December 11, 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 9: His Name is Luka Edition: There are six national NBA games this week, beginning Wednesday night on ESPN when the first-place Thunder visit the Pelicans and ending Friday when they visit the Nuggets. In the Pace Mannion, I won the week and expanded my lead to 19, doing my best impression of a Slovenian in crunch time. NoMich ascends to second at 203 and Howard_T third at 199. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Oklahoma City at New Orleans on ESPN (Wednesday)
Toronto at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers at Houston on TNT (Thursday)
Dallas at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)
Indiana at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)
Oklahoma City at Denver on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Oklahoma City.
Last Week's Results
Toronto 113, Philadelphia 102 (8 < 11 < 14)
L.A. Lakers 121, San Antonio 113 (6 < 8 < 10)
Boston 128, New York 100 (20 < 28 < 36)
Utah 118, Houston 91 (19 < 27 < 35)
Philadelphia 117, Detroit 111 (4 < 6 < 8)
Golden State 105, Milwaukee 95 (7 < 10 < 13)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Toronto by 12 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
Boston by 8 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 8 points
Howard_T's picks
Toronto by 11, 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 10 points
Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 5, 5 points
Detroit by 8, 0 points
Milwaukee by 10, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Toronto by 9, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 10 points
Milwaukee by 7, 0 points
rcade's picks
Toronto by 8, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 5, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 8 points
scooby10672's picks
Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 2 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 2, 5 points
Golden State by 4 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
Toronto by 7, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 20 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 5, 0 points
Milwaukee by 4, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 6, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|222
|41
|NoMich
|203
|38
|Howard_T
|199
|35
|Ufez Jones
|192
|25
|tron7
|182
|30
|bender
|154
|39
|scooby10672
|148
|35
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:45 PM - 4 comments
This popped up in my email today. rcade, you should have applied for copyright.
My picks are below.
posted by Howard_T at 11:09 PM on December 11
On Friday morning I thought I was going to sweep the week. By Saturday morning I wasn't so happy. Still, I managed a solid score, so all is well.
Wednesday, Dec. 12:
Thunder is beginning to rumble, while Pelicans lost to the Celtics B team Monday night. AD is tough, Randall is a solid second option. New Orleans by 8
Raptors are into a make-or-break time. A West Coast swing with a back-to-back against Warriors. Kawhi Leonard might be out Wednesday, and Warriors are beginning to put it together. Golden State by 19 SLAM
Thursday, December 13:
Rockets came from down 15 against a pretty good Portland team Tuesday. They seem to be playing faster, but they will be on the back end of a home back-to-back. Lakers with Lebron's leadership are looking like a playoff team that might by go fairly deep. This is a tough game to call. Houston by 4
Many say that the desert sun is a cure for many things. In the NBA the Suns are a cure for a team's slump. Dallas by 14 SLAM
Friday, December 14:
Pacers were hot early on, but have come back to earth a bit. 76ers at home and with a closer in Butler have begun to play like many predicted in the pre-season. Philadelphia by 6
Denver has had a bit of a setback lately, but they are back in the rarefied air in the mile high city. Thunder are travelling from New Orleans after trying to stray out of the Pelican's beak. Denver by 9
posted by Howard_T at 11:54 PM on December 11
Nice blog, the article you have shared is good.This article is very useful. My friend suggest me to use this blog. Engineering college in Chandigarh
posted by selfie at 04:27 AM on December 12
Ah crap. Sorry I forgot to submit Friday's picks. I had a meeting off-site that afternoon and left directly from there to visit friends an hour and a half away. Sucks to be me.
Wednesday:
OKC by 11
Golden State by 7
Thursday:
Lakers by 12 (SLAM)
Dallas by 19 (SLAM)
Friday TBA (Promise!)
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:00 PM on December 11