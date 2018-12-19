December 18, 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 10: Close to Vlade Edition: A slim national slate of four NBA games has been supplemented by two from NBA TV. Games to pick begin Wednesday night out west when Oklahoma City visits Sacramento, the land of love and positivity where everyone is close to Vlade Divac. As close as one can be to a 7-foot-1 Serbian colossus. There was absolute carnage in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em last week, which Bender won with 0 points. I remain in first by 20, over Howard_T and NoMich. Make your selections.
This Week's Games
Oklahoma City at Sacramento on NBA TV (Wednesday)
Houston at Miami on TNT (Thursday)
Dallas at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Thursday)
Milwaukee at Boston on ESPN (Friday)
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)
Toronto at Philadelphia on NBA TV (Saturday)
Last Week's Results
New Orleans 118, Oklahoma City 114 (3 < 4 < 5)
Toronto 113, Golden State 93 (14 < 20 < 26)
Houston 126, L.A. Lakers 111 (10 < 15 < 20)
Phoenix 99, Dallas 89 (7 < 10 < 13)
Indiana 113, Philadelphia 101 (8 < 12 < 16)
Denver 109, Oklahoma City 98 (8 < 11 < 14)
Player Scores
bender's picks
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points
Toronto by 3, 5 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 19 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Denver by 9, 8 points
NoMich's picks
New Orleans by 5, 8 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 10 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 5, 5 points
rcade's picks
Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 11, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
scooby10672's picks
New Orleans by 2, 5 points
Golden State by 4 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 2, 5 points
Dallas by 5 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Denver by 4 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Oklahoma City by 11, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 19 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 5, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|217
|-5
|Howard_T
|197
|-2
|NoMich
|186
|-17
|tron7
|177
|-5
|Ufez Jones
|167
|-25
|bender
|154
|0
|scooby10672
|148
|0
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:25 PM - 5 comments
my goodness, that was a *tough* week for us
posted by NoMich at 02:23 PM on December 18
WINNER!
Sacramento by 4 (Wednesday)
Houston by 5 (Thursday)
SLAM L.A. Clippers by 8 (Thursday) SLAM
Milwaukee by 3 (Friday)
L.A. Lakers by 5 (Friday)
Philadelphia by 7 (Saturday)
posted by bender at 03:04 PM on December 18
WEDNESDAY
Sacramento by 6
THURSDAY
Houston by 6
L.A. Clippers by 7
FRIDAY
Boston by 7
L.A. Lakers by 12
SATURDAY
Philadelphia by 6
posted by NoMich at 04:38 PM on December 18
Good grief! I have a negative score and still move into 2nd place. What is going on here? I still trail rcade (who is obviously working the referees) by 20, but the way things are going, it could be by 40 or we could be tied, by next week. Ever the optimist, here we go:
Wednesday, Dec. 19:
Kings are doing their best to deny Celtics a lottery pick, but Thunder have found a bit of a groove. Oklahoma City by 8
Thursday, Dec. 20:
The crowd yells "DEFENSE". Rockets say "not us". Houston by 14 SLAM
Both of these teams moved down in the power rankings this week. Clippers are still better in Pace and OffRtg, while Mavericks are better in DefRtg and Net. Clippers had been playing well until their past 6 games, but poor shooting and turnovers have wrecked their offense. I'll go with the home team. Los Angeles (non-purple variety) by 9
Friday, Dec. 21:
8 wins in a row can do wonders for your power ranking, and Celtics have indeed moved up from 9 to 6. Their streak ended with a loss at Detroit in which they looked like a very tired bunch. Bucks have slipped a bit, from 1 to 2, but take this with a grain of salt as Antetokounmpo and Middleton each missed a game last week, Both are expected to play Friday, but a rested Boston will be playing only their second game in 6 days. Boston by 12 SLAM
Will LeBron James be whispering in Antonio Davis's ear, trying to entice him to come to the Lakers? The rumors are that both Boston and the Lakers are after him. Pelicans have slipped some while Lakers have been hot. Los Angeles (Purple variety) by 8 SLAM
Saturday, Dec. 22:
The theme in Philadelphia is "the Butler did it or it doesn't get done". 76ers lost 2 at home without Butler, but won convincingly at Cleveland with him. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry shoots 7.3% better with Kawhi Leonard off the floor than he does when they are playing together. To add to the intrigue, Toronto struggles on offense when Lowry is on the bench. Confused yet?. Don't be, 76ers don't have enough to offset what Leonard can do to Butler on defense. Toronto by 11
posted by Howard_T at 04:41 PM on December 18
Next week's games begin Tuesday on Christmas Day. I will preview the slate of games in a Saturday post for people on the road during the holidays.
posted by rcade at 01:31 PM on December 18