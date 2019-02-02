February 01, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Super Bowl 0x35 Edition: The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet Sunday in Super Bowl 0x35. In our contest, Howard_T jumps into first place with a 25-point week, followed by Tahoemoj in second and Jagsnumberone in third. For the chance to don the pants of a champion, pick the Super Bowl winner, the spread, 10 prop bets and a tiebreaker. Remember to bubble your answers in fully. Don't pick up your pencils until I say begin. Begin!
This Week's Games
New England at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
New England 37, Kansas City 31 (4 < 6 < 8)
Player Scores
Standings (Without Props)
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff.
I'm not in the pick'em, but I will predict that:
- Matthew Slater will score a touchdown
- Something that has never happened to the Pats in the SB: Brady will get knocked out of the game
- Gostkowski will end up wishing that someone else had his job
posted by beaverboard at 10:44 AM on February 01
RAMS by 10
FIRST FG: Zuerlein
FIRST TD: Gurley
PASSING: Goff
RUSHING: CJ Anderson
RECEIVING: Cooks
SACK: Sheard
INTERCEPTION: Talib
OOPS: Brady
MVP: Gurley
ADS: Amazon
POINTS: 58
posted by cixelsyd at 12:03 PM on February 01
L.A. Rans by 17
F.G. Zuerein
T.D. Goff
Rushing Anderson
Receiving Woods
Sack Suh
Interception Johnson
Oops! Brady
MVP Goff
Ad Budweiser
Points 61
Lock whatever is lockable
posted by tommytrump at 01:01 PM on February 01
Damn, Howard bringing the A-Game!! You're going to need to bring it again to keep me from repeating as champ, because my ultimate goal is to have the entire family--Mrs. Moj and the little Moj's--decked out in matching Zubaz for the first game of the post-Marvin era of Bengals football. Or as my 3-year old daughter calls them, "Daddy's silly pants."
Rams win by 6 (and the cries from New Orleans only intensify)
FIRST FG: Zuerlein
FIRST TD: Edelman
PASSING: Brady
RUSHING: Gurley (shake it off, kid)
RECEIVING: Gronkowski
SACK: Flowers
INTERCEPTION: Joyner
OOPS: Michel
MVP: Gurley
ADS: Hyundai (Jason Bateman FTW)
POINTS: 62
posted by tahoemoj at 02:39 PM on February 01
New England by 3 (LOCK)
First FG- Greg Zuerlein
First TD- Sony Michel
QB most Passing Yards- Brady
Most Rushing Yards- Sony Michel
Most Receiving Yards- Julian Edelman
Sack- Trey Flowers (NE)
Interception- Stephon Gilmore (NE)
OOPS- Golf
MVP- Sony Michel
AD- Hyundai
Total Score- 73
posted by ic23b at 02:42 PM on February 01
Rams by 10
FIRST FG: Stephen Gostkowski
FIRST TD: Robert Woods
PASSING: Jared Goff
RUSHING: Sony Michel
RECEIVING: Robert Woods
SACK: Aaron Donald
INTERCEPTION: Marcus Peters
OOPS: Tom Brady
MVP: Jared Goff
ADS: Budweiser
Tiebreaker: 44
posted by rcade at 05:05 PM on February 01
Standings with Props
Last Week's Props
1. Passing yards: Tom Brady, 348 (rumple, Howard_T)
2. Rushing yards: Sony Michel, 113 (rumple, Howard_T, bender)
3. Receiving yards: Sammy Watkins, 114 (no winners)
4. Points: New England, 37 (Howard_T)
5. Sack or partial sack: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans (truthhurts); Trey Flowers, New England (rumple, jagsnumberone, bender); Ndamukong Suh and Dante Fowler Jr., L.A. Rams (no winners); Kyle Van Noy, Lawrence Guy, John Simon, New England (no winners)
This Week's Game
Pick the winner and spread.
This Week's Props
FIRST FG: Pick the kicker who scores the first field goal.
FIRST TD: Pick the player who scores the first touchdown.
PASSING: Pick the quarterback with the most passing yards.
RUSHING: Pick the player with the most rushing yards.
RECEIVING: Pick the player with the most receiving yards.
SACK: Pick a player who will get a sack or partial sack.
INTERCEPTION: Pick a player who will get an interception.
OOPS: Pick the player who commits the first turnover.
MVP: Pick the game's MVP.
ADS: Pick the brand/company that will win the USA Today Ad-Meter.
Tiebreaker
Pick the total score of the game. (If two players choose the same score, the one who posted it first wins.)
posted by rcade at 10:28 AM on February 01