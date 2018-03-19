March 05, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 21: Placeholder Edition: Pay no attention to the man running the NBA Pick 'Em behind the curtain.

This Week's Games

Houston at Oklahoma City on TNT (Tuesday)

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Tuesday)

Toronto at Detroit on ESPN (Wednesday)

Cleveland at Denver on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Minnesota on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at Oklahoma City on ABC (Saturday)

Golden State at Minnesota on ABC (Sunday)

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Sunday)

San Antonio at Houston on ESPN (Monday)

Miami at Portland on ESPN (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Oklahoma City, Houston, Cleveland, Minnesota, Golden State, San Antonio.

Last Week's Results

Golden State 109, Washington 101 (6 < 8 < 10)

Houston 105, L.A. Clippers 92 (9 < 13 < 17)

Philadelphia 108, Cleveland 97 (8 < 11 < 14)

Portland 108, Minnesota 99 (6 < 9 < 12)

Toronto 102, Washington 95 (5 < 7 < 9)

Utah 116, Minnesota 108 (6 < 8 < 10)

Houston 123, Boston 120 (2 < 3 < 4)

Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 110 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

bender's picks Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Washington by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 8 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 17 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Portland by 6, 8 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Utah by 9 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Golden State by 9, 8 points

Houston by 11, 8 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Toronto by 8, 8 points

Minnesota by 9 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 11, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

NoMich's picks Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 16 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 8, 0 points

Portland by 12 [lock], 16 points

Toronto by 8, 8 points

Utah by 6, 8 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

rcade's picks Golden State by 5, 5 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Utah by 12 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 3, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Golden State by 9 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 11 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 3 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 6 [lock], 16 points

Toronto by 2, 5 points

Utah by 2 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 2, 5 points

tron7's picks Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Portland by 4, 5 points

Toronto by 6, 8 points

Utah by 6, 8 points

Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 8, 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Washington by 6, 0 points

Houston by 19 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 11, 0 points

Toronto by 6, 8 points

Utah by 8, 10 points

Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 583 63 Howard_T 504 19 Ufez Jones 478 38 rcade 475 25 tron7 443 41 scooby10672 437 68 Goyoucolts 417 60 bender 398 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:16 PM - 0 comments