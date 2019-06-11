November 05, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 3: Kendrick Nunn Edition: There are five national NBA games beginning Wednesday night on ESPN when the 12th-place Warriors visit the 8th-place Rockets. In the Pace Mannion SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em (accept no substitutes), Goyoucolts keeps the lead at 62 despite scoring no points, Florida Man stays in second back 8 with a 5-point week and Ufez Jones keeps third at 43. NoMich is the week's only bright spot with a high score of 21. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Golden State at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at New Orleans on TNT (Thursday)

Portland at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Thursday)

Cleveland at Washington on ESPN (Friday)

Miami at L.A. Lakers on NBA TV (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: L.A. Clippers.

Last Week's Results

Boston 116, Milwaukee 105 (8 < 11 < 14)

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 96 (10 < 14 < 18)

Miami 106, Atlanta 97 (6 < 9 < 12)

New Orleans 122, Denver 107 (10 < 15 < 20)

Brooklyn 123, Houston 116 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Lakers 119, Dallas 110 (6 < 9 < 12)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Milwaukee by 6, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 10, 0 points

Miami by 8, 8 points

Denver by 4, 0 points

Houston by 13, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 5 points

NoMich's picks Milwaukee by 5, 0 points

Utah by 6, 5 points

Miami by 8, 8 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 8 points

rcade's picks Boston by 4, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 0 points

Atlanta by 9, 0 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Denver by 4, 0 points

Houston by 3 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Milwaukee by 6, 0 points

Utah by 4, 5 points

Miami by 14 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 62 0 rcade 54 5 Ufez Jones 43 5 NoMich 42 21 Howard_T 41 13 scooby10672 0 -5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:14 AM - 5 comments