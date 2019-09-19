September 18, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 3: Quarterback Blues Edition: Week 3 of the NFL season starts with the Jaguars/Titans game that always seems to be played on Thursdays. In SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, grum@work stays in first, ic23b jumps into second 4 back with a week's best 104 and storm-tossed Howard_T drops to third 24 off the lead.
This Week's Games
Tennessee at Jacksonville on NFL (Thursday)
Cincinnati at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Miami at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Denver at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Atlanta at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Baltimore at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Detroit at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Washington on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14 (4 < 6 < 8)
San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17 (17 < 24 < 31)
Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10 (2 < 3 < 4)
Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16 (3 < 5 < 7)
Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17 (1 < 2 < 3)
New England 43, Miami 0 (30 < 43 < 56)
Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14 (10 < 14 < 18)
Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26 (1 < 2 < 3)
Dallas 31, Washington 21 (7 < 10 < 13)
Baltimore 23, Arizona 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Houston 13, Jacksonville 12 (1 < 1 < 1)
Kansas City 28, Oakland 10 (13 < 18 < 23)
Chicago 16, Denver 14 (1 < 2 < 3)
L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9 (13 < 18 < 23)
Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20 (3 < 4 < 5)
Cleveland 23, N.Y. Jets 3 (14 < 20 < 26)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Carolina by 12 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 5, 5 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Boaz's picks
Carolina by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 13, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 12, 0 points
Green Bay by 9, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
New England by 20, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 13, 8 points
Baltimore by 10, 5 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 17, 8 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 9, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Carolina by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
New England by 18 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 8 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 4, 5 points
cl's picks
Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 6 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 9 [lock], -10 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 5 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 20 points
Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 3 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Carolina by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 9, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Carolina by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 8 points
Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 8, 8 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 16 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 8 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
New England by 26 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 20 points
Baltimore by 21 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 4, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Carolina by 6 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
New England by 27 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 10 points
Seattle by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 20 points
Baltimore by 4 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Carolina by 8, 0 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 8, 0 points
New England by 15 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 5, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 12 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 8, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points
rcade's picks
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
rumple's picks
Carolina by 12 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 10, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 10 points
Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
Tampa Bay by 4, 8 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
New England by 21 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 10, 10 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 9, 5 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
Cleveland by 10, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Carolina by 8, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 5, 5 points
Green Bay by 8, 5 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
New England by 37, 8 points
Buffalo by 2, 5 points
Seattle by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
Baltimore by 9, 5 points
Houston by 14, 5 points
Kansas City by 16, 8 points
Denver by 9, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Cleveland by 14, 8 points
tron7's picks
Carolina by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 4, 8 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 8, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 7 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 8, 0 points
Dallas by 10, 10 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Carolina by 8, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 6, 8 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 20 points
Baltimore by 9, 5 points
Houston by 21 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 9, 5 points
wfrazerjr's picks
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Detroit by 2, 8 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 2, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 2, 10 points
Dallas by 4 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 8 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 1, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 2, 5 points
Philadelphia by 2, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|grum@work
|197
|87
|ic23b
|193
|102
|Howard_T
|175
|72
|tron7
|172
|91
|cixelsyd
|171
|82
|jagsnumberone
|163
|80
|rcade
|157
|71
|bender
|155
|81
|Ufez Jones
|151
|78
|NoMich
|149
|66
|truthhurts
|148
|75
|wfrazerjr
|145
|79
|tommytrump
|140
|72
|tahoemoj
|140
|53
|rumple
|117
|59
|cl
|80
|27
|jjzucal
|73
|0
|Boaz
|71
|61
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Kudos to Tommytrump for being the only player to get the New England line close enough for extra points in a 43-point massacre.
posted by rcade at 11:07 PM on September 17
Tennessee by 3
Buffalo by 3
Dallas by 38 (LOCK)
Green Bay by 14 (LOCK)
Atlanta by 7
Kansas City by 10
Minnesota by 10
New England by 27 (LOCK)
Philadelphia by 13
Arizona by 4
Tampa Bay by 13 (LOCK)
Houston by 3
San Francisco by 10
Seattle by 6
L.A.Rams by 7
Chicago by 3
rcade: I believe you made a mistake and gave me 5 points I didn't deserve.
Last weeks pick third from the bottom you have me picking New England by 3 and gave me 5 points, that was actually New Orleans by 3 and New Orleans lost. You already correctly credited me 10 points for my New England lock victory the sixth game from the top.
posted by ic23b at 01:39 AM on September 18
Tennessee by 3
Buffalo by 7
Dallas by 19
Green Bay by 6
Atlanta by 7
Kansas City by 6
Minnesota by 7
New England by 20
Detroit by 7
Arizona by 10
Tampa Bay by 6
L.A. Chargers by 10
San Francisco by 13
Seattle by 7
L.A. Rams by 10
Chicago by 3
posted by grum@work at 06:50 AM on September 18
In Case Of Emergency Break Glass
posted by beaverboard at 07:41 AM on September 18
Tennessee by 3
Buffalo by 9
Dallas by 17 LOCK
Green Bay by 14 LOCK
Atlanta by 7 LOCK
Kansas City by 3
Minnesota by 3
New England by 17 LOCK
Philadelphia by 4
Arizona by 4
Tampa Bay by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7
San Francisco by 10 LOCK
Seattle by 4
L.A. Rams by 9 LOCK
Chicago by 3
posted by cixelsyd at 10:14 AM on September 18
Tennessee by 3
Buffalo by 6
Dallas by 24 *lock*
Green Bay by 7 *lock*
Indianapolis by 5
Kansas City by 7 *lock*
Minnesota by 3 *lock*
New England by 17 *lock*
Philadelphia by 5
Arizona by 5
Tampa Bay by 6 *lock*
L.A. Chargers by 6
San Francisco by 5
Seattle by 9 *lock*
L.A. Rams by 5
Chicago by 5
posted by cl at 10:52 AM on September 18
Titans by 5
posted by truthhurts at 11:28 AM on September 18
Tennessee by 9
Buffalo by 7
Dallas by 24 LOCK
Green Bay by 6
Indianapolis by 3
Kansas City by 11
Minnesota by 3
New England by 17 LOCK
Philadelphia by 7
Arizona by 3
N.Y. Giants by 3
L.A. Chargers by 6
San Francisco by 11 LOCK
Seattle by 13 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
Chicago by 8
posted by rumple at 01:45 PM on September 18
We're still in Nova Scotia, having arrived from Annapolis Royal this afternoon in the town where my father was born and raised, Westport, Nova Scotia. This is a tiny place on a very small island that is the extreme southwest tip of Nova Scotia. I still have some cousins here, and it will be good to see them. The only bad news is that we will be heading home on Sunday, so watching football is out of the question. We can still get our picks done.
Titans greatly disappointed me this week, and perhaps some of the good things that were being said aren't correct. Jacksonville by 6
Bill's are building something there in the city by the lake. Buffalo by 9
Too bad there's no such thing as relegation in the NFL. Dallas by 27 LOCK
Rogers looks like he still has some skills and something around him. Green Bay by 10 LOCK
Falcons were an unpleasant surprise last week, but given their opponent, hey go wrong? Atlanta by 8
Things are looking mighty black for the Ravens. Ksnsas City by 12 LOCK
Raiders were what the ancient Vikings were called. Now a Raider is a pale imitation of those fierce Norsemen. Minnesota by 7
Maybe Jets will do a little better than Patriots' last 2 opponents. New England by 28
Eagles are another team that seemed to play below their best. They should recover this week. Philadelphia by 13
Cam Newton needs to ditch the hats and work on his game. Arizona by 4
Reality sets in for Eli as he sits watching the Jones boy.Tampa Bay by 13
After last week I'm really not sure about Chargers, but I'm less sure about Texans. Los Angeles (American Conference) by 6
Steelers put money in the gum machine, but nothing came out. Now they can't get their quarter back. San Francisco by 10
Another quarterback in trouble. They're dropping like flies. Seattle by 16 LOCK
Browns are elevated to a featured game, but will receive their comeuppance. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 17 LOCK
Washington in the summer is unbearable, but the Bears do well in the autumn. Chicago by 7
posted by Howard_T at 04:53 PM on September 18
Tennessee by 5
Cincinnatiby 4
Dallas by 31
Green Bay by 7
Atlanta by 6
Kansas City by 11
Minnesota by 15
New England by 28
Philadelphia by 9
Arizona by 2
Tampa Bay by 3
L.A. Chargers by 8
San Francisco by 17
Seattle by 9
L.A. Rams by 10
Chicago by 5
posted by tommytrump at 07:02 PM on September 18
Jacksonville by 4
Buffalo by 8
Dallas by 31 LOCK
Green Bay by 7 LOCK
Atlanta by 3
Kansas City by 7 LOCK
Minnesota by 4 LOCK
New England by 35 LOCK
Philadelphia by 6 LOCK
Arizona by 3
Tampa Bay by 4
LA Chargers by 3
San Francisco by 10
Seattle by 5
LA Rams by 10 LOCK
Chicago by 3 LOCK
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:05 AM on September 19
Only one upset came through for me last week: Atlanta topped Philadelphia. I'm picking the Falcons again as an underdog going into Indy to play the Luck-less Colts, but I don't see how Vegas is favoring Indianapolis. I've picked Atlanta as an upset winner all three weeks.
I also have the Cardinals as an underdog victor over the Panthers. I want to pick the Browns in a home upset over the Rams but can't commit. On Yahoo there's not much temptation to go against Los Angeles -- it's currently 90%/10%.
The game I'd most like to see is Kansas City hosting Baltimore.
The less said about my Cincinnati pick last week the better.
Jacksonville by 3
Buffalo by 3
Dallas by 23 (lock)
Green Bay by 7
Atlanta by 3
Kansas City by 10
Minnesota by 7
New England by 24 (lock)
Philadelphia by 7 (lock)
Arizona by 3
Tampa Bay by 7 (lock)
L.A. Chargers by 3
San Francisco by 9 (lock)
Seattle by 7 (lock)
L.A. Rams by 7
Chicago by 3
posted by rcade at 11:05 PM on September 17