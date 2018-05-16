May 15, 2018

Seattle Mariners' star second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games for drug violation.:

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that second baseman Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Furosemide, a Diuretic, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

