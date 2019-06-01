January 04, 2019

Enter the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: The NFL Playoff Pick 'Em is back. Pick the four teams that will win this weekend's games along with five prop bets. The first prize this year to the winner is completely pants.How This Works
SportsFilter is running an NFL Pick 'Em contest for the playoffs and awarding a prize to the winner: Zubaz NFL camo print casual active pants for the team of your choice ($32.99 value).
To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:
Picked the winner? You get 5 points
Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points
Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points
There are also bonus categories to pick each week worth 5 points each.
What's the Margin of Error?
A window around the spread that's defined as the following:
spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)
You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.
Examples:
|Actual Spread
|Margin Starts at
|Margin Ends at
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|7
|5
|9
|11
|8
|14
|20
|14
|26
|Outcome
|Your score
|Jacksonville by 20
|8 points (winner + spread within MoE)
|Jacksonville by 10
|5 points (winner only)
|Jacksonville by 15
|10 points (winner + nailed spread)
|Miami by 5
|0 points
Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks
You can choose any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a lock as you like or pick no locks at all.
The Small Print
In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.
This Week's Games
Indianapolis at Houston on ABC (Saturday)
Seattle at Dallas on Fox (Saturday)
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Chicago on NBC (Sunday)
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Houston by 7
Dallas by 7
L.A. Chargers by 13
Chicago by 3
1. Luck (Ind)
2. Howard (Chi)
3. Allen (LAC)
4. Fuller (Chi)
5. Chargers
posted by grum@work at 09:17 PM on January 04
Seattle by 4
Chicago by 6
Ravens by 1
Houston by 6
Rivers (San Diego)
Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas)
Ty Hilton (Ind)
K. Mack (Chi)
Houston
posted by moder8 at 09:53 PM on January 04
Picking props is going to be harder this year with no Tyrod or Bortles to set the limbo bar.
posted by beaverboard at 10:56 PM on January 04
Houston by 3
Dallas by 7
L.A. Chargers by 6
Chicago by 4
Passing- Luck (Indy)
Rushing- Elliot (Dallas)
Receiving- DeAndre Hopkins (Hou)
Interception- Kyle Fuller (Chi)
Points- Houston
posted by ic23b at 11:35 PM on January 04
Houston by 10
Bears by 14 LOCK
Chargers by 10 LOCK
Cowboys by 3
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points LUCK Colts
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points Elliott Cowboys
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points Hilton Colts
4. A player who will get an interception. +5 points
5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points Texans Fuller Bears
posted by truthhurts at 11:37 PM on January 04
Houston by 7
Seattle by 7
L.A. Chargers by 10
Chicago by 7
QB Passing: Rivers (LAC)
Rushing: Carson (SEA)
Recieving: Allen (LAC)
Interception: McDougald (SEA)
Points: LA Chargers
posted by rumple at 02:35 AM on January 05
Indianapolis by 2
Seattle by 4
LA Chargers by 4
Chicago by 8
Pass - Luck (IND)
Rush - Elliott (DAL)
Receive - Hopkins (HOU)
INT - Fuller (CHI)
Points - Colts
posted by gridironarizona at 02:44 AM on January 05
I'll take Jacksonville by... oh hell, that's right (thanks for including it in the example just to rub more salt in my wounds/lol. There's always next year.)
Houston by 3
Dallas by 4
LA Chargers by 6
Philadelphia by 3
QB: Luck
Rushing: Henry
Receiving: Hilton
Interception: Weddle
Points: Houston
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:34 AM on January 05
Indianapolis by 6
Seattle by 5
Baltimore by 6
Chicago by 5
The quarterback with the most passing yards: A. Luck (IND)
The player with the most rushing yards: L. Jackson (BAL)
The player with the most receiving yards: D. Hopkins (HOU)
A player who will get an interception: K. Fuller (CHI)
The team that will score the most points: Bawlmer Ravens
posted by NoMich at 09:38 AM on January 05
Houston by 3
Dallas by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7
Chicago by 7 <-- lock
Passing: Philip Rivers
Rushing: Ezekiel Elliot
Receiving: Keenan Allen
Interception: Eddie Jackson
Points: L.A. Chargers
posted by rcade at 09:40 AM on January 05
Indianapolis by 10
Seattle by 10
L.A. Chargers by 15
Philadelphia by 7
Passing: Rivers
Rushing: Carson
Receiving: Allen
Interception: Weddle
Points: Chargers of L.A.
posted by tommytrump at 10:54 AM on January 05
Indianapolis 20-27 Houston LOCK
Seattle 12-21 Dallas LOCK
L.A. Chargers 24-16 Baltimore
Philadelphia 22-20 Chicago
Passing: Andrew Luck
Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott
Receiving: T.Y. Hilton
Interception: Andre Hal
Points: Houston
posted by bender at 11:28 AM on January 05
For those picking TY Hilton: is he going to play? Last I heard, his ankle was in bad shape
posted by NoMich at 11:31 AM on January 05
Indianapolis by 6
Seattle by 7
Baltimore by 3
Chicago by 13 - Lock
Passing: Andrew Luck
Rushing: Ezekiel Elliot
Receiving: Deandre Hopkins
Interception: Eddie Jackson
Points: Indianapolis
posted by tron7 at 11:37 AM on January 05
Houston by 6
Dallas by 3
Chargers by 10
Philly by 3
Passing Yards: Rivers
Rushing Yards: Elliot
Receiving Yards: Allen, K (LA)
INT: D. James (LA)
Points: Dallas
posted by tahoemoj at 12:42 PM on January 05
Indianapolis by 4
Seattle by 3 LOCK
Baltimore by 7
Chicago by 4 LOCK
Passing- Luck (Indy)
Rushing- Carson (Seattle)
Receiving- Ertz (Phi)
Interception- E.Jackson (Chi)
Points- Seattle
posted by cixelsyd at 01:12 PM on January 05
Indianapolis by 4
Seattle by 7 LOCK
San Diego by 3
Chicago by 6
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. Luck
2. The player with the most rushing yards. Elliott
3. The player with the most receiving yards. Hopkins
4. A player who will get an interception. Fuller
5. The team that will score the most points. Chicago
posted by werty at 03:34 PM on January 05
Indy by 3
Seahawks by 7
Chargers by 4
Bears by 8
Passer: Wilson
Rusher: Carson
Receiver: Hilton
INT: Fuller
Points: Indy
posted by holden at 03:58 PM on January 05
One hour to kickoff and I am just now getting to this. Too busy with stuff around the house, doctor's appointments, and Celtics games to get to it. Here goes nothing.
Sounds like something from a western movie; Texans trying to break Colts in the corral. How much Luck will the Texans have? Houston by 6
Broadcast time for an NFL game is usually allotted at 3 1/2 hours. The way these 2 teams run the ball, Fox might have to fill about an hour with talking heads. Dallas by 13
It's a long trip for the Chargers, and when they get there, they get to play against a tough defense. Los Angeles (American Conference) by 3
Bears need to fatten up sufficiently before they can hibernate. Eagles will provide a tasty appetizer. Chicago by 14 LOCK
Now for the proposition bets. The only proposition with which I am really familiar starts with, "Buy me a drink, sailor?" Those days are gone forever, alas.
Arm thing: Luck, Indianapolis
Leg thing: Elliot, Dallas
Hands thing: Allen. Los Angeles
Theft thing: Jackson, Chicago
Scoreboard breaking thing: Houston
posted by Howard_T at 04:09 PM on January 05
I can't believe I typed in Henry for the rushing yards (must be from him running all over the Jags/lol.) Oh well, I meant to type in Marlon Mack (it was the whole Indy/Tenn game winner from last week thing made the playoffs and...it doesn't matter, I'm an idiot/lol.)
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:13 AM on January 06
