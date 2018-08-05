May 04, 2018

Ichiro Suzuki Steps Away, Leaving Albert Pujols on the Path They Took Together: On April 2, 2001, a few hours apart in Denver and Seattle, the major league careers of fraternal twins were born. Albert Pujols made his debut that afternoon for the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field. Later that night, at Safeco Field, Ichiro Suzuki made his for the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle plays in Japan at the start of next season.
It would be great if Ichiro is playing for the Japanese team on a 1-day deal or something, and that's how he finishes his baseball career.
posted by grum@work at 07:45 PM on May 04
Albert Pujols hit number 3000 last night.
posted by NoMich at 11:46 AM on May 05
Ichiro is an international treasure. I hope he enjoys his role this summer and finds a successful career transition.
This quote is kind of ridiculous, though: "'We really don't want him to change anything that he's doing right now,' General Manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement, 'with the exception that he will not be playing in games.'"
posted by werty at 02:19 PM on May 04