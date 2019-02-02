February 01, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Super Bowl 0x35 Edition: The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet Sunday in Super Bowl 0x35. In our contest, Howard_T jumps into first place with a 25-point week, followed by Tahoemoj in second and Jagsnumberone in third. For the chance to don the pants of a champion, pick the Super Bowl winner, the spread, 10 prop bets and a tiebreaker. Remember to bubble your answers in fully. Don't pick up your pencils until I say begin. Begin!

This Week's Games

New England at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
New England 37, Kansas City 31 (4 < 6 < 8)

Player Scores

bender's picks

New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points

cixelsyd's picks

L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

gridironarizona's picks

New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points

grum@work's picks

New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Howard_T's picks

New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 6 [lock], 20 points

ic23b's picks

New Orleans by 12 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

jagsnumberone's picks

New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points

NoMich's picks

New Orleans by 5 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks

L.A. Rams by 3 [lock], 20 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

rumple's picks

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks

Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 16 points

tommytrump's picks

Kansas City by 17, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points

tron7's picks

L.A. Rams by 0 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 0 [lock], -10 points

truthhurts's picks

New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 3 [lock], -10 points

werty's picks

L.A. Rams by 1 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

Standings (Without Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
gridironarizona470
rcade4210
tahoemoj426
tron7410
Howard_T3510
jagsnumberone350
bender34-10
tommytrump335
werty260
ic23b26-20
grum@work18-10
truthhurts18-20
holden130
cixelsyd10-2
moder800
rumple-20
NoMich-5-20

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 10:24 AM - 7 comments

Standings with Props

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
Howard_T5525
tahoemoj526
jagsnumberone505
bender490
gridironarizona470
tron7460
rcade4210
tommytrump385
werty310
ic23b26-20
truthhurts23-15
grum@work18-10
rumple1815
holden130
cixelsyd8-2
NoMich0-20
moder800

Last Week's Props

1. Passing yards: Tom Brady, 348 (rumple, Howard_T)

2. Rushing yards: Sony Michel, 113 (rumple, Howard_T, bender)

3. Receiving yards: Sammy Watkins, 114 (no winners)

4. Points: New England, 37 (Howard_T)

5. Sack or partial sack: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans (truthhurts); Trey Flowers, New England (rumple, jagsnumberone, bender); Ndamukong Suh and Dante Fowler Jr., L.A. Rams (no winners); Kyle Van Noy, Lawrence Guy, John Simon, New England (no winners)

This Week's Game

Pick the winner and spread.

This Week's Props

FIRST FG: Pick the kicker who scores the first field goal.

FIRST TD: Pick the player who scores the first touchdown.

PASSING: Pick the quarterback with the most passing yards.

RUSHING: Pick the player with the most rushing yards.

RECEIVING: Pick the player with the most receiving yards.

SACK: Pick a player who will get a sack or partial sack.

INTERCEPTION: Pick a player who will get an interception.

OOPS: Pick the player who commits the first turnover.

MVP: Pick the game's MVP.

ADS: Pick the brand/company that will win the USA Today Ad-Meter.

Tiebreaker

Pick the total score of the game. (If two players choose the same score, the one who posted it first wins.)

posted by rcade at 10:28 AM on February 01

I'm not in the pick'em, but I will predict that:

- Matthew Slater will score a touchdown

- Something that has never happened to the Pats in the SB: Brady will get knocked out of the game

- Gostkowski will end up wishing that someone else had his job

posted by beaverboard at 10:44 AM on February 01

RAMS by 10

FIRST FG: Zuerlein

FIRST TD: Gurley

PASSING: Goff

RUSHING: CJ Anderson

RECEIVING: Cooks

SACK: Sheard

INTERCEPTION: Talib

OOPS: Brady

MVP: Gurley

ADS: Amazon

POINTS: 58

posted by cixelsyd at 12:03 PM on February 01

L.A. Rans by 17

F.G. Zuerein

T.D. Goff

Rushing Anderson

Receiving Woods

Sack Suh

Interception Johnson

Oops! Brady

MVP Goff

Ad Budweiser

Points 61

Lock whatever is lockable

posted by tommytrump at 01:01 PM on February 01

Damn, Howard bringing the A-Game!! You're going to need to bring it again to keep me from repeating as champ, because my ultimate goal is to have the entire family--Mrs. Moj and the little Moj's--decked out in matching Zubaz for the first game of the post-Marvin era of Bengals football. Or as my 3-year old daughter calls them, "Daddy's silly pants."

Rams win by 6 (and the cries from New Orleans only intensify)

FIRST FG: Zuerlein

FIRST TD: Edelman

PASSING: Brady

RUSHING: Gurley (shake it off, kid)

RECEIVING: Gronkowski

SACK: Flowers

INTERCEPTION: Joyner

OOPS: Michel

MVP: Gurley

ADS: Hyundai (Jason Bateman FTW)

POINTS: 62

posted by tahoemoj at 02:39 PM on February 01

New England by 3 (LOCK)

First FG- Greg Zuerlein

First TD- Sony Michel

QB most Passing Yards- Brady

Most Rushing Yards- Sony Michel

Most Receiving Yards- Julian Edelman

Sack- Trey Flowers (NE)

Interception- Stephon Gilmore (NE)

OOPS- Golf

MVP- Sony Michel

AD- Hyundai

Total Score- 73

posted by ic23b at 02:42 PM on February 01

Rams by 10

FIRST FG: Stephen Gostkowski

FIRST TD: Robert Woods

PASSING: Jared Goff

RUSHING: Sony Michel

RECEIVING: Robert Woods

SACK: Aaron Donald

INTERCEPTION: Marcus Peters

OOPS: Tom Brady

MVP: Jared Goff

ADS: Budweiser

Tiebreaker: 44

posted by rcade at 05:05 PM on February 01

