November 12, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 4: Cellar Dweller Warrior Edition: There are six national NBA games beginning Wednesday night on ESPN when the Clippers visit the Rockets. There's a major shakeup in the Pace Mannion SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em, as Ufez Jones scores 57 to win the week and take the lead. Howard_T climbs into second 31 back and I fall to third.

This Week's Games

L.A. Clippers at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Golden State at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Dallas at New York on TNT (Thursday)

Brooklyn at Denver on TNT (Thursday)

Utah at Memphis on ESPN (Friday)

Boston at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Golden State.

Last Week's Results

Houston 129, Golden State 112 (12 < 17 < 22)

Milwaukee 129, L.A. Clippers 124 (3 < 5 < 7)

Boston 108, Charlotte 87 (15 < 21 < 27)

L.A. Clippers 107, Portland 101 (4 < 6 < 8)

Cleveland 113, Washington 100 (9 < 13 < 17)

L.A. Lakers 95, Miami 80 (10 < 15 < 20)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Houston by 14, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 0 points

Boston by 7, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 10, 5 points

Washington by 11, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 15, 10 points

NoMich's picks Houston by 8, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 0 points

Boston by 9, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 8 points

Washington by 8, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 5 points

rcade's picks Houston by 30 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 7, 8 points

Washington by 9 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 8 points

Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Houston by 16 [lock], 16 points

Milwaukee by 9, 5 points

Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 10 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 10 [lock], 16 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 100 57 Howard_T 69 28 rcade 67 13 NoMich 65 23 Goyoucolts 62 0 scooby10672 13 13

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:21 PM - 2 comments