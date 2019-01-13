January 11, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Divisional Round: Pick this weekend's winners -- Colts/Chiefs, Cowboys/Rams, Chargers/Patriots, Eagles/Saints -- and the game's spread. Pick five props. Prosper. After week one of the contest, Tahoemoj leads with 23 over Jagsnumberone at 20 and Tommytrump at 18.

This Week's Games

Indianapolis at Kansas City on NBC (Saturday)
Dallas at L.A. Rams on Fox (Saturday)
L.A. Chargers at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7 (10 < 14 < 18)
Dallas 24, Seattle 22 (1 < 2 < 3)
L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15 (1 < 1 < 1)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 9 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 8 points
Philadelphia by 2, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks

Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 4 [lock], -10 points

gridironarizona's picks

Indianapolis by 2, 5 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points
Chicago by 8, 0 points

grum@work's picks

Houston by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points

holden's picks

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points
Chicago by 8, 0 points

Howard_T's picks

Houston by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 13, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points

ic23b's picks

Houston by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points
Chicago by 4, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Houston by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

moder8's picks

Seattle by 4, 0 points
Chicago by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 1, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points

NoMich's picks

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 5, 0 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 5, 0 points

rcade's picks

Houston by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 8 points
Chicago by 7 [lock], -10 points

rumple's picks

Houston by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Chicago by 7 [lock], -10 points

tahoemoj's picks

Houston by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

tommytrump's picks

Indianapolis by 10, 8 points
Seattle by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 15, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

tron7's picks

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points

truthhurts's picks

Houston by 10, 0 points
Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 8 points

werty's picks

Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 0 points

Standings (Without Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
jagsnumberone2020
tommytrump1818
tahoemoj1818
ic23b1515
grum@work1515
bender1313
gridironarizona1313
holden1313
truthhurts88
rcade66
moder800
Howard_T00
werty00
NoMich-5-5
tron7-5-5
rumple-15-15
cixelsyd-15-15

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 06:39 PM - 19 comments

Standings (With Props)


PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
tahoemoj2323
jagsnumberone2020
tommytrump1818
ic23b1515
grum@work1515
bender1313
gridironarizona1313
holden1313
truthhurts88
rcade66
moder800
Howard_T00
werty00
NoMich-5-5
tron7-5-5
rumple-15-15
cixelsyd-15-15

Last Week's Props

1. Passing yards: Trubisky, 303 (no winners)

2. Rushing yards: Mack, 148 (no winners)

3. Receiving yards: Robinson, 143 (no winners)

4. Interception: Kenny Moore II (Ind.), Brandon Dunn (Hou), K.J. Wright (Sea), Adrian Phillips (LAC), Adrian Amos and Roquan Smith (Chi) (no winners)

5. Most points: Dallas, 24 (tahoemoj)

This Week's Props

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points

2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points

3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points

4. A quarterback who will throw an interception. +5 points

5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points

posted by rcade at 07:05 PM on January 11

Kansas City by 10 <-- lock
Dallas by 3
L.A. Chargers by 3
New Orleans by 7 <-- lock

Passing: Mahomes

Rushing: Gordon

Receiving: Hill

Interception: Goff

Points: Kansas City

posted by rcade at 07:50 PM on January 11

Kansas City by 6 (LOCK)

L.A. Rams by 3

L,A, Chargers by 3

New Orleans by 7 (LOCK)

Passing: Brees

Rushing: Elliott

Receiving: Tyreek Hill

Interception: Tom Brady

Points: Kansas City

posted by ic23b at 08:10 PM on January 11

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points Mahomes Chiefs
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points Gurley Rams
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points Hill Chiefs
4. A player who will get an interception. +5 points Johnson Rams
5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points Rams

Indianapolis at Kansas City Chiefs by 10 LOCK
Dallas at L.A. Rams Rams by 14 LOCK
L.A. Chargers at New England Chargers by 3
Philadelphia at New Orleans Saints by 10 LOCk

posted by truthhurts at 09:35 PM on January 11

Indianapolis by 3
L.A. Rams by 7
L.A. Chargers by 9
New Orleans by 3

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards: Rivers (LAC)

2. The player with the most rushing yards: Elliott (DAL)

3. The player with the most receiving yards: Hill (KC)

4. A quarterback who will throw an interception: Brady (NE)

5. The team that will score the most points: LAC

posted by grum@work at 10:40 PM on January 11

@truthhurts:

Prop #4 is player that will THROW an interception, not get an interception.

posted by grum@work at 10:42 PM on January 11

Kansas City by 4

L.A. Rams by 9 LOCK

L.A. Chargers by 8 LOCK

New Orleans by 7 LOCK

Pass: Mahomes (KC)

Rush: Gurley (Rams)

Receiving: Hill (KC)

Int: Brady (NE)

Most Points: LAC

posted by cixelsyd at 10:54 PM on January 11

Kansas City by 4
LA Rams by 10 (LOCK)
New England by 3
New Orleans by 7

Passing: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
Rushing: Todd Gurley (LAR)
Receiving: Tyreek Hill (KC)
INT Thrown: Andrew Luck (IND)
Points: LA Rams

posted by gridironarizona at 10:59 PM on January 11

moder8 and I can claim perfect scores for the first round --all zeros that is. It means absolutely nothing, but it looks nice. Maybe we could keep it going this week, but I will not be trying to do so.

Chiefs are a juggernaut on offense and nearly nonexistent on defense. Colts have an excellent offense and a fairly steady defense. Errors will determine the outcome here. Indianapolis by 7

Cowboys finally hit their potential in the latter half of the season, but they now run into what most consider the cream of the crop. Cowboys might keep it close, but Rams will prevail. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 13 LOCK

Forget about mobile quarterbacks, RPOs, and all the rest. This is a battle between a pair of pocket passers each of whom has an impressive arsenal of weapons. On paper, Chargers look to be the better team, but they have had to travel coast to coast twice, it looks to be pretty damn cold in Foxborough on Sunday, and Patriots are very familiar with the Chargers' defensive concepts and how to attack them. Overtime in this one would not surprise me. New England by 3

Eagles supposedly have been on life support for most of this season, but here they are in the divisional round. How many points have us SpoFites lost betting against them? The pundits keep coming up with reasons that they have a chance against the Saints. As my ex wife used to say, "Not happen, mistah". New Orleans by 16 LOCK

Now for the propositions.

Passing yards: Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Rushing yards: Michel, New England

Receiving yards: Hilton, Indianapolis

Interception: Mahomes, Kansas City

Most points: Indianapolis

posted by Howard_T at 11:24 PM on January 11

Some evil being has crept into my laptop and has caused the phrase 'New England' to become a link to advertising. I have looked to see if there is anything obvious running in the background, or if anything strange pops up on task manager, but my computer expertise is far from adequate. Unless you want to see ads, please do not click on those links. In the meantime, McAfee will be put to work.

posted by Howard_T at 11:45 PM on January 11

Kansas City by 9

LA Rams by 4

LA Chargers by 3

New Orleans by 10

QB with most yards: Drew Brees

Most rushing yards: Zeke Elliott

Most Receiving yards: Michael Thomas (N.O.)

QB with interception: Nick Foles

Most Points: New Orleans

posted by jagsnumberone at 03:03 AM on January 12

Howard: I'm not seeing that here, so it isn't coming from this site. Go into your browser and turn off any add-on or plug-in you don't need.

posted by rcade at 08:16 AM on January 12

Kansas City by 6
Dallas by 8
New England by 7
New Orleans by 10

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards: D. Brees (NOS)

2. The player with the most rushing yards: E. Elliot (DAL)

3. The player with the most receiving yards: T. Hill (KCC)

4. A quarterback who will throw an interception: P. Rivers (LAC)

5. The team that will score the most points: New Orleans

posted by NoMich at 09:19 AM on January 12

Kansas City by 8

L.A. Rams by 17

L.A. Chargers by 5

Philadelphia by 3

Mahomes

Elliot

Hill

Brees

Kansas City

posted by tommytrump at 10:50 AM on January 12

KC by 12

LARams by 7

LAChargers by 6

NO by 3

Maholmes

Elliot

Thomas (NO)

Goff

KC

posted by tahoemoj at 02:20 PM on January 12

KC by 6 -Lock

LA Rams by 10 - Lock

New England by 3 - lock

New Orleans by 13 - Lock

Mahomes

Marlon Mack

Tyreek Hill

Rivers

KC

posted by tron7 at 03:22 PM on January 12

Kansas City by 7
LOCK L.A. Rams by 7 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 3
LOCK New Orleans by 10 LOCK

Drew Brees
Ezekiel Elliott
Michael Thomas
Patrick Mahomes
New Orleans

posted by bender at 03:31 PM on January 12

Hmmm negative 15. Maybe because I haven't watched a single game this year.

Indy by 10

Dallas by 7

NE by 9

NO by 3

Luck

Elliot

Hilton

Rivers

Indianapolis

posted by rumple at 03:44 PM on January 12

Chiefs by 5 LOCK
Rams by 3 LOCK
Chargers by 1 LOCK
Saints by 7 LOCK

Brees
Elliott
Thomas, NO
Luck
Saints

posted by werty at 04:21 PM on January 12

