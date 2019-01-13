January 11, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Divisional Round: Pick this weekend's winners -- Colts/Chiefs, Cowboys/Rams, Chargers/Patriots, Eagles/Saints -- and the game's spread. Pick five props. Prosper. After week one of the contest, Tahoemoj leads with 23 over Jagsnumberone at 20 and Tommytrump at 18.
This Week's Games
Indianapolis at Kansas City on NBC (Saturday)
Dallas at L.A. Rams on Fox (Saturday)
L.A. Chargers at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Indianapolis 21, Houston 7 (10 < 14 < 18)
Dallas 24, Seattle 22 (1 < 2 < 3)
L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15 (1 < 1 < 1)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 9 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 8 points
Philadelphia by 2, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 4 [lock], -10 points
gridironarizona's picks
Indianapolis by 2, 5 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points
Chicago by 8, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Houston by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
holden's picks
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points
Chicago by 8, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Houston by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 13, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points
ic23b's picks
Houston by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points
Chicago by 4, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Houston by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
moder8's picks
Seattle by 4, 0 points
Chicago by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 1, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 5, 0 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 5, 0 points
rcade's picks
Houston by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 8 points
Chicago by 7 [lock], -10 points
rumple's picks
Houston by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Chicago by 7 [lock], -10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Houston by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Indianapolis by 10, 8 points
Seattle by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 15, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
tron7's picks
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points
truthhurts's picks
Houston by 10, 0 points
Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 8 points
werty's picks
Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 0 points
Standings (Without Props)
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jagsnumberone
|20
|20
|tommytrump
|18
|18
|tahoemoj
|18
|18
|ic23b
|15
|15
|grum@work
|15
|15
|bender
|13
|13
|gridironarizona
|13
|13
|holden
|13
|13
|truthhurts
|8
|8
|rcade
|6
|6
|moder8
|0
|0
|Howard_T
|0
|0
|werty
|0
|0
|NoMich
|-5
|-5
|tron7
|-5
|-5
|rumple
|-15
|-15
|cixelsyd
|-15
|-15
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Kansas City by 10 <-- lock
Dallas by 3
L.A. Chargers by 3
New Orleans by 7 <-- lock
Passing: Mahomes
Rushing: Gordon
Receiving: Hill
Interception: Goff
Points: Kansas City
posted by rcade at 07:50 PM on January 11
Kansas City by 6 (LOCK)
L.A. Rams by 3
L,A, Chargers by 3
New Orleans by 7 (LOCK)
Passing: Brees
Rushing: Elliott
Receiving: Tyreek Hill
Interception: Tom Brady
Points: Kansas City
posted by ic23b at 08:10 PM on January 11
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points Mahomes Chiefs
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points Gurley Rams
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points Hill Chiefs
4. A player who will get an interception. +5 points Johnson Rams
5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points Rams
Indianapolis at Kansas City Chiefs by 10 LOCK
Dallas at L.A. Rams Rams by 14 LOCK
L.A. Chargers at New England Chargers by 3
Philadelphia at New Orleans Saints by 10 LOCk
posted by truthhurts at 09:35 PM on January 11
Indianapolis by 3
L.A. Rams by 7
L.A. Chargers by 9
New Orleans by 3
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards: Rivers (LAC)
2. The player with the most rushing yards: Elliott (DAL)
3. The player with the most receiving yards: Hill (KC)
4. A quarterback who will throw an interception: Brady (NE)
5. The team that will score the most points: LAC
posted by grum@work at 10:40 PM on January 11
@truthhurts:
Prop #4 is player that will THROW an interception, not get an interception.
posted by grum@work at 10:42 PM on January 11
Kansas City by 4
L.A. Rams by 9 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 8 LOCK
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
Pass: Mahomes (KC)
Rush: Gurley (Rams)
Receiving: Hill (KC)
Int: Brady (NE)
Most Points: LAC
posted by cixelsyd at 10:54 PM on January 11
Kansas City by 4
LA Rams by 10 (LOCK)
New England by 3
New Orleans by 7
Passing: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
Rushing: Todd Gurley (LAR)
Receiving: Tyreek Hill (KC)
INT Thrown: Andrew Luck (IND)
Points: LA Rams
posted by gridironarizona at 10:59 PM on January 11
moder8 and I can claim perfect scores for the first round --all zeros that is. It means absolutely nothing, but it looks nice. Maybe we could keep it going this week, but I will not be trying to do so.
Chiefs are a juggernaut on offense and nearly nonexistent on defense. Colts have an excellent offense and a fairly steady defense. Errors will determine the outcome here. Indianapolis by 7
Cowboys finally hit their potential in the latter half of the season, but they now run into what most consider the cream of the crop. Cowboys might keep it close, but Rams will prevail. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 13 LOCK
Forget about mobile quarterbacks, RPOs, and all the rest. This is a battle between a pair of pocket passers each of whom has an impressive arsenal of weapons. On paper, Chargers look to be the better team, but they have had to travel coast to coast twice, it looks to be pretty damn cold in Foxborough on Sunday, and Patriots are very familiar with the Chargers' defensive concepts and how to attack them. Overtime in this one would not surprise me. New England by 3
Eagles supposedly have been on life support for most of this season, but here they are in the divisional round. How many points have us SpoFites lost betting against them? The pundits keep coming up with reasons that they have a chance against the Saints. As my ex wife used to say, "Not happen, mistah". New Orleans by 16 LOCK
Now for the propositions.
Passing yards: Goff, Los Angeles Rams
Rushing yards: Michel, New England
Receiving yards: Hilton, Indianapolis
Interception: Mahomes, Kansas City
Most points: Indianapolis
posted by Howard_T at 11:24 PM on January 11
Some evil being has crept into my laptop and has caused the phrase 'New England' to become a link to advertising. I have looked to see if there is anything obvious running in the background, or if anything strange pops up on task manager, but my computer expertise is far from adequate. Unless you want to see ads, please do not click on those links. In the meantime, McAfee will be put to work.
posted by Howard_T at 11:45 PM on January 11
Kansas City by 9
LA Rams by 4
LA Chargers by 3
New Orleans by 10
QB with most yards: Drew Brees
Most rushing yards: Zeke Elliott
Most Receiving yards: Michael Thomas (N.O.)
QB with interception: Nick Foles
Most Points: New Orleans
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:03 AM on January 12
Howard: I'm not seeing that here, so it isn't coming from this site. Go into your browser and turn off any add-on or plug-in you don't need.
posted by rcade at 08:16 AM on January 12
Kansas City by 6
Dallas by 8
New England by 7
New Orleans by 10
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards: D. Brees (NOS)
2. The player with the most rushing yards: E. Elliot (DAL)
3. The player with the most receiving yards: T. Hill (KCC)
4. A quarterback who will throw an interception: P. Rivers (LAC)
5. The team that will score the most points: New Orleans
posted by NoMich at 09:19 AM on January 12
Kansas City by 8
L.A. Rams by 17
L.A. Chargers by 5
Philadelphia by 3
Mahomes
Elliot
Hill
Brees
Kansas City
posted by tommytrump at 10:50 AM on January 12
KC by 12
LARams by 7
LAChargers by 6
NO by 3
Maholmes
Elliot
Thomas (NO)
Goff
KC
posted by tahoemoj at 02:20 PM on January 12
KC by 6 -Lock
LA Rams by 10 - Lock
New England by 3 - lock
New Orleans by 13 - Lock
Mahomes
Marlon Mack
Tyreek Hill
Rivers
KC
posted by tron7 at 03:22 PM on January 12
Kansas City by 7
LOCK L.A. Rams by 7 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 3
LOCK New Orleans by 10 LOCK
Drew Brees
Ezekiel Elliott
Michael Thomas
Patrick Mahomes
New Orleans
posted by bender at 03:31 PM on January 12
Hmmm negative 15. Maybe because I haven't watched a single game this year.
Indy by 10
Dallas by 7
NE by 9
NO by 3
Luck
Elliot
Hilton
Rivers
Indianapolis
posted by rumple at 03:44 PM on January 12
Chiefs by 5 LOCK
Rams by 3 LOCK
Chargers by 1 LOCK
Saints by 7 LOCK
Brees
Elliott
Thomas, NO
Luck
Saints
posted by werty at 04:21 PM on January 12
Standings (With Props)
Last Week's Props
1. Passing yards: Trubisky, 303 (no winners)
2. Rushing yards: Mack, 148 (no winners)
3. Receiving yards: Robinson, 143 (no winners)
4. Interception: Kenny Moore II (Ind.), Brandon Dunn (Hou), K.J. Wright (Sea), Adrian Phillips (LAC), Adrian Amos and Roquan Smith (Chi) (no winners)
5. Most points: Dallas, 24 (tahoemoj)
This Week's Props
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points
4. A quarterback who will throw an interception. +5 points
5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points
posted by rcade at 07:05 PM on January 11