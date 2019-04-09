September 02, 2019

Enter SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em Contest: The NFL season starts Thursday, which means the return of the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em. The rules remain the same: Choose the winners of each game and the margin of victory. Make any game a stone cold lead pipe lock to double your points in victory or lose points in defeat. The champion wins an official NFL game ball (details inside).

SportsFilter is running a season-long NFL Pick 'Em contest and awarding a prize to the season's winner: an official NFL Game Football ($99.99 value).

To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:

Picked the winner? You get 5 points

Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points

Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points

What's the Margin of Error?

A window around the spread that's defined as the following:

spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)

You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.

Examples:

Actual Spread Margin Starts at Margin Ends at 1 1 1 4 3 5 7 5 9 11 8 14 20 14 26

Outcome Your score Miami by 20 8 points (winner + spread within MoE) Miami by 10 5 points (winner only) Miami by 15 10 points (winner + nailed spread) Miami by 5 0 points

So if you picked, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:

Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks

You can choose any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a lock as you like or pick no locks at all.

The Small Print

In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.

Hall of Champions

2016-17: Ufez Jones

2017-18: Tron7

2018-19: Tron7

This Week's Games

Green Bay at Chicago on NBC (Thursday)

L.A. Rams at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)

Washington at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

Atlanta at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

Baltimore at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Kansas City at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Tennessee at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at New England on NBC (Sunday)

Houston at New Orleans on ESPN (Monday)

Denver at Oakland on ESPN (Monday)



Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 08:09 AM - 7 comments