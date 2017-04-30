April 30, 2017

Golf's Army of TV Rules Tattletales Just Lost Some Power: The United States Golf Association and Royal & Ancient have adjusted the rules of golf, normally revised every four years, in response to the Lexi Thompson traveshamockery. The Christian Science Monitor explains: "a player can avoid a penalty if the violation could not be noticed with the naked eye. In the other, officials can eliminate penalties if they feel players made a 'reasonable judgment' in taking a drop or replacing their golf balls on the putting green."
I understand these changes, but I wish it would go all the way: rules questions will come only on the course. There is absolutely no reason why tournament / tour officials should accept telephone calls, emails and SMS postings about alleged rules' violations from outside sources. If a course official oir golfer doesn't spot or declare it, move on.
posted by jjzucal at 08:52 PM on April 30
Good. Now get rid of the antiquated and pointless scorecard.
posted by TheQatarian at 08:01 PM on April 30