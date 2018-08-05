May 04, 2018

Ichiro Suzuki Steps Away, Leaving Albert Pujols on the Path They Took Together: On April 2, 2001, a few hours apart in Denver and Seattle, the major league careers of fraternal twins were born. Albert Pujols made his debut that afternoon for the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field. Later that night, at Safeco Field, Ichiro Suzuki made his for the Seattle Mariners.

posted by NoMich to baseball at 07:50 AM - 3 comments