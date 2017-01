The Cleveland Cavaliers trade for sharpshooter Kyle Korver: In exchange for Korver, the Atlanta Hawks, who are officially entering rebuilding mode, receive Mike Dunleavy Jr. (who is likely headed to a third team) and a 2019 first round draft pick. Bonus links: Kevin O' Conner on why this puts the Cavs closer to a back-to-back title. What does this mean for Paul Millsap? (Toronto and Sacramento are both currently expressing interest).

