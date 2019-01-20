January 19, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Conference Championship Round: Pick the winners of Sunday's conference championships -- Rams/Saints, Patriots/Chiefs -- and the game's spread along with five props. In the contest, the top three are new: Bender in first at 49, Gridironarizona 2 back in second and Ic23b 3 back in third.
This Week's Games
L.A. Rams at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
New England at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13 (13 < 18 < 23)
L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22 (6 < 8 < 10)
New England 41, L.A. Chargers 28 (9 < 13 < 17)
New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14 (4 < 6 < 8)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
gridironarizona's picks
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
grum@work's picks
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Kansas City by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
rumple's picks
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
New England by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
Kansas City by 12, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Kansas City by 8, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 17, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
tron7's picks
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], 16 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
werty's picks
Kansas City by 5 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 1 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
Standings (Without Props)
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|gridironarizona
|47
|34
|ic23b
|46
|31
|bender
|44
|31
|tron7
|41
|46
|truthhurts
|38
|30
|tahoemoj
|36
|18
|jagsnumberone
|35
|15
|rcade
|32
|26
|grum@work
|28
|13
|tommytrump
|28
|10
|werty
|26
|26
|Howard_T
|25
|25
|NoMich
|15
|20
|holden
|13
|0
|cixelsyd
|12
|27
|moder8
|0
|0
|rumple
|-2
|13
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Rams by 3 <-- lock
Chiefs by 6 <-- lock
1. Passer: Drew Brees
2. Rusher: Todd Gurley
3. Receiver: Mike Thomas
4. Points: Rams
5. Sacker: Aaron Donald
posted by rcade at 05:05 PM on January 19
Wow, there's a lot of people bunched up at the top. Too bad I'm not one of them, but this is still exciting.
New Orleans by 5
Kansas City by 6
The quarterback with the most passing yards: P. Mahomes (KC)
The player with the most rushing yards: CJ Anderson (LAR)
The player with the most receiving yards: T. Hill (KC)
The team that will score the most points. Kansas City Chefs (great googly moogly)
A player who will get a sack or partial sack: J. Houston (KC)
posted by NoMich at 05:08 PM on January 19
Kansas City by 17
L.A. Rams by 9
Q.B. Mahomes
Rush Yds. Gurley
Rec. Yds. Hill
Points Kansas City
Sack Donald
posted by tommytrump at 05:15 PM on January 19
Saints by 10 LOCK
Chiefs by 3 LOCK
Most Passing Yards-Brees (Saints)
Rushing Yards-Gurley
Receiving Yards Hill Chiefs
Points Saints
Sack Jordan (Saints)
posted by truthhurts at 05:35 PM on January 19
New Orleans by 12 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 6 (LOCK)
Passing Yards- Brees
Rushing Yards- Damien Williams
Receiving Yards- Julian Edelman
Points- Kansas City
Sack- Justin Houston
posted by ic23b at 05:41 PM on January 19
Saints by 14
Chiefs by 3
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. Brees
2. The player with the most rushing yards. Gurley
3. The player with the most receiving yards. Hill (KC)
4. The team that will score the most points. Saints
5. A player who will get a sack or partial sack. Donald
posted by grum@work at 08:04 PM on January 19
I can win this thing
New Orleans by 13 LOCK
NE by 17 LOCK
QB: Brady
Rushing: Michel
Recieving: Edelman
Points: New Orleans
Sack: Flowers
posted by rumple at 09:54 PM on January 19
L.A. Rams by 4
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
QB: Mahomes
RB: Gurley
RX: Hill (KC)
Points: KC
Sack: Donald (LAR)
posted by cixelsyd at 11:26 PM on January 19
Big storm in its early stages outside. Church has been canceled, so I can sleep in a little bit, but I will need to get up early enough to move the snow before it turns to ice. Once I get the snow blowing done it will be a great day for watching football. Great day for the pick 'em? We'll see.
In the dome, a screaming crowd behind you, and a young quarterback on the other side is a good combination to have. Add a veteran like Brees, and things don't look good for the Rams. New Orleans by 10 LOCK
Chiefs can run the ball, Mahomes can throw the ball, and Chiefs defense has been performing much better lately. It should be a blowout, at least on paper. On the other side you have a Patriots running game that moved at will against Chargers. This allowed Brady to pick out a receiver and almost be guaranteed a completion. Patriots defense has been vulnerable to the run, but the defensive backs are skilled. Chiefs seem to be nearly consensus pick. Who am I to argue? New England by 6 LOCK
Brady has a day for the ages..
Michel runs wild and makes it easy for Brady
Hill (KC) gets yards but not TDs.
New England breaks the scoreboard.
Hightower (NE) introduces himself rather violently to Mahomes.
Kick the damned ball and let's play.
posted by Howard_T at 11:51 PM on January 19
LA Rams - Lock
Kansas City - Lock
QB - Mahomes
RB - Gueley
WR - Kelce
Points - Kansas City
Sack - Houston
posted by tron7 at 01:02 AM on January 20
Standings with Props
Last Week's Props
1. Passing yards: Brady, 343 (no winners)
2. Rushing yards: Michel, 129 (Howard_T)
3. Receiving yards: Thomas, 171 (jagsnumberone, tahoemoj, bender, werty)
4. Quarterback with interception: Rivers (NoMich, tron7, rumple), Foles (jagsnumberone), Brees (tommytrump)
5. Most points: New England, 41 (no winners)
This Week's Props
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points
4. The team that will score the most points. +5 points
5. A player who will get a sack or partial sack. +5 points
posted by rcade at 04:26 PM on January 19