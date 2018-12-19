December 18, 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 10: Close to Vlade Edition: A slim national slate of four NBA games has been supplemented by two from NBA TV. Games to pick begin Wednesday night out west when Oklahoma City visits Sacramento, the land of love and positivity where everyone is close to Vlade Divac. As close as one can be to a 7-foot-1 Serbian colossus. There was absolute carnage in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em last week, which Bender won with 0 points. I remain in first by 20, over Howard_T and NoMich. Make your selections.

This Week's Games

Oklahoma City at Sacramento on NBA TV (Wednesday)

Houston at Miami on TNT (Thursday)

Dallas at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Thursday)

Milwaukee at Boston on ESPN (Friday)

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)

Toronto at Philadelphia on NBA TV (Saturday)



Last Week's Results

New Orleans 118, Oklahoma City 114 (3 < 4 < 5)

Toronto 113, Golden State 93 (14 < 20 < 26)

Houston 126, L.A. Lakers 111 (10 < 15 < 20)

Phoenix 99, Dallas 89 (7 < 10 < 13)

Indiana 113, Philadelphia 101 (8 < 12 < 16)

Denver 109, Oklahoma City 98 (8 < 11 < 14)



Player Scores

bender's picks New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points

Toronto by 3, 5 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points

Howard_T's picks New Orleans by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 19 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Denver by 9, 8 points

NoMich's picks New Orleans by 5, 8 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 10 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 5, 5 points

rcade's picks Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 11, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

scooby10672's picks New Orleans by 2, 5 points

Golden State by 4 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 2, 5 points

Dallas by 5 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Denver by 4 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Oklahoma City by 11, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 19 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 5, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 217 -5 Howard_T 197 -2 NoMich 186 -17 tron7 177 -5 Ufez Jones 167 -25 bender 154 0 scooby10672 148 0 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:25 PM - 5 comments