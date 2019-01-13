January 11, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Divisional Round: Pick this weekend's winners -- Colts/Chiefs, Cowboys/Rams, Chargers/Patriots, Eagles/Saints -- and the game's spread. Pick five props. Prosper. After week one of the contest, Tahoemoj leads with 23 over Jagsnumberone at 20 and Tommytrump at 18.

This Week's Games

Indianapolis at Kansas City on NBC (Saturday)

Dallas at L.A. Rams on Fox (Saturday)

L.A. Chargers at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7 (10 < 14 < 18)

Dallas 24, Seattle 22 (1 < 2 < 3)

L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17 (4 < 6 < 8)

Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15 (1 < 1 < 1)



Player Scores

bender's picks Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 9 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 8 points

Philadelphia by 2, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks Indianapolis by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 3 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 4 [lock], -10 points

gridironarizona's picks Indianapolis by 2, 5 points

Seattle by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points

Chicago by 8, 0 points

grum@work's picks Houston by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

holden's picks Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points

Chicago by 8, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Houston by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 13, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points

ic23b's picks Houston by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points

Chicago by 4, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks Houston by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

moder8's picks Seattle by 4, 0 points

Chicago by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 1, 0 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

NoMich's picks Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 5, 0 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 5, 0 points

rcade's picks Houston by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 8 points

Chicago by 7 [lock], -10 points

rumple's picks Houston by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points

Chicago by 7 [lock], -10 points

tahoemoj's picks Houston by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

tommytrump's picks Indianapolis by 10, 8 points

Seattle by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 15, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

tron7's picks Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points

truthhurts's picks Houston by 10, 0 points

Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 8 points

werty's picks Indianapolis by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 0 points



Standings (Without Props)

Player Total Score This Week jagsnumberone 20 20 tommytrump 18 18 tahoemoj 18 18 ic23b 15 15 grum@work 15 15 bender 13 13 gridironarizona 13 13 holden 13 13 truthhurts 8 8 rcade 6 6 moder8 0 0 Howard_T 0 0 werty 0 0 NoMich -5 -5 tron7 -5 -5 rumple -15 -15 cixelsyd -15 -15

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 06:39 PM - 19 comments