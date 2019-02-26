February 24, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: Howard_T: The SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em has been won by Howard_T, who claims the pants of a champion. Second place is a tie between Gridironarizona and Jagsnumberone. The coveted costanza is claimed by NoMich.

posted by rcade to football at 09:57 PM - 8 comments

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
Howard_T7621
gridironarizona6518
jagsnumberone6515
ic23b6135
tron76115
tahoemoj575
bender545
rcade5715
rumple4325
tommytrump435
werty310
truthhurts23-15
grum@work3820
cixelsyd135
holden130
NoMich55
moder800

New England by 10 (7 < 10 < 13)

Props

FIRST FG: Stephen Gostkowski

FIRST TD: Sony Michel

PASSING: Tom Brady

RUSHING: Sony Michel

RECEIVING: Julian Edelman

SACK: Jonathan Jones, Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower of New England; John Franklin-Myers of L.A. Rams

INTERCEPTION: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Cory Littleton, L.A. Rams

OOPS: Tom Brady

MVP: Julian Edelman

ADS: NFL

See the last post for props winners.

posted by rcade at 10:06 PM on February 24

Congratulations, Howard! Do I assume correctly you will be selecting this fetching color combination?

posted by rcade at 10:08 PM on February 24

Seniority, wisdom, and life experience prevail.

posted by beaverboard at 10:14 PM on February 24

Good going, Howard!

How the hell did I end up with five points? Man, I really sucked this year.

Thanks for hosting this, rcade. Great job as always

posted by NoMich at 10:15 PM on February 24

My phone keeps pinging with news bulletins and every time I check to see if it's an announcement of Howard's pick 'em victory, I find out it's just a bunch of dumb updates from the Academy Awards show.

posted by beaverboard at 11:09 PM on February 24

Here it is, almost midnight, and I have just now gotten around to looking at SpoFi. Wow!!! I had no idea I would be close, let alone come out on top. Win or lose it's always fun, and we really appreciate your running it, rcade. If the pants are available in Day Spa Red, that's my pick. Otherwise I will stick with Patriots' red, white, and blue. That will be perfect for my next visit to a certain spot in Jupiter, FL. I will pass my size data, address and the like along to you, rcade, via FB Message if that's ok.

To all, it's been great playing with you. Sometimes even the blind hog finds an acorn, so I put my win into that category. Now it's time to get serious in the NBA pick 'em.

posted by Howard_T at 11:55 PM on February 24

Last weeks -20 killed me. Congratulations Howard_T.

posted by ic23b at 02:50 AM on February 25

Congratulations Howard! Welcome to the fancy pants club!!

posted by tahoemoj at 07:54 PM on February 25

