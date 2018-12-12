December 11, 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 9: His Name is Luka Edition: There are six national NBA games this week, beginning Wednesday night on ESPN when the first-place Thunder visit the Pelicans and ending Friday when they visit the Nuggets. In the Pace Mannion, I won the week and expanded my lead to 19, doing my best impression of a Slovenian in crunch time. NoMich ascends to second at 203 and Howard_T third at 199. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Oklahoma City at New Orleans on ESPN (Wednesday)

Toronto at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Lakers at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

Dallas at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)

Indiana at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)

Oklahoma City at Denver on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Oklahoma City.

Last Week's Results

Toronto 113, Philadelphia 102 (8 < 11 < 14)

L.A. Lakers 121, San Antonio 113 (6 < 8 < 10)

Boston 128, New York 100 (20 < 28 < 36)

Utah 118, Houston 91 (19 < 27 < 35)

Philadelphia 117, Detroit 111 (4 < 6 < 8)

Golden State 105, Milwaukee 95 (7 < 10 < 13)



Player Scores

bender's picks Toronto by 12 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points

Boston by 8 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 8 points

Howard_T's picks Toronto by 11, 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 10 points

Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 5, 5 points

Detroit by 8, 0 points

Milwaukee by 10, 0 points

NoMich's picks Toronto by 9, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 10 points

Milwaukee by 7, 0 points

rcade's picks Toronto by 8, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 5, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 8 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 2 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 2, 5 points

Golden State by 4 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks Toronto by 7, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 20 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

Milwaukee by 4, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 6, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 222 41 NoMich 203 38 Howard_T 199 35 Ufez Jones 192 25 tron7 182 30 bender 154 39 scooby10672 148 35 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:45 PM - 4 comments