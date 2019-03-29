March 13, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 22: Placeholder Edition: This is not a pick 'em post. This is just a tribute.

This Week's Games

New York at Indiana (Tuesday)



Last Week's Results

Chicago 108, Philadelphia 107 (1 < 1 < 1)

Denver 115, L.A. Lakers 99 (11 < 16 < 21)

Milwaukee 117, Indiana 98 (13 < 19 < 25)

Oklahoma City 129, Portland 121 (6 < 8 < 10)

Houston 107, Philadelphia 91 (11 < 16 < 21)

Golden State 122, Denver 105 (12 < 17 < 22)

Boston 120, L.A. Lakers 107 (9 < 13 < 17)

Philadelphia 106, Indiana 89 (12 < 17 < 22)



Player Scores

bender's picks Philadelphia by 6 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 6, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 2, 5 points

Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 5, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 10 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 9, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 8 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 11, 5 points

NoMich's picks Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Denver by 5, 5 points

Milwaukee by 8, 5 points

Portland by 7, 0 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

rcade's picks Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

Denver by 8 [lock], 10 points

Indiana by 7, 0 points

Portland by 9, 0 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Boston by 13 [lock], 20 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

tron7's picks Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Denver by 8, 5 points

Milwaukee by 5, 5 points

Portland by 6, 0 points

Houston by 11, 8 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Boston by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 4, 0 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 5, 5 points

Boston by 14 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 504 45 NoMich 475 25 Howard_T 414 28 tron7 398 33 bender 380 30 Ufez Jones 377 36 scooby10672 229 0 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:24 PM - 0 comments