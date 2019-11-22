November 20, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 5: LeBron Triple-Doubles the World Edition: There are six NBA games to pick in this delayed week starting Thursday night with Blazers/Bucks on TNT. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones keeps first at 130, NoMich climbs two spots at 91 and Howard_T drops to third at 82. Make your picks and take a gander at how I managed to score a perfect 0 on four games.
This Week's Games
Portland at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)
New Orleans at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)
San Antonio at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)
Houston at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Friday)
New Orleans at Utah on NBA TV (Saturday)
Utah at Milwaukee on NBA TV (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Milwaukee, New Orleans, Utah.
Last Week's Results
Houston 102, L.A. Clippers 93 (6 < 9 < 12)
L.A. Lakers 120, Golden State 94 (18 < 26 < 34)
New York 106, Dallas 103 (2 < 3 < 4)
Denver 101, Brooklyn 93 (6 < 8 < 10)
Memphis 107, Utah 106 (1 < 1 < 1)
Boston 105, Golden State 100 (3 < 5 < 7)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
L.A. Clippers by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 8, 0 points
Denver by 11, 5 points
Utah by 14 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 6, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Houston by 8, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 12 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 7, 0 points
Boston by 7, 8 points
rcade's picks
Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 13 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 7 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
L.A. Clippers by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 17 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 14 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 8, 0 points
Boston by 18 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|130
|30
|NoMich
|91
|26
|Howard_T
|82
|13
|rcade
|67
|0
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
|scooby10672
|13
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Is the 2nd Saturday game supposed to be Detroit @ Milwaukee? It'd be kind of amazing if the Jazz were able to play two games at the same time.
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:34 PM on November 21
The game is right but the date is wrong. Fixed! It's a Monday game. I base the schedule off this 2019-20 NBA TV Schedule page. If there are at least six TNT/ESPN/ABC games I use those. If less I pick up NBA TV games in order.
posted by rcade at 03:06 PM on November 21
OMG! The Monday game is classified as a Saturday game in my picks! Whatever will I do?
posted by NoMich at 03:16 PM on November 21
Thursday
Milwaukee by 13 SLAM
Phoenix by 5
Friday
Philadelphia by 8 SLAM
LA Clippers by 3
Saturday
Utah by 8 SLAM
Monday
Milwaukee by 8
posted by scooby10672 at 05:46 PM on November 21
Thursday
Milwaukee by 10 (dunk)
New Orleans by 4
posted by rcade at 06:34 PM on November 21
Never trust Jazz in the city where the Blues were created.
Thursday, Nov. 21:
Trail Blazers get lost. Milwaukee by 14 SLAM Suns have put something together. Phoenix by 8
Friday, Nov. 22:
Spurs usually give you a game, but not against 76ers. Philadelphia by 17 SLAM I watched Clippers vs. Celtics last night, and they looked as good as advertised. Los Angeles (non-purple) by 9
Saturday, Nov. 23:
Pelicans could visit the national park named for their star draft pick, but he's still hurt. Utah by 14
Monday, Nov. 25:
I'm having cataract surgery on this day; left eye only, but I will try to keep an eye on this one. Milwaukee by 10 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 06:52 PM on November 21
Thursday:
Bucks by 17 (SLAM)
Suns by 12 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:13 PM on November 21
THURSDAY
Milwaukee by 14
Phoenix by 5
FRIDAY
Philadelphia by 15
L.A. Clippers by 6
SATURDAY
Utah by 9
Milwaukee by 11
posted by NoMich at 08:58 PM on November 20