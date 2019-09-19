September 18, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 3: Quarterback Blues Edition: Week 3 of the NFL season starts with the Jaguars/Titans game that always seems to be played on Thursdays. In SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, grum@work stays in first, ic23b jumps into second 4 back with a week's best 104 and storm-tossed Howard_T drops to third 24 off the lead.

This Week's Games

Tennessee at Jacksonville on NFL (Thursday)

Cincinnati at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Miami at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)

Denver at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Atlanta at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Baltimore at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Oakland at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Detroit at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

Carolina at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)

New Orleans at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at Washington on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14 (4 < 6 < 8)

San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17 (17 < 24 < 31)

Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10 (2 < 3 < 4)

Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16 (3 < 5 < 7)

Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17 (1 < 2 < 3)

New England 43, Miami 0 (30 < 43 < 56)

Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14 (10 < 14 < 18)

Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26 (1 < 2 < 3)

Dallas 31, Washington 21 (7 < 10 < 13)

Baltimore 23, Arizona 17 (4 < 6 < 8)

Houston 13, Jacksonville 12 (1 < 1 < 1)

Kansas City 28, Oakland 10 (13 < 18 < 23)

Chicago 16, Denver 14 (1 < 2 < 3)

L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9 (13 < 18 < 23)

Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20 (3 < 4 < 5)

Cleveland 23, N.Y. Jets 3 (14 < 20 < 26)



Player Scores

bender's picks Carolina by 12 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 10 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

New England by 24 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 5, 5 points

Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points



Boaz's picks Carolina by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 13, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 12, 0 points

Green Bay by 9, 5 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

New England by 20, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 13, 8 points

Baltimore by 10, 5 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 17, 8 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 9, 5 points



cixelsyd's picks Carolina by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

New England by 18 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 8 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 8 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 4, 5 points



cl's picks Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 6 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 9 [lock], -10 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 5 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], 20 points

Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 3 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points



grum@work's picks Carolina by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

New England by 20 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 9, 5 points



Howard_T's picks Carolina by 9, 0 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 8 points

Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 9, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 8, 8 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 16 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Cleveland by 7, 5 points



ic23b's picks Carolina by 4, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 10 points

Green Bay by 3, 8 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

New England by 26 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 20 points

Baltimore by 21 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 4, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks Carolina by 6 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

New England by 27 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6, 10 points

Seattle by 3, 8 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 20 points

Baltimore by 4 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points



NoMich's picks Carolina by 8, 0 points

Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 8, 0 points

New England by 15 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 5, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 12 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 8, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points



rcade's picks Carolina by 7, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

New England by 20 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 8 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points



rumple's picks Carolina by 12 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 10, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 14 [lock], -10 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 10 points

Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

New Orleans by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points



tahoemoj's picks Tampa Bay by 4, 8 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

New England by 21 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 10, 10 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 9, 5 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

Cleveland by 10, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Carolina by 8, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 5, 5 points

Green Bay by 8, 5 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points

New England by 37, 8 points

Buffalo by 2, 5 points

Seattle by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

Baltimore by 9, 5 points

Houston by 14, 5 points

Kansas City by 16, 8 points

Denver by 9, 0 points

Philadelphia by 14, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Cleveland by 14, 8 points



tron7's picks Carolina by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 4, 8 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 8, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 7 [lock], 10 points



truthhurts's picks Carolina by 7, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 10 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

New England by 24 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 8, 0 points

Dallas by 10, 10 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points



Ufez Jones's picks Carolina by 8, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 10 points

Green Bay by 6, 8 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 20 points

Baltimore by 9, 5 points

Houston by 21 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 8, 5 points

New Orleans by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 9, 5 points

