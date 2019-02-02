February 01, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Super Bowl 0x35 Edition: The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet Sunday in Super Bowl 0x35. In our contest, Howard_T jumps into first place with a 25-point week, followed by Tahoemoj in second and Jagsnumberone in third. For the chance to don the pants of a champion, pick the Super Bowl winner, the spread, 10 prop bets and a tiebreaker. Remember to bubble your answers in fully. Don't pick up your pencils until I say begin. Begin!

This Week's Games

New England at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23 (2 < 3 < 4)

New England 37, Kansas City 31 (4 < 6 < 8)



Player Scores

bender's picks New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

cixelsyd's picks L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

gridironarizona's picks New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

grum@work's picks New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Howard_T's picks New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 6 [lock], 20 points

ic23b's picks New Orleans by 12 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

jagsnumberone's picks New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

NoMich's picks New Orleans by 5 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks L.A. Rams by 3 [lock], 20 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

rumple's picks New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 16 points

tommytrump's picks Kansas City by 17, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points

tron7's picks L.A. Rams by 0 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 0 [lock], -10 points

truthhurts's picks New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 3 [lock], -10 points

werty's picks L.A. Rams by 1 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points



Standings (Without Props)

Player Total Score This Week gridironarizona 47 0 rcade 42 10 tahoemoj 42 6 tron7 41 0 Howard_T 35 10 jagsnumberone 35 0 bender 34 -10 tommytrump 33 5 werty 26 0 ic23b 26 -20 grum@work 18 -10 truthhurts 18 -20 holden 13 0 cixelsyd 10 -2 moder8 0 0 rumple -2 0 NoMich -5 -20

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 10:24 AM - 7 comments