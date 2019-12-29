December 24, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 10: Santa Loves Basketball Edition: There are five national NBA games on Christmas Day and two more a day later on TNT. Bucks/76ers and Clippers/Lakers are nice presents. In the Pace Mannion pick 'em, Ufez Jones leads a new second place team, NoMich, by 12. NoMich wins the week with 31. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Boston at Toronto on ESPN (Wednesday)
Milwaukee at Philadelphia on ABC (Wednesday)
Houston at Golden State on ABC (Wednesday)
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers on ABC (Wednesday)
New Orleans at Denver on ESPN (Wednesday)
San Antonio at Dallas on TNT (Thursday)
Portland at Utah on TNT (Thursday)
Last Week's Results
Miami 108, Philadelphia 104 (3 < 4 < 5)
Boston 109, Dallas 103 (4 < 6 < 8)
Milwaukee 111, L.A. Lakers 104 (5 < 7 < 9)
Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 117 (3 < 5 < 7)
Dallas 117, Philadelphia 98 (13 < 19 < 25)
Houston 139, Phoenix 125 (10 < 14 < 18)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Dallas by 9, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 11, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 9, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 12, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Miami by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 8, 0 points
Milwaukee by 7, 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9, 0 points
Houston by 16 [lock], 16 points
rcade's picks
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Milwaukee by 9, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 9, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 16 points
scooby10672's picks
L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 5 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 2, 0 points
Houston by 4 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 9, 0 points
Boston by 4, 8 points
Milwaukee by 6, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 15 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 20 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|289
|16
|NoMich
|277
|31
|Howard_T
|253
|-2
|rcade
|230
|24
|scooby10672
|230
|0
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Wednesday
Toronto by 3
Bucks by 4 SLAM
Houston by 9
LA Lakers by 3 SLAM
Denver by 12
Thursday
Dallas by 8 SLAM
Utah by 6
Wednesday
Toronto by 4
Milwaukee by 3
Houston by 12 (dunk)
L.A. Lakers by 8
Denver by 11 (dunk)
WEDNESDAY
Boston at Toronto
Milwaukee at Philadelphia
---------
Houston by 17
L.A. Lakers by 8
Denver by 15
THURSDAY
Dallas by 7
Utah by 10
Wednesday:
Boston by 5
Bucks by 7
Rockets by 19 (SLAM)
Lakers by 4
Nuggets by 21 (SLAM)
Thursday:
Mavericks by 14 (SLAM)
Jazz by 12 (SLAM)
