EFL Requires Clubs to Put Home-Grown Player on Squad: The England Football League has passed a rule that requires clubs to put one "club-developed player" on their matchday squad. The player must have spent at least 12 months with the club before the end of their under-19 season. Clubs that don't will be allowed six substitutes instead of seven.

posted by rcade to soccer at 05:27 PM - 1 comment