November 20, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 5: LeBron Triple-Doubles the World Edition: There are six NBA games to pick in this delayed week starting Thursday night with Blazers/Bucks on TNT. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones keeps first at 130, NoMich climbs two spots at 91 and Howard_T drops to third at 82. Make your picks and take a gander at how I managed to score a perfect 0 on four games.

This Week's Games

Portland at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)

New Orleans at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)

Houston at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Friday)

New Orleans at Utah on NBA TV (Saturday)

Utah at Milwaukee on NBA TV (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Milwaukee, New Orleans, Utah.

Last Week's Results

Houston 102, L.A. Clippers 93 (6 < 9 < 12)

L.A. Lakers 120, Golden State 94 (18 < 26 < 34)

New York 106, Dallas 103 (2 < 3 < 4)

Denver 101, Brooklyn 93 (6 < 8 < 10)

Memphis 107, Utah 106 (1 < 1 < 1)

Boston 105, Golden State 100 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks L.A. Clippers by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 8, 0 points

Denver by 11, 5 points

Utah by 14 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 6, 8 points

NoMich's picks Houston by 8, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 12 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 7, 0 points

Boston by 7, 8 points

rcade's picks Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 13 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 7 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 15 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks L.A. Clippers by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 17 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 14 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 8, 0 points

Boston by 18 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 130 30 NoMich 91 26 Howard_T 82 13 rcade 67 0 Goyoucolts 62 0 scooby10672 13 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:21 PM - 8 comments