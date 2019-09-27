September 25, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 4: Minshew Mania Edition: Week 4 of the NFL season begins Thursday night with an uncharacteristically nice matchup: Packers vs. Eagles. There's a new leader in SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, as Tron7 scores 95 to take a five-point lead over former pacesetter Grum@work. Cixelsyd leaps into third only 9 back. That 95 is enough for Tron7 and Wfrazerjr to tie with the week's best score.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at Green Bay on Fox (Thursday)

Tennessee at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)

New England at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Kansas City at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Washington at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

Carolina at Houston on Fox (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

Minnesota at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at New Orleans on NBC (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7 (9 < 13 < 17)

Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17 (3 < 4 < 5)

Dallas 31, Miami 6 (17 < 25 < 33)

Green Bay 27, Denver 16 (8 < 11 < 14)

Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28 (3 < 5 < 7)

Minnesota 34, Oakland 14 (14 < 20 < 26)

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14 (11 < 16 < 21)

Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Carolina 38, Arizona 20 (13 < 18 < 23)

N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31 (1 < 1 < 1)

Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20 (5 < 7 < 9)

San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20 (3 < 4 < 5)

New Orleans 33, Seattle 27 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13 (5 < 7 < 9)

Chicago 31, Washington 15 (11 < 16 < 21)



Player Scores

bender's picks Tennessee by 3, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 9, 5 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 3, 8 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points



cl's picks Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 24 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 3 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

Arizona by 5, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 5, 8 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 8 points

Chicago by 5, 5 points



grum@work's picks Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 19 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points



Howard_T's picks Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 9, 5 points

Dallas by 27 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 8, 0 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

New England by 28, 5 points

Philadelphia by 13, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 13, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 16 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points



ic23b's picks Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 8 points

Dallas by 38 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 10, 5 points

New England by 27 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 13, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 10 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks Jacksonville by 4, 5 points

Buffalo by 8, 5 points

Dallas by 31 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 4 [lock], 10 points

New England by 35 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3 [lock], 10 points



jjzucal's picks Tennessee by 9 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 5, 0 points

Dallas by 30 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 2 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 3, 8 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

New England by 34 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 15 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points

San Francisco by 12 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7, 0 points



NoMich's picks Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 4, 10 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 5, 5 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 10 points

New England by 14 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 12 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 8, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 8 points

Chicago by 5, 5 points



rcade's picks Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 8 points

Dallas by 23 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

New England by 24 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 10 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points



rumple's picks Tennessee by 9, 0 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 24 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 3, 10 points

Kansas City by 11, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 11 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 8, 5 points



tahoemoj's picks Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 24 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New England by 33 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 9, 8 points

Chicago by 13 [lock], 16 points



tommytrump's picks Tennessee by 5, 0 points

Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 31, 8 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 11, 5 points

Minnesota by 15, 8 points

New England by 28, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9, 0 points

Arizona by 2, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points

San Francisco by 17, 5 points

Seattle by 9, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

Chicago by 5, 5 points



tron7's picks Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 20 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 10 points

Kansas City by 3, 8 points

Minnesota by 11 [lock], 10 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points



truthhurts's picks Tennessee by 5, 0 points



Ufez Jones's picks Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 5, 8 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 9, 5 points

New England by 30 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 8, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points

San Francisco by 4, 10 points

Seattle by 9, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 8 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

