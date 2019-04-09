September 02, 2019

Enter SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em Contest: The NFL season starts Thursday, which means the return of the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em. The rules remain the same: Choose the winners of each game and the margin of victory. Make any game a stone cold lead pipe lock to double your points in victory or lose points in defeat. The champion wins an official NFL game ball (details inside).How This Works
SportsFilter is running a season-long NFL Pick 'Em contest and awarding a prize to the season's winner: an official NFL Game Football ($99.99 value).
To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:
Picked the winner? You get 5 points
Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points
Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points
What's the Margin of Error?
A window around the spread that's defined as the following:
spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)
You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.
Examples:
|Actual Spread
|Margin Starts at
|Margin Ends at
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|7
|5
|9
|11
|8
|14
|20
|14
|26
|Outcome
|Your score
|Miami by 20
|8 points (winner + spread within MoE)
|Miami by 10
|5 points (winner only)
|Miami by 15
|10 points (winner + nailed spread)
|Miami by 5
|0 points
Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks
You can choose any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a lock as you like or pick no locks at all.
The Small Print
In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.
Hall of Champions
2016-17: Ufez Jones
2017-18: Tron7
2018-19: Tron7
This Week's Games
Green Bay at Chicago on NBC (Thursday)
L.A. Rams at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Washington at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Baltimore at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at New England on NBC (Sunday)
Houston at New Orleans on ESPN (Monday)
Denver at Oakland on ESPN (Monday)
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Green Bay at Chicago on NBC (Thursday) Green Bay by 7
L.A. Rams at Carolina on Fox (Sunday) Rams by 14 Lock
Washington at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday) Philly by 7
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday) Buffalo by 3
Atlanta at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday) Atlanta by 7
Baltimore at Miami on CBS (Sunday) Baltimore by 7
Kansas City at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday) KC by 14
Tennessee at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday) Cleveland by 7
Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)Indy by 9
Cincinnati at Seattle on CBS (Sunday) Seattle by 10
San Francisco at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday) Tampa by 7
N.Y. Giants at Dallas on Fox (Sunday) Dallas by 9
Detroit at Arizona on Fox (Sunday) Arizona by 10
Pittsburgh at New England on NBC (Sunday)New England by 14 Lock
Houston at New Orleans on ESPN (Monday) New Orleans by 7
Denver at Oakland on ESPN (Monday) Denver by 10
posted by Boaz at 11:13 AM on September 02
THURSDAY
Chicago by 5
SUNDAY
L.A. Rams by 5
Philadelphia by 10
N.Y. Jets by 6
Minnesota by 7
Baltimore by 7
Kansas City by 14
Cleveland by 7
L.A. Chargers by 8
Seattle by 12
Tampa Bay by 4
Dallas by 5
Detroit by 4
New England by 5
MONDAY
New Orleans by 8
Oakland by 4
posted by NoMich at 03:49 PM on September 02
Green Bay by 3
L.A.Rams by 12
Philadelphia by 21 (LOCK)
N.Y.Jets by 3
Minnesota by 10 (LOCK)
Baltimore by 14 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 13 (LOCK)
Cleveland by 13 (LOCK)
L.A.Chargers by 14 (LOCK)
Seattle by 17 (LOCK)
San Francisco by 3
N.Y.Giants by 3
Detroit by 3 Just because I have to.
New England by 3
New Orleans by 24 (LOCK)
Oakland by 3
Live by the lock or die by the lock.
posted by ic23b at 05:04 PM on September 02
Green Bay by 9
L.A. Rams by 17
Philadelphia by 3
Buffalo by 3
Atlanta by 7
Baltimore by 12
Kansas City by 17
Cleveland by 6
L.A. Chargers by 19
Seattle by 4
San Francisco by 3
Dallas by 10
Detroit by 6
New England by 9
Houston by 3
Oakland by 3
posted by grum@work at 05:57 PM on September 02
Chicago by 9
L.A. Rams by 6
Philadelphia by 5
N.Y. Jets by 7
Minnesota by 3
Baltimore by 6
Kansas City by 9
Cleveland by 6
L.A. Chargers by 5 LOCK
Seattle by 8
San Francisco by 5
Dallas by 7 LOCK
Detroit by 4
New England by 3 LOCK
New Orleans by 7
Oakland by 6
posted by cixelsyd at 10:13 AM on September 03
Chicago by 3
L.A. Rams by 5
Philadelphia by 6
N.Y. Jets by 10
Atlanta by 3
Baltimore by 3
Kansas City by 6
Cleveland by 10
L.A. Chargers by 3
Seattle by 7 *lock*
San Francisco by 5
Dallas by 3
Detroit by 3
Pittsburgh by 6
Houston by 7
Oakland by 3
posted by cl at 08:39 PM on September 03
Chicago by 3
L.A. Rams by 7 (lock)
Philadelphia by 10 (lock)
Buffalo by 3
Atlanta by 3
Baltimore by 3
Kansas City by 6 (lock)
Cleveland by 7 (lock)
L.A. Chargers by 7 (lock)
Seattle by 13 (lock)
San Francisco by 3
Dallas by 4
Arizona by 3
New England by 3
New Orleans by 7 (lock)
Oakland by 3
I like the Bills, Falcons and 49ers as upsets, though I'm surprised San Fran is a 2.5-point underdog visiting Tampa Bay. The consensus on Yahoo's contest is 56% 49ers.
Homerism aside, the game I most want to see is Cleveland's opener. They seem like the real deal.
I want to believe the Jags D is up to the challenge of KC, but the 30-14 result last season and the expected shakiness of a new offense and quarterback deflate my excessive optimism. At least I don't have to pin my hopes on Bortles.
posted by rcade at 10:30 AM on September 02