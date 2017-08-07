July 07, 2017

Tennis Player Suffers Terrible Knee Injury at Wimbledon: The American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the No. 1 doubles player in the world, was playing a second-round singles match Thursday against Sorana Cirstea when she fell with a terrible knee injury. Mattek-Sands screamed in agony for help after the fall, Cirstea and many onlookers in obvious anguish and her knee visibly damaged. This video shows some details, omitting the sound, and here's a tweet with how crazy the situation was as it unfolded..

posted by rcade to tennis at 12:27 AM - 2 comments