December 18, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 9: Fully Weight Bearing Edition: There are five NBA games to pick in this week's ESPN/TNT/ESPN sandwich starting tonight and a sixth game is added Saturday on NBA TV. Ufez Jones grows the first-place lead from 11 to 18 over Howard_T and Scooby wins another week with 56. Make your prognostications.
This Week's Games
Miami at Philadelphia on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at Dallas on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Thursday)
Dallas at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)
Houston at Phoenix on NBA TV (Saturday)
Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston.
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 97, Denver 92 (3 < 5 < 7)
L.A. Clippers 112, Toronto 92 (14 < 20 < 26)
Milwaukee 127, New Orleans 112 (10 < 15 < 20)
Philadelphia 115, Boston 109 (4 < 6 < 8)
Denver 114, Portland 99 (10 < 15 < 20)
L.A. Lakers 113, Miami 110 (2 < 3 < 4)
L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 117 (5 < 7 < 9)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 20 points
Boston by 5, 0 points
Portland by 9, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Toronto by 9, 0 points
Milwaukee by 21 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 7, 0 points
Denver by 9, 5 points
Miami by 5, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
Toronto by 5, 0 points
Milwaukee by 16 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
Denver by 8 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
scooby10672's picks
Toronto by 3, 0 points
Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 5, 0 points
Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 7 [lock], 20 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 3, 5 points
Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 3, 0 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 8 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|273
|47
|Howard_T
|255
|40
|NoMich
|246
|35
|scooby10672
|230
|56
|rcade
|206
|52
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:37 AM - 9 comments
WEDNESDAY
Miami by 6 (Phila *has* to lose at home some time, right? May as well be to the Heat)
Dallas by 8
THURSDAY
Milwaukee by 7
L.A. Clippers by 7
(TNT has gotta be loving this line-up. Must watch sporting events here)
FRIDAY
Philadelphia by 9
Houston by 16
posted by NoMich at 04:59 PM on December 18
Wed:
76ers by 9
Celtics by 4
Thur:
Milwaukee by 6
Clippers by 14 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:02 PM on December 18
The Internet hates me today. I somehow got logged off of Sports Filter and couldn't get back in.Too late for Miami vs Philadelphia, but I will continue with the rest.
Wednesday, Dec. 18:
Celtics roster looks like the sign-in sheet at the walk-in clinic. Smart, Hayward, and both backup centers are out tonight. Doncic is out for the Mavs. Dallas by 9
Thursday, Dec.19:
Eric Bledsoe is missing with a fractured fibula. That will not help the Bucks. Los Angeles (purple) by 11
Meanwhile, the Clippers keep the Staples Center warm by hosting the Rockets. Los Angeles (non-purple) by 9
Friday, Dec. 20:
Without Doncic Mavs don't have enough to beat the 76ers in Philadelphia. Philadelphia by 9 SLAM
Suns have exceeded expectations so far, but Rockets have a bit too much for them. Houston by 12
posted by Howard_T at 08:46 PM on December 18
Thursday
LA Lakers by 4
LA Clippers by 5 SLAM
Friday
Philadelphia by 2
Houston by 4 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 10:00 PM on December 18
Wednesday
Dallas by 3
Thursday
Milwaukee by 9
L.A. Clippers by 9
Friday
Philadelphia by 4
Saturday
Houston by 10 (dunk)
posted by rcade at 10:21 PM on December 18
Friday: Philly by 15 (SLAM)
Not sure to pick in the 2nd game, since Phoenix is playing at OKC?
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:42 PM on December 20
The game is Rockets/Suns, but it's Saturday on NBA TV. I've corrected the schedule.
posted by rcade at 04:40 PM on December 20
Ah, okay, thanks.
Saturday: Rockets by 14 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:34 PM on December 20
ESPN flexed out of Warriors/Blazers on Wednesday to show Celtics/Mavs. NBA TV flexed out of Wizards/76ers to show Rockets/Suns.
posted by rcade at 10:40 AM on December 18