January 15, 2017

Packers Hold Off Cowboys in Thriller, Advance to NFC Championship: After taking a 21-3 lead in the first half, the Green Bay Packers held off a Dallas Cowboys comeback and won 34-31 on a 51-yard Mason Crosby field goal as time expired in a divisional round playoff game. Green Bay advances to the NFC Championship game where they will play the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Dallas nearly forced overtime after a 52-yard Dan Bailey kick, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed a 36-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook on third and 20.
Yeah, after 3 days and 6 games of boring blowout playoffs, Sunday delivered two tight, closely fought games.
posted by hincandenza at 05:11 AM on January 16
It's a shame Dallas gave up that down by spiking it with 55 seconds left. You don't let Rodgers back on the field.
posted by rcade at 12:30 PM on January 16
posted by billsaysthis at 02:40 PM on January 16
Uh...good football game, man. I didn't really have a rooting interest in either team (other than the pick'em), and that was a hell of an ending.
posted by grum@work at 12:02 AM on January 16