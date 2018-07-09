September 04, 2018

Play SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em Contest: The NFL season starts Thursday when the Falcons visit the Eagles. The SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em returns with the same rules: Choose the winners of each game and the margin of victory. Make any game a stone cold lead pipe lock to score double points in victory or negative points in defeat. The winner will receive an official NFL game ball (details inside).

How This Works

SportsFilter is running a season-long NFL Pick 'Em contest and awarding a prize to the season's winner: an official NFL Game Football ($99.99 value).

To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:

Picked the winner? You get 5 points
Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points
Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points

What's the Margin of Error?

A window around the spread that's defined as the following:

spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)

You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.

Examples:

Actual SpreadMargin Starts atMargin Ends at
111
435
759
11814
201426
So if you picked Dallas by 15, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:
OutcomeYour score
Dallas by 208 points (winner + spread within MoE)
Dallas by 105 points (winner only)
Dallas by 1510 points (winner + nailed spread)
Miami by 50 points

Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks

You can choose any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a lock as you like or pick no locks at all.

The Small Print

In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.

This Week's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia on NBC (Thursday)
Pittsburgh at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Miami on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Denver on Fox (Sunday)
Washington at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Dallas at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at Green Bay on NBC (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Detroit on ESPN (Monday)
L.A. Rams at Oakland on ESPN (Monday)

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade at 08:02 AM

Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 13
Indianapolis by 9
Tennessee by 3
San Francisco by 13
New England by 17
New Orleans by 6
Jacksonville by 13
Buffalo by 3
L.A. Chargers by 4
Seattle by 7
Washington by 6
Carolina by 3
Green Bay by 17
Detroit by 6
L.A. Rams by 17

posted by grum@work at 08:50 AM on September 04

Philadelphia by 3

Pittsburgh by 6

Cincinnati by 4

Tennessee by 10

Minnesota by 13 (LOCK)

New England by 3

New Orleans by 10

Jacksonville by 6

Baltimore by 7

Kansas City by 12

Denver by 3

Washington by 12

Carolina by 3

Green Bay by 17 (LOCK)

Detroit by 3

L.A. Rams by 21 (LOCK)

posted by ic23b at 11:28 AM on September 04

Atlanta by 6

Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK

Cincinnati by 4

Tennessee by 10

Minnesota by 13

Houston by 3

New Orleans by 17 LOCK

Jacksonville by 4

Baltimore by 13 LOCK

L.A. Chargers by 9

Denver by 3

Arizona by 4

Dallas by 6

Green Bay by 9

Detroit by 7

L.A. Rams by 13

posted by tahoemoj at 03:46 PM on September 04

Philadelphia by 7

Pittsburgh by 9

Cincinnati by 4

Tennessee by 8

Minnesota by 6

New England by 7

New Orleans by 9 LOCK

Jacksonville by 3

Baltimore by 6 LOCK

L.A. Chargers by 7

Denver by 3

Washington by 7

Carolina by 4

Green Bay by 7

Detroit by 9

L.A. Rams by 10 LOCK

posted by cixelsyd at 04:06 PM on September 04

Philly by 5

Steelers by 3

Vikings by 5

Bengals by 6

Ravens by 2

Giants by 10

Saints by 5

Texans by 5

Miami by 3

Chiefs by 4

Broncos by 11

Dallas by 6

Packers by 9 LOCK

Lions by 13 LOCK

Raiders by 3

Arizona by 2

posted by 9mmHeater at 04:23 PM on September 04

Atlanta by 3

Pittsburgh by 12

Indianapolis by 3

Tennessee by 10

Minnesota by 7 (LOCK)

New England by 7 (LOCK)

New Orleans by 14 (LOCK)

Jacksonville by 10

Baltimore by 7

Kansas City by 12

Seattle by 3

Washington by 7

Dallas by 3

Green Bay by 7

Detroit by 6

L.A. Rams by 14

posted by FLsportsman at 12:33 AM on September 05

What happens if a game is cancelled or rescheduled by a hurricane (such as if Gordon caused some weather chaos for the NO vs TB game)?

posted by FLsportsman at 12:36 AM on September 05

The pick is ignored for scoring purposes and you can pick it again when it is rescheduled.

posted by rcade at 12:38 PM on September 05

I'm back for another season of busted stone cold lead pipe locks and mediocre Colts football. Thanks as always, rcade, for running this.

Atlanta by 3 (lock)

Cleveland by 1

Indianapolis by 7

Tennessee by 4

Minnesota by 3

Houston by 10

New Orleans by 17 (lock)

Jacksonville by 14

Baltimore by 7 (lock)

L.A. Chargers by 6

Denver by 13

Washington by 4

Carolina by 3

Green Bay by 7 (lock)

Detroit by 1

L.A. Rams by 6

posted by Goyoucolts at 01:09 PM on September 05

Philadelphia by 7

Pittsburgh by 13

Indianapolis by 9

Tennessee by 3

San Francisco by 13

New England by 17

New Orleans by 6

Jacksonville by 13

Buffalo by 3

L.A. Chargers by 7

Seattle by 7

Washington by 6

Carolina by 3

Green Bay by 17

Detroit by 6

L.A. Rams by 17 (Lock)

posted by Boaz at 02:08 PM on September 05

Atlanta at Philadelphia Philly by 6
Pittsburgh at Cleveland Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK
Cincinnati at Indianapolis Colts by 7
Tennessee at Miami Titans by 7
San Francisco at Minnesota Vikings by 10 LOCK
Houston at New England Patriots by 17 LOCK
Tampa Bay at New Orleans Saints by 17 LOCK
Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants on Fox Jaguars by 7
Buffalo at Baltimore Ravens by 8
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers Chargers by 4
Seattle at Denver Seahawks by 7
Washington at Arizona Cardinals by 3
Dallas at Carolina Panthers by 3
Chicago at Green Bay Packers by 10 LOCK
N.Y. Jets at Detroit Lions by 14 LOCK
L.A. Rams at Oakland Rams by 14 LOCK

posted by truthhurts at 05:38 PM on September 05

Philadelphia by 14

Cleveland by 3

Indianapolis by 3

Miami by 3

Minnesota by 17 LOCK

New England by 6

New Orleans by 10

N.Y. Giants by 3

Buffalo by 6

L.A. Chargers by 10

Seattle by 17 LOCK

Arizona by 10

Dallas by 7

Green Bay by 14 LOCK

Detroit by 7

Oakland by 7

posted by rumple at 01:08 AM on September 06

Atlanta by 6

Pittsburgh by 4 LOCK

Cincinnati by 7

Tennessee by 10

Minnesota by 3

New England by 4

New Orleans by 14 LOCK

Jacksonville (Soon to be Super Bowl Champions/lol) by 11 LOCK

Baltimore by 3

LA Chargers by 4

Seattle by 2

Washington by 5

Carolina by 3

Green Bay by 7 LOCK

Detroit by 7

LA Rams by 9

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:27 AM on September 06

Is it time already? The NFL no longer has my passionate interest as it once did. I'm at the point of interest, but not really caring all that much. My rooting interest in the Patriots continues, but I am not hanging on every play in every game. I continue with my ineffectual attempts at picking the results, mostly so the rest of you won't look so bad.

Battle of the Birds: Larger raptor wins. Philadelphia by 9
Time for Jimmy G. to prove himself. San Francisco by 6
One reason for my diminished fandom is this one. Cincinnati by 10
And another reason. Baltimore by 8
Without comment New Orleans by 4
Wishing Saquan Barclay all the best, but...Jacksonville by 11
There's really a choice here? Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK
Ah, one to care about. New England by 6
Fish gotta swim and birds gotta fly (Gershwin, Porgy and Bess). Miami by 12
An old school AFC battle. Los Angeles (American Conference) by 13
Last time Native Americans fought in the desert they didn't do well. Arizona by 15 LOCK
Two teams facing mediocrity that should be better. Denver by 12
Do they have a bear hunting season in Wisconsin? Green Bay by 17 LOCK
Aerospace engineer takes apart Jets. Detroit by 9
Brought to you by the letter 'R'. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 16 LOCK

posted by Howard_T at 01:06 PM on September 06

LOCK Philadelphia by 7 LOCK

posted by bender at 01:36 PM on September 06

Philadelphia by 6
Pittsburgh by 4
Indianapolis by 4
Tennessee by 6
Minnesota by 6 - LOCK
New England by 7
New Orleans by 13 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 6
Baltimore by 10
L.A. Chargers by 10
Denver by 3
Washington by 3
Carolina by 6
Green Bay by 10 - LOCK
Detroit by 6
L.A. Rams by 11

posted by tron7 at 04:55 PM on September 06

Philadelphia by 4

posted by rcade at 07:11 PM on September 06

Atlanta by 7

posted by tommytrump at 07:13 PM on September 06

Atlanta by 5

posted by NoMich at 08:23 PM on September 06

Atlanta by 3
Cleveland by 6
Indianapolis by 7
Tennessee by 6
Minnesota by 10
New England by 13
New Orleans by 17
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 13
L.A. Chargers by 7
Denver by 6
Arizona by 3
Carolina by 8
Green Bay by 13
Detroit by 6
L.A. Rams by 13

posted by holden at 09:26 PM on September 06

Never bet on Sark. Zero points out of THREE trips inside the 15. Falcons are wasting a lot of talent on this offense by putting a loon at the wheel.

posted by Goyoucolts at 12:44 AM on September 07

LOCK Philadelphia by 7 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 7
Indianapolis by 4
Tennessee by 4
LOCK Minnesota by 10 LOCK
New England by 7
New Orleans by 8
N.Y. Giants by 3
Buffalo by 3
Kansas City by 3
Denver by 5
Arizona by 4
Dallas by 6
Green Bay by 6
Detroit by 4
L.A. Rams by 7

posted by bender at 06:04 PM on September 07

