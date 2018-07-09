September 04, 2018

Play SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em Contest: The NFL season starts Thursday when the Falcons visit the Eagles. The SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em returns with the same rules: Choose the winners of each game and the margin of victory. Make any game a stone cold lead pipe lock to score double points in victory or negative points in defeat. The winner will receive an official NFL game ball (details inside).How This Works
SportsFilter is running a season-long NFL Pick 'Em contest and awarding a prize to the season's winner: an official NFL Game Football ($99.99 value).
To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:
Picked the winner? You get 5 points
Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points
Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points
What's the Margin of Error?
A window around the spread that's defined as the following:
spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)
You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.
Examples:
|Actual Spread
|Margin Starts at
|Margin Ends at
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|7
|5
|9
|11
|8
|14
|20
|14
|26
|Outcome
|Your score
|Dallas by 20
|8 points (winner + spread within MoE)
|Dallas by 10
|5 points (winner only)
|Dallas by 15
|10 points (winner + nailed spread)
|Miami by 5
|0 points
Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks
You can choose any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a lock as you like or pick no locks at all.
The Small Print
In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.
This Week's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia on NBC (Thursday)
Pittsburgh at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Miami on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Denver on Fox (Sunday)
Washington at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Dallas at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at Green Bay on NBC (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Detroit on ESPN (Monday)
L.A. Rams at Oakland on ESPN (Monday)
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Philadelphia by 3
Pittsburgh by 6
Cincinnati by 4
Tennessee by 10
Minnesota by 13 (LOCK)
New England by 3
New Orleans by 10
Jacksonville by 6
Baltimore by 7
Kansas City by 12
Denver by 3
Washington by 12
Carolina by 3
Green Bay by 17 (LOCK)
Detroit by 3
L.A. Rams by 21 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 11:28 AM on September 04
Atlanta by 6
Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
Cincinnati by 4
Tennessee by 10
Minnesota by 13
Houston by 3
New Orleans by 17 LOCK
Jacksonville by 4
Baltimore by 13 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 9
Denver by 3
Arizona by 4
Dallas by 6
Green Bay by 9
Detroit by 7
L.A. Rams by 13
posted by tahoemoj at 03:46 PM on September 04
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 9
Cincinnati by 4
Tennessee by 8
Minnesota by 6
New England by 7
New Orleans by 9 LOCK
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 6 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 7
Denver by 3
Washington by 7
Carolina by 4
Green Bay by 7
Detroit by 9
L.A. Rams by 10 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 04:06 PM on September 04
Philly by 5
Steelers by 3
Vikings by 5
Bengals by 6
Ravens by 2
Giants by 10
Saints by 5
Texans by 5
Miami by 3
Chiefs by 4
Broncos by 11
Dallas by 6
Packers by 9 LOCK
Lions by 13 LOCK
Raiders by 3
Arizona by 2
posted by 9mmHeater at 04:23 PM on September 04
Atlanta by 3
Pittsburgh by 12
Indianapolis by 3
Tennessee by 10
Minnesota by 7 (LOCK)
New England by 7 (LOCK)
New Orleans by 14 (LOCK)
Jacksonville by 10
Baltimore by 7
Kansas City by 12
Seattle by 3
Washington by 7
Dallas by 3
Green Bay by 7
Detroit by 6
L.A. Rams by 14
posted by FLsportsman at 12:33 AM on September 05
What happens if a game is cancelled or rescheduled by a hurricane (such as if Gordon caused some weather chaos for the NO vs TB game)?
posted by FLsportsman at 12:36 AM on September 05
The pick is ignored for scoring purposes and you can pick it again when it is rescheduled.
posted by rcade at 12:38 PM on September 05
I'm back for another season of busted stone cold lead pipe locks and mediocre Colts football. Thanks as always, rcade, for running this.
Atlanta by 3 (lock)
Cleveland by 1
Indianapolis by 7
Tennessee by 4
Minnesota by 3
Houston by 10
New Orleans by 17 (lock)
Jacksonville by 14
Baltimore by 7 (lock)
L.A. Chargers by 6
Denver by 13
Washington by 4
Carolina by 3
Green Bay by 7 (lock)
Detroit by 1
L.A. Rams by 6
posted by Goyoucolts at 01:09 PM on September 05
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 13
Indianapolis by 9
Tennessee by 3
San Francisco by 13
New England by 17
New Orleans by 6
Jacksonville by 13
Buffalo by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7
Seattle by 7
Washington by 6
Carolina by 3
Green Bay by 17
Detroit by 6
L.A. Rams by 17 (Lock)
posted by Boaz at 02:08 PM on September 05
Atlanta at Philadelphia Philly by 6
Pittsburgh at Cleveland Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK
Cincinnati at Indianapolis Colts by 7
Tennessee at Miami Titans by 7
San Francisco at Minnesota Vikings by 10 LOCK
Houston at New England Patriots by 17 LOCK
Tampa Bay at New Orleans Saints by 17 LOCK
Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants on Fox Jaguars by 7
Buffalo at Baltimore Ravens by 8
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers Chargers by 4
Seattle at Denver Seahawks by 7
Washington at Arizona Cardinals by 3
Dallas at Carolina Panthers by 3
Chicago at Green Bay Packers by 10 LOCK
N.Y. Jets at Detroit Lions by 14 LOCK
L.A. Rams at Oakland Rams by 14 LOCK
posted by truthhurts at 05:38 PM on September 05
Philadelphia by 14
Cleveland by 3
Indianapolis by 3
Miami by 3
Minnesota by 17 LOCK
New England by 6
New Orleans by 10
N.Y. Giants by 3
Buffalo by 6
L.A. Chargers by 10
Seattle by 17 LOCK
Arizona by 10
Dallas by 7
Green Bay by 14 LOCK
Detroit by 7
Oakland by 7
posted by rumple at 01:08 AM on September 06
Atlanta by 6
Pittsburgh by 4 LOCK
Cincinnati by 7
Tennessee by 10
Minnesota by 3
New England by 4
New Orleans by 14 LOCK
Jacksonville (Soon to be Super Bowl Champions/lol) by 11 LOCK
Baltimore by 3
LA Chargers by 4
Seattle by 2
Washington by 5
Carolina by 3
Green Bay by 7 LOCK
Detroit by 7
LA Rams by 9
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:27 AM on September 06
Is it time already? The NFL no longer has my passionate interest as it once did. I'm at the point of interest, but not really caring all that much. My rooting interest in the Patriots continues, but I am not hanging on every play in every game. I continue with my ineffectual attempts at picking the results, mostly so the rest of you won't look so bad.
Battle of the Birds: Larger raptor wins. Philadelphia by 9
Time for Jimmy G. to prove himself. San Francisco by 6
One reason for my diminished fandom is this one. Cincinnati by 10
And another reason. Baltimore by 8
Without comment New Orleans by 4
Wishing Saquan Barclay all the best, but...Jacksonville by 11
There's really a choice here? Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK
Ah, one to care about. New England by 6
Fish gotta swim and birds gotta fly (Gershwin, Porgy and Bess). Miami by 12
An old school AFC battle. Los Angeles (American Conference) by 13
Last time Native Americans fought in the desert they didn't do well. Arizona by 15 LOCK
Two teams facing mediocrity that should be better. Denver by 12
Do they have a bear hunting season in Wisconsin? Green Bay by 17 LOCK
Aerospace engineer takes apart Jets. Detroit by 9
Brought to you by the letter 'R'. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 16 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 01:06 PM on September 06
LOCK Philadelphia by 7 LOCK
posted by bender at 01:36 PM on September 06
Philadelphia by 6
Pittsburgh by 4
Indianapolis by 4
Tennessee by 6
Minnesota by 6 - LOCK
New England by 7
New Orleans by 13 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 6
Baltimore by 10
L.A. Chargers by 10
Denver by 3
Washington by 3
Carolina by 6
Green Bay by 10 - LOCK
Detroit by 6
L.A. Rams by 11
posted by tron7 at 04:55 PM on September 06
Philadelphia by 4
posted by rcade at 07:11 PM on September 06
Atlanta by 7
posted by tommytrump at 07:13 PM on September 06
Atlanta by 5
posted by NoMich at 08:23 PM on September 06
Atlanta by 3
Cleveland by 6
Indianapolis by 7
Tennessee by 6
Minnesota by 10
New England by 13
New Orleans by 17
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 13
L.A. Chargers by 7
Denver by 6
Arizona by 3
Carolina by 8
Green Bay by 13
Detroit by 6
L.A. Rams by 13
posted by holden at 09:26 PM on September 06
Never bet on Sark. Zero points out of THREE trips inside the 15. Falcons are wasting a lot of talent on this offense by putting a loon at the wheel.
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:44 AM on September 07
LOCK Philadelphia by 7 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 7
Indianapolis by 4
Tennessee by 4
LOCK Minnesota by 10 LOCK
New England by 7
New Orleans by 8
N.Y. Giants by 3
Buffalo by 3
Kansas City by 3
Denver by 5
Arizona by 4
Dallas by 6
Green Bay by 6
Detroit by 4
L.A. Rams by 7
posted by bender at 06:04 PM on September 07
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 13
Indianapolis by 9
Tennessee by 3
San Francisco by 13
New England by 17
New Orleans by 6
Jacksonville by 13
Buffalo by 3
L.A. Chargers by 4
Seattle by 7
Washington by 6
Carolina by 3
Green Bay by 17
Detroit by 6
L.A. Rams by 17
posted by grum@work at 08:50 AM on September 04