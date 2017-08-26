August 25, 2017

Augusta Chairman Billy Payne Retires After 11 Years: Billy Payne is stepping down as chairman of Augusta National and The Masters. During his 11 years in the position, the club first admitted female members after going commercial free for two years to reject public pressure to make the move. Payne also played a role in the creation of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, the Latin America Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt children's competition. The Masters brings in over $115 million a year in revenue, up from $22 million 20 years ago.

posted by rcade to golf at 10:09 AM - 1 comment