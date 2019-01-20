January 19, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Conference Championship Round: Pick the winners of Sunday's conference championships -- Rams/Saints, Patriots/Chiefs -- and the game's spread along with five props. In the contest, the top three are new: Bender in first at 49, Gridironarizona 2 back in second and Ic23b 3 back in third.

This Week's Games

L.A. Rams at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

New England at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13 (13 < 18 < 23)

L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22 (6 < 8 < 10)

New England 41, L.A. Chargers 28 (9 < 13 < 17)

New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14 (4 < 6 < 8)



Player Scores

bender's picks Kansas City by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks Kansas City by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

gridironarizona's picks Kansas City by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 16 points

New England by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

grum@work's picks Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

jagsnumberone's picks Kansas City by 9, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

NoMich's picks Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 8 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

rumple's picks Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

New England by 9, 8 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

tahoemoj's picks Kansas City by 12, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

tommytrump's picks Kansas City by 8, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 17, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

tron7's picks Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], 16 points

New England by 3 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

truthhurts's picks Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

werty's picks Kansas City by 5 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 3 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 1 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points



Standings (Without Props)

Player Total Score This Week gridironarizona 47 34 ic23b 46 31 bender 44 31 tron7 41 46 truthhurts 38 30 tahoemoj 36 18 jagsnumberone 35 15 rcade 32 26 grum@work 28 13 tommytrump 28 10 werty 26 26 Howard_T 25 25 NoMich 15 20 holden 13 0 cixelsyd 12 27 moder8 0 0 rumple -2 13

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 04:20 PM - 11 comments