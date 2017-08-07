July 07, 2017

Tennis Player Suffers Terrible Knee Injury at Wimbledon: The American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the No. 1 doubles player in the world, was playing a second-round singles match Thursday against Sorana Cirstea when she fell with a terrible knee injury. Mattek-Sands screamed in agony for help after the fall, Cirstea and many onlookers in obvious anguish and her knee visibly damaged. This video shows some details, omitting the sound, and here's a tweet with how crazy the situation was as it unfolded..
It looked like her knee cap was dislocated (like what happened to the Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler), and I'm guessing another muscle/ligament tore in the process.
That would have been a helpless feeling for Cirstea. You want to comfort her, but there is absolutely nothing you can do about her pain. The last thing you'd want to do is touch/move the leg and possibly do even more damage.
posted by grum@work at 02:48 PM on July 07
Holy crap, that's terrible! Hope she's back on the court as soon as reasonable.
posted by billsaysthis at 12:17 PM on July 07