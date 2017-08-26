August 25, 2017

Augusta Chairman Billy Payne Retires After 11 Years: Billy Payne is stepping down as chairman of Augusta National and The Masters. During his 11 years in the position, the club first admitted female members after going commercial free for two years to reject public pressure to make the move. Payne also played a role in the creation of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, the Latin America Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt children's competition. The Masters brings in over $115 million a year in revenue, up from $22 million 20 years ago.
Well, ol' Hootie Johnson died last month, so that generation of the guard is thinning out.
I don't think much of the increase in revenue has come from sales of the pimento cheese sandwiches, as they have gone downhill since the club yanked the concession away from both the creator and longtime purveyor of the sandwiches, and his successor.
Who'd have thunk that a simple patron nibble would turn into a tale of mystery and intrigue worthy of Dan Brown or Indiana Jones?
By some estimates, fees and dues (which are not publicly discussed) have more or less tripled since the early 2000's, going from 4 figures well into 5, but that doesn't weigh as heavily as the ad revenue. I hope they are surcharging Roger Goodell for his membership.
Part of financial wellness is what you don't spend. Every time Bubba Watson wins, the kitchen staff just goes and gets his Champions Dinner menu items from the pre-prepared food section of the local grocery store. And the bakery dep't. provides the confetti cake. Bucket of shortening and all, y'all.
posted by beaverboard at 01:41 PM on August 25