March 05, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 21: Placeholder Edition: Pay no attention to the man running the NBA Pick 'Em behind the curtain.
This Week's Games
Houston at Oklahoma City on TNT (Tuesday)
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Tuesday)
Toronto at Detroit on ESPN (Wednesday)
Cleveland at Denver on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at Minnesota on TNT (Thursday)
San Antonio at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
San Antonio at Oklahoma City on ABC (Saturday)
Golden State at Minnesota on ABC (Sunday)
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Sunday)
San Antonio at Houston on ESPN (Monday)
Miami at Portland on ESPN (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Oklahoma City, Houston, Cleveland, Minnesota, Golden State, San Antonio.
Last Week's Results
Golden State 109, Washington 101 (6 < 8 < 10)
Houston 105, L.A. Clippers 92 (9 < 13 < 17)
Philadelphia 108, Cleveland 97 (8 < 11 < 14)
Portland 108, Minnesota 99 (6 < 9 < 12)
Toronto 102, Washington 95 (5 < 7 < 9)
Utah 116, Minnesota 108 (6 < 8 < 10)
Houston 123, Boston 120 (2 < 3 < 4)
Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 110 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Washington by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 8 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 17 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Portland by 6, 8 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Utah by 9 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Golden State by 9, 8 points
Houston by 11, 8 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Toronto by 8, 8 points
Minnesota by 9 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 11, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 16 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 8, 0 points
Portland by 12 [lock], 16 points
Toronto by 8, 8 points
Utah by 6, 8 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
rcade's picks
Golden State by 5, 5 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Utah by 12 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 3, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Golden State by 9 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 11 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 3 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 6 [lock], 16 points
Toronto by 2, 5 points
Utah by 2 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 2, 5 points
tron7's picks
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Portland by 4, 5 points
Toronto by 6, 8 points
Utah by 6, 8 points
Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 8, 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Washington by 6, 0 points
Houston by 19 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 11, 0 points
Toronto by 6, 8 points
Utah by 8, 10 points
Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|583
|63
|Howard_T
|504
|19
|Ufez Jones
|478
|38
|rcade
|475
|25
|tron7
|443
|41
|scooby10672
|437
|68
|Goyoucolts
|417
|60
|bender
|398
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:16 PM - 0 comments