June 08, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion Wins on Tiebreaker: Neither of the top two players in SportsFilter's NHL Playoff Pick 'Em chose the Washington Capitals to win the Stanley Cup, leading to a final standings with seven teams within 2 points of each other. The champion and winner of the Hartford Whalers puck is ...
I think that means I've won a hockey, baseball, and football pick-em in my time at Sportsfilter, and have now also earned a Costanza in hockey, baseball, and football pick-em.
posted by grum@work at 12:25 AM on June 08
I've tied for first before but there was never a tiebreaker back then. Luckily I did good on the first two rounds because I fell apart the next two. Would like to have seen the Golden Knights win it all but still happy for Washington.
Thanks rcade for putting on this composition for us.
posted by ic23b at 03:41 AM on June 08
Someday I'll remember that the Conn Smythe is awarded for the entire playoff run, not just the Final. Picking Washington and not picking Ovechkin is prognosticative malpractice. That point gets me into the tiebreaker. I still lose, but ...
posted by rcade at 09:29 AM on June 08
Wow, who knew that bonus point for Ovechkin last round would save me from the ignominy (inverse glory?) of the Costanza? Nice work on keeping it close with the winners, grum, and congratulations on the Costanza. It's nice to see it return to Canada.
Rcade, thanks for the effort, and nice work ic23b and cixelsyd. Display that puck proudly with Brass Bonanza playing at volume 11 on a loop in the background.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:12 PM on June 08
The scores are in the previous discussion.
Results
Winner: Washington (tommytrump, geneparmesan, grum@work, MrFrisby, rcade, tahoemoj)
Number of games: 5 (no one)
The longest game: No OT (rumple, cixelsyd)
First player to score a goal: Colin Miller, Vegas (no one)
Conn Smythe winner: Alex Ovechkin, Washington (tommytrump, tahoemoj)
Player to score the most goals: 3 from Alex Ovechkin, Washington (geneparmesan, cixelsyd, grum@work, ic23b, MrFrisby, tahoemoj); Tomas Nosek, Vegas (no one); Reilly Smith, Vegas (no one); Devante Smith-Pelly, Washington (no one)
Player with the most penalty minutes: Erik Haula, 21 (no one)
Starting goaltender with the best save percentage: Braden Holtby .916 (no one)
Standings
The tiebreaker was the total goals scored in the series, which was 34. ic23b was 2 away at 36 and cixelsyd 8 away at 26, so ic23b is our champion. grum@work takes home one of the least deserving Constanzas ever over tahoemoj, with both tying as the week's best performers.
posted by rcade at 12:09 AM on June 08