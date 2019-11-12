December 09, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 8: 50 Points No Threes Edition: There are seven nationally televised NBA games this week, beginning Tuesday night when the Nuggets face the 76ers on TNT. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez stays in first Ufez Jones with 226 but Howard_T wins the week with 49 and narrows the lead from 25 to 11. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Denver at Philadelphia on TNT (Tuesday)
L.A. Clippers at Toronto on ESPN (Wednesday)
New Orleans at Milwaukee on ESPN (Wednesday)
Philadelphia at Boston on TNT (Thursday)
Portland at Denver on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Lakers at Miami on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, Denver, L.A. Clippers.
Last Week's Results
Dallas 118, New Orleans 97 (15 < 21 < 27)
L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 97 (14 < 20 < 26)
L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96 (17 < 25 < 33)
Houston 119, Toronto 109 (7 < 10 < 13)
Boston 108, Denver 95 (9 < 13 < 17)
L.A. Lakers 136, Portland 113 (16 < 23 < 30)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Dallas by 12, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 16 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 8 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 13 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Dallas by 14, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 12, 5 points
Toronto by 8, 0 points
Boston by 6, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points
rcade's picks
Dallas by 10, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points
Toronto by 5, 0 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Dallas by 4 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 2 [lock], 10 points
Toronto by 5, 0 points
Boston by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Dallas by 8, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 12, 5 points
Utah by 5, 0 points
Boston by 7, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|226
|20
|Howard_T
|215
|49
|NoMich
|201
|20
|scooby10672
|174
|40
|rcade
|154
|25
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Dear rcade,
Should I have received more points for the Mavs and Clippers wins last week since I locked them? Or was I too far off on my point spreads?
Best,
NoMich
posted by NoMich at 07:45 PM on December 09
TUESDAY
Philly by 14
WEDNESDAY
Toronto by 9
Milwaukee by 21
THURSDAY
Boston by 7
Denver by 9
FRIDAY
Miami by 5
L.A. Clippers by 14
Lizzo's thong game
posted by NoMich at 07:51 PM on December 09
Yeesh, I really need to step up my game here. People nipping at my heels.
Tuesday:
Philly by 6
Wednesday:
Clippers by 3
Bucks by 12 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:39 AM on December 10
Quickie for tonight. Verbose mode later.
Tuesday, Dec. 10:
Nuggets didn't look great against Celtics last week. 76ers should hold serve at home. Philadelphia by 10
tata for now.
posted by Howard_T at 06:42 PM on December 10
Philadelphia by 6
posted by rcade at 08:00 PM on December 10
The networks flexed two games this week. TNT swapped out Heat/Hawks on Tuesday in favor of Nuggets/76ers and ESPN dumped Warriors/Jazz for Clippers/Timberwolves. You know things have changed in the NBA when Golden State is a team ESPN doesn't want to broadcast.
posted by rcade at 06:25 PM on December 09