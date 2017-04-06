June 02, 2017

1860 Munich suffer double relegation to amateur leagues after owner refuses to pay license fee: A once-great German club nears collapse after a very sad two years of horrible on-field results.
posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 08:13 PM - 3 comments
I was curious about the ownership thing too. According to Wikipedia Ismaik bought 60% of the shares but has only 49% of the voting rights due to DFL regs. When buying the club, he "claimed that his aim was to safeguard the survival of the club that was one of the founding members of the German national Bundesliga." Alright Alright Alright.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:58 AM on June 03
"Dumpster fire" is English for Dumpsterfeuer. I need to buy an umlaut for the first "u".
posted by beaverboard at 12:44 PM on June 03
What's German for "dumpster fire"?
I'm confused about the conflict. If German soccer teams require a majority of ownership to be its fans, how can this issue be about one owner's decision making and ability to finance the team? And how can this owner be angling for more control if that rule is in place?
The Guardian offers an interesting factoid on this: "1860 had the third most expensive squad in the second division after Stuttgart and Hannover, who both secured their return to the Bundesliga."
posted by rcade at 08:34 AM on June 03