April 30, 2017

Golf's Army of TV Rules Tattletales Just Lost Some Power: The United States Golf Association and Royal & Ancient have adjusted the rules of golf, normally revised every four years, in response to the Lexi Thompson traveshamockery. The Christian Science Monitor explains: "a player can avoid a penalty if the violation could not be noticed with the naked eye. In the other, officials can eliminate penalties if they feel players made a 'reasonable judgment' in taking a drop or replacing their golf balls on the putting green."

posted by rcade to golf at 05:45 PM - 2 comments