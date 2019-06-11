November 05, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 3: Kendrick Nunn Edition: There are five national NBA games beginning Wednesday night on ESPN when the 12th-place Warriors visit the 8th-place Rockets. In the Pace Mannion SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em (accept no substitutes), Goyoucolts keeps the lead at 62 despite scoring no points, Florida Man stays in second back 8 with a 5-point week and Ufez Jones keeps third at 43. NoMich is the week's only bright spot with a high score of 21. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Golden State at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at New Orleans on TNT (Thursday)
Portland at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Thursday)
Cleveland at Washington on ESPN (Friday)
Miami at L.A. Lakers on NBA TV (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: L.A. Clippers.
Last Week's Results
Boston 116, Milwaukee 105 (8 < 11 < 14)
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 96 (10 < 14 < 18)
Miami 106, Atlanta 97 (6 < 9 < 12)
New Orleans 122, Denver 107 (10 < 15 < 20)
Brooklyn 123, Houston 116 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Lakers 119, Dallas 110 (6 < 9 < 12)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Milwaukee by 6, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 10, 0 points
Miami by 8, 8 points
Denver by 4, 0 points
Houston by 13, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Milwaukee by 5, 0 points
Utah by 6, 5 points
Miami by 8, 8 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 8 points
rcade's picks
Boston by 4, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 9, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
scooby10672's picks
Denver by 4, 0 points
Houston by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Milwaukee by 6, 0 points
Utah by 4, 5 points
Miami by 14 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
|rcade
|54
|5
|Ufez Jones
|43
|5
|NoMich
|42
|21
|Howard_T
|41
|13
|scooby10672
|0
|-5
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:14 AM - 5 comments
(the late game on Thursday is Portland at the Clips, although it would be interesting if Mil played them two nights in a row)
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:54 AM on November 05
Fixed. I've notified the Bucks and Trail Blazers.
posted by rcade at 11:54 AM on November 05
WEDNESDAY
Houston by 8
L.A. Clippers by 6
THURSDAY
Boston by 9
L.A. Clippers by 8
FRIDAY
Washington by 8
L.A. Lakers by 7
posted by NoMich at 05:33 PM on November 05
I thought I had produced a disaster last week, but it turns out I was second only to nomich. It still didn't get me anything in the standings. Try again.
Wednesday, Nov 6:
Thanks to Aron Baynes this one is a bit easier to call. No sure things though. Houston by 14
The Antetekoumpo brothers seem to be having a little difficulty getting going this year. It won't last all season. Los Angeles (non-purple) by 8
Thursday, Nov 7:
Celtics have started well, and they are overachieving somewhat. On the road in NOLA even without facing Zion, they might have some problems. New Orleans by 6
This is one I want to watch. Los Angeles (non-purple) by10
Friday, Nov 8:
Cavaliers are not the team they were not so long ago, but Wizards aren't too hot either. I still have to go with Isaiah Thomas's team. Washington by 11
Heat have some talent, and they are well coached. It won't be enough on the left coast. Los Angeles (purple) by 15
posted by Howard_T at 06:49 PM on November 05
To get us up to the six-game minimum I added the Lakers/Heat game Friday on NBA TV, which all of a sudden is a big game.
posted by rcade at 08:23 AM on November 05