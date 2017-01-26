January 25, 2017

Total eclipse of the park: On Monday, August 21, 2017, the United States will experience its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years. The path of totality (not the Korn album) will curve from Oregon to South Carolina and encompass the ballparks of seven minor league teams -- six of which happen to have home games that day. In Oregon, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have already announced plans for a 9:35am start with a 15-minute delay for the eclipse, which is to begin at 10:17am. In South Carolina, the Columbia Fireflies have similar plans later in the day. Other parks with penumbral potential include Nashville, Bowling Green (KY) and Charleston (SC).

posted by Mookieproof to baseball at 05:09 PM - 1 comment