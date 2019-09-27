September 25, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 4: Minshew Mania Edition: Week 4 of the NFL season begins Thursday night with an uncharacteristically nice matchup: Packers vs. Eagles. There's a new leader in SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, as Tron7 scores 95 to take a five-point lead over former pacesetter Grum@work. Cixelsyd leaps into third only 9 back. That 95 is enough for Tron7 and Wfrazerjr to tie with the week's best score.
This Week's Games
Philadelphia at Green Bay on Fox (Thursday)
Tennessee at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Washington at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at Houston on Fox (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at New Orleans on NBC (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7 (9 < 13 < 17)
Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17 (3 < 4 < 5)
Dallas 31, Miami 6 (17 < 25 < 33)
Green Bay 27, Denver 16 (8 < 11 < 14)
Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28 (3 < 5 < 7)
Minnesota 34, Oakland 14 (14 < 20 < 26)
New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14 (11 < 16 < 21)
Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Carolina 38, Arizona 20 (13 < 18 < 23)
N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31 (1 < 1 < 1)
Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20 (5 < 7 < 9)
San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20 (3 < 4 < 5)
New Orleans 33, Seattle 27 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13 (5 < 7 < 9)
Chicago 31, Washington 15 (11 < 16 < 21)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 9, 5 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 3, 8 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
cl's picks
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 24 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
Arizona by 5, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 5, 8 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 8 points
Chicago by 5, 5 points
grum@work's picks
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 19 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 9, 5 points
Dallas by 27 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
New England by 28, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 13, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 16 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 38 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
New England by 27 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
Buffalo by 8, 5 points
Dallas by 31 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 4 [lock], 10 points
New England by 35 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3 [lock], 10 points
jjzucal's picks
Tennessee by 9 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 5, 0 points
Dallas by 30 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 2 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 3, 8 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
New England by 34 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 15 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points
San Francisco by 12 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 10 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 8, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 8 points
Chicago by 5, 5 points
rcade's picks
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 23 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
rumple's picks
Tennessee by 9, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 24 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 11, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 11 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 8, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 24 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New England by 33 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 8 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], 16 points
tommytrump's picks
Tennessee by 5, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 31, 8 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 11, 5 points
Minnesota by 15, 8 points
New England by 28, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9, 0 points
Arizona by 2, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points
San Francisco by 17, 5 points
Seattle by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Chicago by 5, 5 points
tron7's picks
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 20 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 3, 8 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], 10 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
truthhurts's picks
Tennessee by 5, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 5, 8 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 9, 5 points
New England by 30 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 8, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 10 points
Seattle by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 8 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
wfrazerjr's picks
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
Buffalo by 2, 5 points
Dallas by 24 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 8, 8 points
Indianapolis by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], 10 points
New England by 22 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 2, 0 points
Arizona by 1, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 0 points
Houston by 2, 5 points
San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 1, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|267
|95
|grum@work
|262
|65
|cixelsyd
|258
|87
|ic23b
|257
|69
|jagsnumberone
|250
|87
|Howard_T
|247
|72
|Ufez Jones
|244
|93
|wfrazerjr
|240
|95
|tahoemoj
|219
|79
|NoMich
|211
|62
|rcade
|206
|49
|rumple
|189
|72
|tommytrump
|186
|46
|cl
|159
|79
|bender
|155
|0
|truthhurts
|148
|0
|jjzucal
|102
|29
|Boaz
|71
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Philadelphia by 3
Atlanta by 4
New England by 7 (lock)
Kansas City by 13 (lock)
Indianapolis by 3
L.A. Chargers by 13 (lock)
Washington by 3
Baltimore by 7
Houston by 3
L.A. Rams by 10 (lock)
Seattle by 6
Chicago by 10
Jacksonville by 3
Dallas by 3
Pittsburgh by 7 (lock)
I don't care that Philly's an underdog. Green Bay is ready for a letdown with Aaron Rodgers continuing to be less formidable than his mustache would suggest.
Washington vs. N.Y Football Giants is a game that both teams should lose. Lacking that option I'm going with a Washington upset because Saquan is in street clothes. Daniel Jones was good in his first start but there will be setbacks for him. Not every team can roll out a peerless rookie like Gardner Minshew Deuce.
I'm picking Jacksonville at Mile High because I can't bear the alternative.
The game that's most dividing America is Minnesota at Chicago, with a 48% Vikings, 52% Bears split on Yahoo.
The one I most want to see is Buffalo smacking New England in the snoot, even though to oppose the Hoodie is to see all joy turn to ashes in your mouth.
P.s. These predictions are brought to you by a growler of Scurvy IPA from Green Room Brewing in Jacksonville Beach.
posted by rcade at 11:19 PM on September 24
Green Bay by 7
Atlanta by 6
New England by 7
Kansas City by 14
Indianapolis by 3
L.A. Chargers by 13
N.Y. Giants by 6
Baltimore by 9
Houston by 6
L.A. Chargers by 7
Arizona by 7
Chicago by 7
Jacksonville by 10
Dallas by 6
Cincinnati by 3
posted by grum@work at 11:59 PM on September 24
Green Bay by 10
Atlanta by 4
New England by 13 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 14 Sorry Lions (LOCK)
Indianapolis by 10
L.A.Chargers by 14
N.Y. Giants by 3
Baltimore by 13 (LOCK)
Houston by 3
TAMPA BAY at L.A.RAMS. L.A.Rams by 12 (LOCK)
Seattle by 6
Chicago by 4
Jacksonville by 3
Dallas by 6
Pittsburgh by 3
posted by ic23b at 02:20 AM on September 25
29 points ... made it almost an exercise in futility!
Green Bay by 5 (O/U on Eagle drops: 6) LOCK
Atlanta by 3
New England by 17 LOCK
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
Oakland by 3
L.A. Chargers by 13 LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 9
Baltimore by 10 (last season was a cruel tease for Browns' fans) LOCK
Houston by 2
L.A. Chargers by 7
Arizona by 3
Minnesota by 6
Denver by 3 (FG as time expires to crush Jax fans)
Dallas by 14
Pittsburgh by 5
posted by jjzucal at 09:06 AM on September 25
last season was a cruel tease for Browns' fans
Making matters worse, it seems like every Cleveland game is airing nationally.
posted by rcade at 10:29 AM on September 25
Green Bay by 7
Atlanta by 4
New England by 9 LOCK
Kansas City by 7 LOCK
Indianapolis by 4
L.A. Chargers by 9 LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 7
Baltimore by 7
Houston by 3
L.A. Rams by 9 LOCK
Seattle by 6
Minnesota by 4
Jacksonville by 6
Dallas by 4
Pittsburgh by 3
posted by cixelsyd at 10:32 AM on September 25
Philadelphia at Green Bay on Fox (Green Bay by 14)
Tennessee at Atlanta on CBS (Tennessee by 14 LOCK)
New England at Buffalo on CBS (New England by 10 )
Kansas City at Detroit on Fox (KC by 13)
Oakland at Indianapolis on CBS (Oakland by 7 LOCK)
L.A. Chargers at Miami on CBS (Chargers by 21 LOCK)
Washington at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Giants by 3)
Cleveland at Baltimore on CBS (Baltimore by 7 LOCK)
Carolina at Houston on Fox (Carolina by 7)
Tampa Bay at L.A. Chargers on Fox (LA RAMS by 14 LOCK)
Seattle at Arizona on Fox (Seattle by 6)
Minnesota at Chicago on CBS (Minnesota by 3)
Jacksonville at Denver on CBS (Jacksonville by 10)
Dallas at New Orleans on NBC (Dallas by 10)
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh on ESPN (Cinci by 10)
posted by Boaz at 02:49 PM on September 25
THURSDAY
Green Bay by 7
SUNDAY
Atlanta by 6
New England by 7
Kansas City by 8
Indianapolis by 7
L.A. Chargers by 10
N.Y. Giants by 5
Baltimore by 6
Carolina by 6
L.A. Rams by 12
Seattle by 6
Chicago by 6
Jacksonville by 7
New Orleans by 6
MONDAY
Cincinnati by 5
posted by NoMich at 09:36 PM on September 25
Green Bay by 7
Atlanta by 8
Buffalo by 2
Kansas City by 14
Indianapolis by 5
L.A. Chargers by 21
N.Y. Giants by 3
Cleveland by 3
Houston by 5
L.A. by 17
Seattle by 11
Chicago by 6
Jacksonville by 8
Dallas by 4
Cincinnati by 2
posted by tommytrump at 10:46 PM on September 25
grum and jjzucal, hedging your bets by taking the Chargers in both halves of the rare NFL doubleheader?
Green Bay by 6
LOCK Atlanta by 14 LOCK
New England by 7
LOCK Kansas City by 17 LOCK
Indianapolis by 3
L.A. Chargers by 4
LOCK N.Y. Giants by 8 LOCK
Baltimore by 7
Houston by 4
LOCK L.A. Rams by 13 LOCK
Seattle by 3
Chicago by 7
Lock Denver by 9 LOCK
New Orleans by 7
Pittsburgh by 2
posted by bender at 11:48 PM on September 25
Green Bay by 3
Atlanta by 4
New England by 17 LOCK
Kansas City by 12 LOCK
Indianapolis by 6
LA Chargers by 22 LOCK
NY Giants by 3
Baltimore by 9
Houston by 6
LA Charg...RAMS by 20 LOCK
Seattle by 4
Minnesota by 2
Jacksonville by 10
New Orleans by 4
Pittsburgh by 1
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:05 AM on September 26
Green Bay by 11
Tennessee by 3
New England by 17 LOCK
Kansas City by 14 LOCK
Indianapolis by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7
Washington by 3
Baltimore by 11
Carolina by 10
L.A. Chargers by 6
Seattle by 10
Chicago by 13 LOCK
Denver by 5
Dallas by 6
Cincinnati by 7
posted by rumple at 02:12 AM on September 26
grum and jjzucal, hedging your bets by taking the Chargers in both halves of the rare NFL doubleheader?
Ha! I've corrected the schedule to reflect that the Rams are playing the Bucs. Any Chargers/Bucs pick will be treated as a Rams/Buc pick unless you post a revision.
Why does L.A. deserve two good teams? In Florida we rarely get one.
posted by rcade at 01:30 PM on September 26
Back from Nova Scotia. If you've never been there, do yourself a favor and go. I can give you at least 7 good reasons to do so.
Packers and Eagles are each capable of a stinker or a classic. Green Bay by 9
Browns can play, but up to the hype? Baltimore by 3
Chargers will not lose themselves on South Beach. Los Angeles (American Conference) by 16 LOCK
Nothing to be said about this one. Kansas City by 13 LOCK
Is Cam Newton really as bad as he has looked at times this year? Houston by 6
Could Bills be the best team Patriots have played so far this season? I will pick the Pats, but no lock. New England by 9
Raiders appear to be little changed. Indianapolis by 15 LOCK
No Barkley and a rookie quarterback, but that won't matter. New York (National Conference) by 6
Titans have rather underperformed at times, but so have the Falcons Atlanta by 4
Buccaneers will have to walk the plank. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 10 LOCK
Small red birds fall prey to larger raptors. Seattle by 9
British luxury automobile prevails against older Ford SUV. Jacksonville by 8
A classic NFC North battle. Chicago by 3
Cowboys ride on the French Quarter. Dallas by 7
No "Burger for Pittsburgh. Cincinnati by 9
posted by Howard_T at 05:39 PM on September 26
Green Bay by 10 (lock)
Atlanta by 5
New England by 7
Kansas City by 4
Indianapolis by 9 (lock)
L.A. Chargers by 14 (lock)
N.Y. Giants by 6
Baltimore by 9
Houston by 14 (lock)
fuck the L.A. Rams by 12 (lock)
Seattle by 8 (lock)
Minnesota by 3
Jacksonville by 5
Dallas by 6
Cincinnati by 4
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:26 PM on September 26
Philadelphia by 3
Atlanta by 6
New England by 10 *lock*
Kansas City by 17 *lock*
Indianapolis by 10 *lock*
L.A. Chargers by 10 *lock*
N.Y. Giants by 6
Baltimore by 13 *lock*
Houston by 9 *lock*
L.A. Rams by 7 *lock*
Seattle by 5
Chicago by 6
Denver by 3
Dallas by 7
Pittsburgh by 3
posted by cl at 07:32 PM on September 26
Green Bay by 9
Tennessee by 2
New England by 13 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 6
Indianapolis by 8 (LOCK)
L.A. Chargers by 22 (LOCK)
N.Y. Giants by 3
Baltimore by 6
Houston by 1
L.A. Rams by 4
Seattle by 6
Minnesota by 2
Jacksonville by 4
Dallas by 11 (LOCK)
Pittsburgh by 2
posted by wfrazerjr at 07:53 PM on September 26
Packers by 8.
posted by tahoemoj at 08:22 PM on September 26
Early NFL picks as I'll be on vacation
Green Bay by 7
Atlanta by 3
New England by 10 - LOCK
Kansas City by 8 - LOCK
Indianapolis by 7 - LOCK
Los Angeles Chargers by 14 - LOCK
New York Giants by 3
Baltimore by 7 - LOCK
Houston by 7
Los Angeles Rams by 6 - LOCK
Seattle by 3
Minnesota by 3
Denver by 3
Dallas by 7
Pittsburgh by 3
posted by tron7 at 11:02 AM on September 24