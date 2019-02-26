February 24, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: Howard_T: The SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em has been won by Howard_T, who claims the pants of a champion. Second place is a tie between Gridironarizona and Jagsnumberone. The coveted costanza is claimed by NoMich.
Congratulations, Howard! Do I assume correctly you will be selecting this fetching color combination?
posted by rcade at 10:08 PM on February 24
Seniority, wisdom, and life experience prevail.
posted by beaverboard at 10:14 PM on February 24
Good going, Howard!
How the hell did I end up with five points? Man, I really sucked this year.
Thanks for hosting this, rcade. Great job as always
posted by NoMich at 10:15 PM on February 24
My phone keeps pinging with news bulletins and every time I check to see if it's an announcement of Howard's pick 'em victory, I find out it's just a bunch of dumb updates from the Academy Awards show.
posted by beaverboard at 11:09 PM on February 24
Here it is, almost midnight, and I have just now gotten around to looking at SpoFi. Wow!!! I had no idea I would be close, let alone come out on top. Win or lose it's always fun, and we really appreciate your running it, rcade. If the pants are available in Day Spa Red, that's my pick. Otherwise I will stick with Patriots' red, white, and blue. That will be perfect for my next visit to a certain spot in Jupiter, FL. I will pass my size data, address and the like along to you, rcade, via FB Message if that's ok.
To all, it's been great playing with you. Sometimes even the blind hog finds an acorn, so I put my win into that category. Now it's time to get serious in the NBA pick 'em.
posted by Howard_T at 11:55 PM on February 24
Last weeks -20 killed me. Congratulations Howard_T.
posted by ic23b at 02:50 AM on February 25
Congratulations Howard! Welcome to the fancy pants club!!
posted by tahoemoj at 07:54 PM on February 25
New England by 10 (7 < 10 < 13)
Props
FIRST FG: Stephen Gostkowski
FIRST TD: Sony Michel
PASSING: Tom Brady
RUSHING: Sony Michel
RECEIVING: Julian Edelman
SACK: Jonathan Jones, Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower of New England; John Franklin-Myers of L.A. Rams
INTERCEPTION: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Cory Littleton, L.A. Rams
OOPS: Tom Brady
MVP: Julian Edelman
ADS: NFL
See the last post for props winners.
posted by rcade at 10:06 PM on February 24