March 27, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Second-to-Last Week: LeBron's New Normal Edition : There are two weeks left in the NBA regular season. The Pace Mannion Pick 'Em has six games to pick this week and 11 next week. Florida Man leads NoMich by 29 after hitting a Boston-over-L.A. lock exactly. Howard_T is in third. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Indiana at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Lakers at Utah on ESPN (Wednesday)

Denver at Houston on NBA TV (Thursday)

Indiana at Boston on NBA TV (Friday)

Philadelphia at Minnesota on NBA TV (Saturday)

Charlotte at Golden State on NBA TV (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Indiana.

Last Week's Results

Cleveland 107, Milwaukee 102 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

rcade's picks Milwaukee by 5, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 504 0 NoMich 475 0 Howard_T 414 0 tron7 398 0 bender 380 0 Ufez Jones 377 0 scooby10672 229 0 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:18 PM - 10 comments