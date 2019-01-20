January 19, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Conference Championship Round: Pick the winners of Sunday's conference championships -- Rams/Saints, Patriots/Chiefs -- and the game's spread along with five props. In the contest, the top three are new: Bender in first at 49, Gridironarizona 2 back in second and Ic23b 3 back in third.

This Week's Games

L.A. Rams at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
New England at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13 (13 < 18 < 23)
L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22 (6 < 8 < 10)
New England 41, L.A. Chargers 28 (9 < 13 < 17)
New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14 (4 < 6 < 8)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Kansas City by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks

Kansas City by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

gridironarizona's picks

Kansas City by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points

grum@work's picks

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Howard_T's picks

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Kansas City by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points

NoMich's picks

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

rumple's picks

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
New England by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points

tahoemoj's picks

Kansas City by 12, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points

tommytrump's picks

Kansas City by 8, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 17, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

tron7's picks

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], 16 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

truthhurts's picks

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

werty's picks

Kansas City by 5 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 1 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

Standings (Without Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
gridironarizona4734
ic23b4631
bender4431
tron74146
truthhurts3830
tahoemoj3618
jagsnumberone3515
rcade3226
grum@work2813
tommytrump2810
werty2626
Howard_T2525
NoMich1520
holden130
cixelsyd1227
moder800
rumple-213

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 04:20 PM - 11 comments

Standings with Props

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
bender4936
gridironarizona4734
ic23b4631
tahoemoj4623
tron74651
jagsnumberone4525
truthhurts3830
tommytrump3315
rcade3226
werty3131
Howard_T3030
grum@work2813
NoMich2025
holden130
cixelsyd1227
rumple318
moder800

Last Week's Props

1. Passing yards: Brady, 343 (no winners)

2. Rushing yards: Michel, 129 (Howard_T)

3. Receiving yards: Thomas, 171 (jagsnumberone, tahoemoj, bender, werty)

4. Quarterback with interception: Rivers (NoMich, tron7, rumple), Foles (jagsnumberone), Brees (tommytrump)

5. Most points: New England, 41 (no winners)

This Week's Props

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points

2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points

3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points

4. The team that will score the most points. +5 points

5. A player who will get a sack or partial sack. +5 points

posted by rcade at 04:26 PM on January 19

Rams by 3 <-- lock

Chiefs by 6 <-- lock

1. Passer: Drew Brees

2. Rusher: Todd Gurley

3. Receiver: Mike Thomas

4. Points: Rams

5. Sacker: Aaron Donald

posted by rcade at 05:05 PM on January 19

Wow, there's a lot of people bunched up at the top. Too bad I'm not one of them, but this is still exciting.

New Orleans by 5
Kansas City by 6

The quarterback with the most passing yards: P. Mahomes (KC)

The player with the most rushing yards: CJ Anderson (LAR)

The player with the most receiving yards: T. Hill (KC)

The team that will score the most points. Kansas City Chefs (great googly moogly)

A player who will get a sack or partial sack: J. Houston (KC)

posted by NoMich at 05:08 PM on January 19

Kansas City by 17

L.A. Rams by 9

Q.B. Mahomes

Rush Yds. Gurley

Rec. Yds. Hill

Points Kansas City

Sack Donald

posted by tommytrump at 05:15 PM on January 19

Saints by 10 LOCK
Chiefs by 3 LOCK

Most Passing Yards-Brees (Saints)
Rushing Yards-Gurley
Receiving Yards Hill Chiefs
Points Saints
Sack Jordan (Saints)

posted by truthhurts at 05:35 PM on January 19

New Orleans by 12 (LOCK)

Kansas City by 6 (LOCK)

Passing Yards- Brees

Rushing Yards- Damien Williams

Receiving Yards- Julian Edelman

Points- Kansas City

Sack- Justin Houston

posted by ic23b at 05:41 PM on January 19

Saints by 14

Chiefs by 3

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. Brees

2. The player with the most rushing yards. Gurley

3. The player with the most receiving yards. Hill (KC)

4. The team that will score the most points. Saints

5. A player who will get a sack or partial sack. Donald

posted by grum@work at 08:04 PM on January 19

I can win this thing

New Orleans by 13 LOCK

NE by 17 LOCK

QB: Brady

Rushing: Michel

Recieving: Edelman

Points: New Orleans

Sack: Flowers

posted by rumple at 09:54 PM on January 19

L.A. Rams by 4

Kansas City by 10 LOCK

QB: Mahomes

RB: Gurley

RX: Hill (KC)

Points: KC

Sack: Donald (LAR)

posted by cixelsyd at 11:26 PM on January 19

Big storm in its early stages outside. Church has been canceled, so I can sleep in a little bit, but I will need to get up early enough to move the snow before it turns to ice. Once I get the snow blowing done it will be a great day for watching football. Great day for the pick 'em? We'll see.

In the dome, a screaming crowd behind you, and a young quarterback on the other side is a good combination to have. Add a veteran like Brees, and things don't look good for the Rams. New Orleans by 10 LOCK

Chiefs can run the ball, Mahomes can throw the ball, and Chiefs defense has been performing much better lately. It should be a blowout, at least on paper. On the other side you have a Patriots running game that moved at will against Chargers. This allowed Brady to pick out a receiver and almost be guaranteed a completion. Patriots defense has been vulnerable to the run, but the defensive backs are skilled. Chiefs seem to be nearly consensus pick. Who am I to argue? New England by 6 LOCK

Brady has a day for the ages..

Michel runs wild and makes it easy for Brady

Hill (KC) gets yards but not TDs.

New England breaks the scoreboard.

Hightower (NE) introduces himself rather violently to Mahomes.

Kick the damned ball and let's play.

posted by Howard_T at 11:51 PM on January 19

LA Rams - Lock
Kansas City - Lock

QB - Mahomes
RB - Gueley
WR - Kelce
Points - Kansas City
Sack - Houston

posted by tron7 at 01:02 AM on January 20

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.