December 31, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 11: Pelicans Winning Streak Edition: There are six games to forecast this week from Thursday to Monday in an NBA TV/ESPN/NBA TV sandwich. It was a blue Christmas in our contest, with a high of 5 points (Ufez) and a low of -20 (no comment). Ufez is in first with NoMich 22 behind. Make your picks. Happy New Year!

This Week's Games

Toronto at Miami on NBA TV (Thursday)
Detroit at L.A. Clippers on NBA TV (Thursday)
Philadelphia at Houston on ESPN (Friday)
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia on NBA TV (Monday)
Golden State at Sacramento on NBA TV (Monday)

Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia.

Last Week's Results

Boston 118, Toronto 102 (11 < 16 < 21)
Philadelphia 121, Milwaukee 109 (8 < 12 < 16)
Golden State 116, Houston 104 (8 < 12 < 16)
L.A. Clippers 111, L.A. Lakers 106 (3 < 5 < 7)
New Orleans 112, Denver 100 (8 < 12 < 16)
Dallas 102, San Antonio 98 (3 < 4 < 5)
Utah 121, Portland 115 (4 < 6 < 8)

Player Scores

NoMich's picks

Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points
Denver by 15 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Utah by 10 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Toronto by 4, 0 points
Milwaukee by 3, 0 points
Houston by 12 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points
Denver by 11 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks

Toronto by 3, 0 points
Milwaukee by 4 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 12, 0 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 6, 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Boston by 5, 5 points
Milwaukee by 7, 0 points
Houston by 19 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points
Denver by 21 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 12 [lock], 10 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
Ufez Jones2945
NoMich272-5
Howard_T2530
scooby106722300
rcade210-20
Goyoucolts620

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 06:47 PM - 2 comments

R.I.P. David Stern.

Thursday:
Heat by 6
Clippers by 14 (SLAM)

posted by Ufez Jones at 04:25 PM on January 01

THURSDAY
Miami by 8
L.A. Clippers by 18

FRIDAY
Houston by 10
L.A. Lakers by 14

MONDAY
Oklahoma City by 7
Sacramento by 4

posted by NoMich at 08:04 PM on January 01

