November 12, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 4: Cellar Dweller Warrior Edition: There are six national NBA games beginning Wednesday night on ESPN when the Clippers visit the Rockets. There's a major shakeup in the Pace Mannion SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em, as Ufez Jones scores 57 to win the week and take the lead. Howard_T climbs into second 31 back and I fall to third.
This Week's Games
L.A. Clippers at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Golden State at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Dallas at New York on TNT (Thursday)
Brooklyn at Denver on TNT (Thursday)
Utah at Memphis on ESPN (Friday)
Boston at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Golden State.
Last Week's Results
Houston 129, Golden State 112 (12 < 17 < 22)
Milwaukee 129, L.A. Clippers 124 (3 < 5 < 7)
Boston 108, Charlotte 87 (15 < 21 < 27)
L.A. Clippers 107, Portland 101 (4 < 6 < 8)
Cleveland 113, Washington 100 (9 < 13 < 17)
L.A. Lakers 95, Miami 80 (10 < 15 < 20)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Houston by 14, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 0 points
Boston by 7, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 10, 5 points
Washington by 11, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 15, 10 points
NoMich's picks
Houston by 8, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 0 points
Boston by 9, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 8 points
Washington by 8, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 5 points
rcade's picks
Houston by 30 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 7, 8 points
Washington by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Boston by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 8 points
Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Houston by 16 [lock], 16 points
Milwaukee by 9, 5 points
Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 10 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 10 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|100
|57
|Howard_T
|69
|28
|rcade
|67
|13
|NoMich
|65
|23
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
|scooby10672
|13
|13
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:21 PM - 2 comments
WEDNESDAY
Houston by 8
L.A. Lakers by 14
THURSDAY
Dallas by 10
Denver by 12
FRIDAY
Utah by 7
Boston by 7
posted by NoMich at 11:09 AM on November 13
Not too bad a week. Nailing the spread on the Lakers helped much. It's still too early to be picking SLAM dunks, but it's becoming more attractive. We'll see how it goes.
Wednesday, Nov. 13:
Clippers have been doing well without Paul George, and he might be back this week. Not for this one, first of a back-to-back, but Doc thinks the Rockets might be beatable anyway. Los Angeles (non-purple) by 7
OK, I'm tempted. Warriors without Curry just don't measure up to the Lakers. Los Angeles (purple) by 14 SLAM
Thursday, Nov. 14:
My son and I watched the Mavericks lose to the Celtics last night. Doncic is excellent, but good defense will stop Porzingis. Oh, they're playing the Knicks? Dallas by 8
Kyrie has been carrying the Nets so far. Holding them up against the Nuggets will be some heavy lifting. Denver by 11
Friday, Nov. 15:
Jazz in the city that claims to be the birthplace of the blues will not feel sad. Utah by 14 SLAM
Celtics couldn't shake a stubborn Mavericks team until the middle of the 4th quarter last night. They seemed to be looking for someone to step up in Hayward's place. Walker took charge to blow it open. Coach Stevens was able to get some minutes for the end of the bench guys, and they helped out. Boston by 6
posted by Howard_T at 11:55 PM on November 12