January 15, 2018

Mike Mularkey Out as Coach of Tennessee Titans: Despite leading the Tennessee Titans to a playoff win for the first time in 14 years, head coach Mike Mularkey is departing. Did he get fired or quit? It's unclear. Owner Amy Adams Strunk says they "saw different paths to achieve greater success."
Hard to picture the Titans doing this without knowing where they're heading next with some certainty.
There are several offensive minded candidates out there. Most of whom are known to have more imagination than MM.
Mularkey moves on best known as one of four head coaches to leave the Buffalo Bills voluntarily (Lou Saban resigned twice), and as the OC that drove Nick Saban from the NFL back to the college ranks.
posted by beaverboard at 02:51 PM on January 15
I thought the Chiefs win guaranteed another year for Mularkey with the Flaming Thumbtacks.
As a Jags fan I'm glad for the change. Tennessee had our number.
posted by rcade at 12:58 PM on January 15