tommytrump's picks Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 8, 0 points

Buffalo by 2, 0 points

Kansas City by 14, 5 points

Indianapolis by 5, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 21, 8 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 17, 0 points

Seattle by 11, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 8, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Cincinnati by 2, 0 points



tron7's picks Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points



Ufez Jones's picks Green Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 5, 0 points

New England by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 4, 10 points

Indianapolis by 9 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 9, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

