March 13, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 22: Placeholder Edition: This is not a pick 'em post. This is just a tribute.
This Week's Games
New York at Indiana (Tuesday)
Last Week's Results
Chicago 108, Philadelphia 107 (1 < 1 < 1)
Denver 115, L.A. Lakers 99 (11 < 16 < 21)
Milwaukee 117, Indiana 98 (13 < 19 < 25)
Oklahoma City 129, Portland 121 (6 < 8 < 10)
Houston 107, Philadelphia 91 (11 < 16 < 21)
Golden State 122, Denver 105 (12 < 17 < 22)
Boston 120, L.A. Lakers 107 (9 < 13 < 17)
Philadelphia 106, Indiana 89 (12 < 17 < 22)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 6, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 2, 5 points
Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 5, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 10 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 9, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 8 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 11, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Denver by 5, 5 points
Milwaukee by 8, 5 points
Portland by 7, 0 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
Denver by 8 [lock], 10 points
Indiana by 7, 0 points
Portland by 9, 0 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Boston by 13 [lock], 20 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
tron7's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Denver by 8, 5 points
Milwaukee by 5, 5 points
Portland by 6, 0 points
Houston by 11, 8 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Boston by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 4, 0 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Golden State by 5, 5 points
Boston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|504
|45
|NoMich
|475
|25
|Howard_T
|414
|28
|tron7
|398
|33
|bender
|380
|30
|Ufez Jones
|377
|36
|scooby10672
|229
|0
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
